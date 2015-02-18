The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Are you in love with everything vintage like we are?
We have collected the most popular hairstyles from the 40s until the early 2000s.Take a dip into the past and retrace the beauty trends from yester-year.
Some hairstyles are back in vogue in recent years, while others are (perhaps fortunately) a distant memory, like the rough cut of the eighties.
Are you curious to find out which hairstyle was fashionable in your year of birth ? Take a look here!
Let's start with a superchic crop by Gene Tierney, a popular American actress in the 1940s.