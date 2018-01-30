'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes

30/01/2018

Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram

30/01/2018

Winter nail inspiration

24/01/2018

The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born

09/01/2018

The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!

14/12/2017

Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born

29/11/2017

This Sunset Eye Makeup Is Guaranteed To Cure Your Summer Blues

I don't know about you but I'm seriously struggling to come to terms with the fact summer is done for another year when it barely even arrived. But one thing that never fails to lift our spirits is makeup - and this one's a doozy...

30/09/2017

#TreatYoself Pay Day Haul: Fashion, Beauty And Everything In Between

The best time of the month has finally arrived, when our bank accounts look happy again and we can live like ballers for a week. Ballers who buy their lunch instead of making it, don't feel guilty about that gel mani and no longer have to carefully scan the menu for the cheapest wine...

29/09/2017

8 Of The Best Rose Fragrances: Rose-Based Perfumes

Rose fragrances may have a reputation as being a teeny bit outdated, but it's time to throw that thinking out the window. Get ready for your rosy re-education with our round up of the hottest rose fragrances...

26/09/2017

Tried & Tested: The Ultimate Blow-Dry Spray

Nothing beats the perfect blow dry. It can take you from feeling dull and drab to fierce and fabulous in 30 minutes flat, but the luxury of having someone do this mundane task for you comes with a hefty salon price tag...

26/09/2017

Bubble Brows Are The Latest Brow Trend Bursting Onto Instagram & We're Here For It

It feels like the product on our brows barely has a chance to dry before Instagram goes and brings us a new trend to replace it, and so is the case today. Meet bubble brows: the latest barmy look blowing up (sorry) our feeds courtesy of yet another makeup artist more talented than us...

26/09/2017

No-Brows Brows Is The Latest Eyebrow Trend To Land In Time For Halloween

Rarely does a day go by without a beauty blogger putting their creative genius to the test to magic up a bold new, brow look, only for the makeup artists of Instagram to follow suit. While 2017 has seen...

25/09/2017

This Model Recovered From Severe Alopecia To Become Rapunzel IRL

With hair being such a huge part of our identities, the thought of our precious lengths falling out and balding is a scary one, but with our stress and anxiety levels rising alopecia is more common than ever...

22/09/2017

Is Studded Makeup The Edgiest Beauty Trend Of 2017 Or Ever?

They say eyes are the window to the soul, so with that in mind why not stick some spikes on your lids and mesmerise everyone you meet? That's what the make-up artists of Instagram anyway, and where the 'gram goes we (attempt to) follow...

21/09/2017

Glow In The Dark Tattoos Are Here And They're Lit

21/09/2017

50 Purrfect 'Cattoos' Every Cat Lady Will Love

20/09/2017

30 Of The Sexiest Under Bum Tattoos

20/09/2017

Tried & Tested: The Facial SPF That Feels Like Velvet

We've all heard it before: sun damage is the biggest visible sign of ageing and yet so many of us don't include a facial SPF in our everyday skincare routine. Sure, we slather it on when we're on a sun...

19/09/2017

This Crazy Pen Manicure Means You'll Literally Always Have A Pen To Hand

If you've ever found yourself in that fear inducing moment you really need to write something down - case in point: the man of your dreams' digits - but without a pen to hand, thank your lucky stars for...

19/09/2017