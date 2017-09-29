TreatYoself Pay Day Haul: Fashion, Beauty And Everything In Between

The best time of the month has finally arrived, when our bank accounts look happy again and we can live like ballers for a week. Ballers who buy their lunch instead of making it, don't feel guilty about that gel mani and no longer have to carefully scan the menu for the cheapest wine. In celebration of this fact, we've scoured high and low for the best booty out there to spend your dollar on. Feast your eyes on this lovely lot.

Summer may have come and gone quicker than you can say 'SPF' but there's still plenty to be excited about, because October is just around the corner, and that means Pumpkin Spiced lattes and Halloween. But until then, nothing cures the summer blues quite like blowing your pay cheque on treats for yourself.

Because Autumn is an excuse for new boots

Ellie Goulding x Deichmann Buckle Detail Boot

RRP: £34.99

Available from: Deichmann.com

For a scent to match your sass

Impulse Body Mist Burnt Marshmallow + Leather Jacket Spray

Introductory offer: £3.48

Available from: Superdug

To save scrambling for your phone and purse at the bottom of your bag

Richings Greetham Travel Pouch

RRP: £98.00

Available from: Richings Greetham

So your pulse points can get their autumnal fix, too

Elie Saab Girl Of Now

RRP: £58

Available from: The Perfume Shop

For golden pins in a flash

Fake Bake Flawless Travel Survival Kit

RRP: £5.99

Available from: Fake Bake

So you can get back to being your best blonde!

Introducing the NEW Hari’s Colour Perfection Bar. Led by Senior Creative Colourist Francesca Dixon, the 10-strong team of ‘Colour Correctors’are on hand to solely perfect or even reverse the damage of any colour mishaps from brassy highlights, bad box sets to botched up balayage.

Hari's Colour Perfection Bar

RRP: Price on consultation

Available from: Hari's Hairdressers - salons at Brompton Road, Kings Road, Parsons Green, Notting Hill

Because burgundy is the official hue of Autumn

Naomi Off The Shoulder Blouse

RRP: £52

Available from: Tobi

To prepare your cheeks for Winter

What Skin Needs Hydrating Facial Serum

RRP: £12.99

Available from: What Skin Needs

Because are they even autumnal pjs if there's not a squirrel drinking a cup of tea on them?

