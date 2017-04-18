Hollyoaks 27/04 - Harry Causes A Distraction During Ste's Sentencing

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 27th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Harry causes a distraction in court during Ste’s sentencing to delay proceedings and orders James to get him some time with Ste. Elsewhere, Mike agrees to let Ryan keep custody of Leah and Lucas and they go to court for Ste’s sentencing.

​Nancy is given fresh hope when she decides that she wants stem cell treatment. However, Darren immediately points out the dangers and forbids Nancy from considering it.

Adam and Maxine are eagerly preparing for their engagement do. However, Darcy reveals that it’s Toby’s birthday on the same day and they’ve had to postpone his party. Maxine reluctantly agrees to let Toby share their party, but Darcy is planning to sabotage it.