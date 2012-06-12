With the cameras on her all the time, Kim Kardashian keeps her barnet looking good 24/7. And the latest look she's gone for is this new silver blonde look - a cooler, edgier version of her previous blonde locks.



Ringlets, plaits, buns, chignons... Kim's glossy brown hair is in a state of constant transformation. Even her brief marriage to Kris Humphries lasted longer than most of these hairstyles!



And while she likes to keep it chic and sleek, we've also found a couple of outrageous Kim Kardashian hair moments -- let's just say that she really likes to, ahem, "let her hair down" at Hallowe'en parties!



Check out our Kim Kardashian hair album if you're after inspiration for your own million-dollar celebutante look.



Image - Getty/Sipa

