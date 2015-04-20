Home / Beauty / Cosmetic Surgery

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: What It's Like To Be Responsible For Someone's Looks

by Ursula Dewey
Celebrities Who Have Had A Nose Job

by Lareese Craig 318 shares

7 Cosmetic Surgery Facts You Definitely Didn't Know

by Lareese Craig 307 shares

What Cosmetic Surgery Really Feels Like: My Liposuction And Breast Augmentation Experience

by Ursula Dewey 120 shares
10 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Committing To Cosmetic Surgery

by Tolani Shoneye 118 shares

The Scary Reason Vaginal Mesh Implant Surgery Is Putting Women At Serious Risk

by Rose Adams 65 shares

Girls As Young As Nine Want Cosmetic Surgery On Their Vaginas

by Helen Turnbull
People Are Getting Nipple Tucks To Make Them More Protruding

by Helen Turnbull 66 shares

This Man Has Spent Seven Years Transforming Himself Into A 'Human Platypus'

by Helen Turnbull
Chrissy Teigen Fools Everyone Into Thinking She's Had Extensive Cosmetic Surgery

by Helen Turnbull
This Is Why 'Chinplants' Are The New Boob Jobs

by Rose Adams
Meet The Man Who's Splashed Out £50k To Become A Genderless Alien

by Pascale Day 180 shares

Could Feet Fillers Spell The End Of High Heel Pain?

by Rose Adams 219 shares

You Can Now Buy Anti-wrinkle Tape For Your Neck

by Pascale Day
We Tried The ChinUp Mask To See If It Can Really Get Rid of Your Double Chin

by Pascale Day 80 shares

I Got My Teeth Professionally Whitened And This Is What Happened

by Pascale Day
Review: We Tried The Tria 4X Laser Hair Removal Kit For Summer And This Is What We Thought

by Pascale Day
50 Quotes To Boost Your Body Confidence

by Maria Bell
23 Questions Everyone Has Probably Wondered About Boob Jobs, Answered

by Lareese Craig
Why I Kept My Cosmetic Surgery A Secret From My Husband

by Lareese Craig
13 Things You Should Never Say To A Girl Who's Had Cosmetic Surgery

by Lareese Craig
13 Things You Never Knew About Nose Jobs

by Lareese Craig
10 Hacks For Instant Body Confidence

by Tolani Shoneye 86 shares

Why Having a Tummy Tuck Gave Me The Confidence to Be a Better Mum

by Lareese Craig 78 shares

Why I Didn't Get My Boob Job To 'Fix' Myself

by Lareese Craig
12 Reasons Why Botox Is So Damn Popular

by Lareese Craig 348 shares

10 Bigger-Boob Hacks All Girls With Flat Chests Have Tried

by Lareese Craig
12 Thoughts Every Girl Has Before Getting A Boob Job

by Tolani Shoneye
10 Ways To Tell You're In A Happy Relationship With Your Body

by Lareese Craig
How To Get Bigger Boobs Without Going Under The Knife

by Tolani Shoneye 113 shares

Celeb boob jobs: A-listers with breast augmentation

by the editorial team 90 shares

Pillow faces and trout pouts

by the editorial team
Celebrities Who Use Botox: Frozen In Time

by Helen Turnbull 129 shares

In Case You Missed It, A Man's Spent £95K To Look Like Kim Kardashian

by Dagney Pruner 144 shares
What Actually Happens During Tummy-Tuck Surgery?

by Ursula Dewey
