Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 21st September.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Jesse disowns Adam when he finds out about him and Darcy. Elsewhere, the private investigator calls Tracey when he doesn’t get payment from Darcy. Tracey wants Grace to come to Paris with her for a holiday, but Grace has other plans...

Scott and Maggie come face-to- face at Damon's surprise birthday party. Courtney denies having feelings for Jesse when Tegan questions her.