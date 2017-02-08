L'Oréal Are Launching A Beauty And The Beast Makeup Collection And Naturally, We're Hyped!

Listen up Disney fans 'cos we've got a reason that's finally good enough to make you quit your daily Pret habit and save those pennies, and it comes in the form of a Beauty And The Beast makeup collection courtesy of L'Oréal. Their beautiful collection guarantees to make the wait for the film's release a whole lot prettier. But if you don't believe us, be our guest...

I'll start with the bad news: there's still over a month to go until the Beauty & The Beast remake is released in cinemas. Phew, that's done. Now allow me turn that frown upside down with some very good news: there's a Beauty & The Beast themed makeup range coming, and it's as good as you'd hoped. Following in the rose petalled footsteps of the Beauty and The Beast inspired nail varnish line, cosmetics giant L'Oréal have waltzed on to the beauty bandwagon too. Their beautiful offering guarantees to make the wait for the film's release in March a whole lot prettier.

When two of our fave things collide - Disney and makeup - our expectations are bound to be sky high, but believe us when we say this collection is an absolute dream. The packaging, the colours, even the product names which are all Beauty & The Beast inspired (obvs), wouldn't look out of place atop the dressing table in Belle's enchanted castle.

A photo posted by TRENDMOOD (@trendmood1) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

The limited edition collection features seven lipsticks each inspired by a different character from the film, including Mrs Potts, Cogsworth, and Beast and Belle of course, together with seven equally pretty nail polishes. Rumour has it they will be available separately or all together in a pretty limited edition box.

A photo posted by Preta E Loira (@pretaeloira) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:15am PST

A photo posted by Preta E Loira (@pretaeloira) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:45am PST

A photo posted by Preta E Loira (@pretaeloira) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:23am PST

But before you sign up for those extra credit cards, the launch is not planned to be available in the UK as of yet, *sob* launching instead on Amazon in Italy. Tbh, I have been planning to move to Italy for a while and there's no time like the present, right? Brb, just off to Milan.

Will you be trying out this range? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

