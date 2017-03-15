This Beauty & The Beast Wedding Shoot Is What Disney Dreams Are Made Of

If you think your Beauty & The Beast obsession might be getting out of control, you're probably right. But just in case you ever feel like taking it to the next level, be our guest (sorry) and take nuptial inspo from this totally magical Beauty & The Beast wedding shoot, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase 'fairytale wedding'...

The countdown to the release of The Beauty & The Beast in cinemas has officially begun people, not that we haven't been counting down ever since the first trailer dropped or anything... anyway, now it's so close we can almost taste the afternoon tea.

But can you really even call yourself a fan of the Disney flick if you don't base your entire wedding around all things Beauty & The Beast though? That's exactly what a whole host of super fans are now requesting apparently, according to romantic wedding photographer Raelyn Martellino, who has seen it for herself.

​She's created the dreamiest Disney themed shoot with featuring all the props you could possibly need to recreate the tale as old as time. Check out the amazing attention to detail, from a gorgeous canary yellow Belle inspired gown, to invites that actually say 'Be Our Guest.' *swoon*

In an interview with The Huffington Post, the photographer responsible for these incredible snaps revealed: “I already have brides asking me for inspiration, I even have one who is planning a big ‘Beauty and the Beast’ adult birthday party. I’m pretty sure we’ll be seeing all kinds of red roses, candelabras, tea cups, and clocks with arms this year. I’m hoping we’ll even see some yellow dresses!”

That's dedication to Disney right there. To create the shoot that screams goals, she teamed up with Baldwin Bridal and Events and Sylver Weddings and Events and shot at the mega dreamy Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook, California. No character has been forgotten, from a candelabra inspired by Lumiere, to a clock that's a dead ringer for Cogsworth.

Forget being the guest, if we get to wear the yellow satin gown we wanna be the damn bride!

Does this look like your dream wedding? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

