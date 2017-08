Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 30th August.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Neeta steals money from The Dog to pay for Hunter’s ticket to Edinburgh but Mac thinks Prince is the thief. Prince prepares to get revenge by spray painting The Dog windows.

Damon offers to teach Ellie and Holly self-defence even though he has no idea what he’s doing. Holly guesses that he’s clueless but when he prepares to do a “move” with her she freaks out and hits him in the face for touching her.