Pyjamas

RRP: £25

Available from: Next

Because we're sick of white marks ruining our all black wardrobe

Sure Black + White Invisible Deodorant

RRP: £2.65

Available from: Superdrug

Because we can't afford the Gucci loafers

Gucci Bloom Fragrance

RRP: £49.50

Available from: John Lewis

Because a bouncing bust is painful AF

Runderwear Low Impact Crop Top

RRP: £25

Available from: Runderwear

Because 8 hours of sleep is a luxury

Nude by Nature Flawless Concealer

RRP: £20

Available from Debenhams

Because we're done with harmful parabens

Optiat Purifying & Exfoliating Face Mask

RRP: £17.95

Available from: Optiat

To take your lank winter hair from drab to fab

Blush + Blow London

RRP: £30

Available from: Blush + Blow

For traffic stopping tresses

Pantene Pro-V 3 Minute Miracle

RRP: £2.99

Available from: Superdrug

To pamper your peepers while you snooze

Yes to Sleep Mask

RRP: £2.99

Available from: ASOS

Because manual toothbrushes are so 2016

Oral-B GENIUS 9000 Orchid Purple Toothbrush

RRP: £280

Available exclusively from Boots

Forget the name, this innovative skin care is anything but ordinary

The Ordinary skincare, Hyaluronic acid

RRP: £5.90

Available from: Cult Beauty

For luxe lobes

UNOde50 Open Your Mind Earrings

RRP: £39

Available from: UNOde50

Because our quest for icy blonde is out of control

Herbatint Royal Cream Regenerating Conditioner

RRP: £9.00

Available from: Herbatint

Because velvet is all the rage dahling

Velvet chain handle handbag

RRP: £44

Available from: JustFab

Because removing eye make-up is agg

Nouveau Lashes Eye Make-up Remover

RRP: £14.99

Available from: Nouveau Lashes

Because we're all guilty of picking at our pimples

Immortelle Scar + Blemish Oil

RRP: £30

Available from: Isla Apothecary

For footwear that's as fierce as you

Leopard Print Ankle Boots

RRP: £54

Available from: JustFab

To go for gold

Gold Closet Tie Front Blouse

RRP: £45

Available from: Closet London

Because we're living for burgundy this season

Front Page Wine Wool Blazer Coat

RRP: £109

Available from: Tobi

Because sometimes you just have to wing it

Black Canvas Winging It Eyeliner

RRP: £8.00

Available from: Black Canvas

Because cocktails over hair washing always wins

Aussie Wash + Blow In A Can

RRP: £4.99

Available from: Boots

Because the change in seasons wreaks havoc with your skin

Optiat Nourishing & Hydrating Clay Face Mask

RRP: £17.99

Available from Optiat

To say it like you mean it

Beachbody Live Womens Katie Vintage Wash Muscle Tank Top

RRP: £14.95

Available from: Beachbody

Because summer is already a distant memory

Getting Warmer Grey Sweater

RRP: £73

Available from: Tobi

To pretend you got 8 hours kip last night

Sleek MakeUp Life Proof Foundation

RRP: £8.99

Available from: Superdrug

To finally get to work on time

Versus Versace Ladies' Logo 2 Watch

RRP: £190

Available from: Watchshop

To lace up your lady lumps

Dorina Hannah Purple Lace Triangle Bra

RRP: £16

Available from: ASOS

Because scaly skin is never a good look

Dove Nourishing Secrets Body Lotion

RRP: £6.29

Available from: Boots

Because Shea butter is everything

Mazuri Shea Butter Leave In Oil Moisturiser

RRP: £6.69

Available from: Tesco

For pearly whites through the post

Ubersonic Starter Kit

RRP: £19

Available from: UberSonic

To show Jack Frost who's boss

Sebamed Moisturising Body Lotion

RRP: £6.49

Available from: Sebamed

Because ain't nobody got time for knots

Wet Brush

RRP: £12.99

Available from: Boots

To wrap up in style

Chi Chi Dillion Coat

RRP: £95

Available from: Chi Chi

To get that highlight poppin'

Milani Colour Harmony Blush

RRP: £14.99

Available from: Milani Cosmetics

Because your skincare should be as sweet as you

Skinfood Black Sugar Honey Mask

RRP: £14

Available from: Boots

To satisfy your need for rose gold

Twist & Spritz Rose Gold Perfume

RRP: £10

Available from: The Fragrance Shop

Because caffeine is life

Instant Salted Caramel Skinny Coffee

RRP: £34.95

Available from: The Skinny Caffe

Because fluttering your eyelashes works wonders

Nude By Nature Allure Defining Mascara

RRP: £16

Available from: Asos

To make exfoliating a doddle

ARK Massage Brush

RRP: £15

Available from: ARK

For glam on the go

Benefit Work Kit, Girl! Kit

RRP: £27.50

Available from: Ecsentual

For a banging blow dry at home

Cloudnine Airshot Hairdryer

RRP: £99

Available from: Cloud Nine

To tame unruly brows

Rubis Satin Elegance Tweezers

RRP: £19.50

Available from: LookFantastic

To save yourself from blisters

Sam Black Ankle Boot

RRP: £60

Available from: Rocket London

Because you can never have too many skincare products

Trilogy Hydrating Mist Toner

RRP: £18.50

Available from: Trilogy

To listen to your feminist podcasts in style

Happy Plugs In-Ear Wireless Headphones

RRP: £49

Available from: Happy Plugs

Because you can't walk around in your dressing gown

Maya Coco Cardigan

RRP: £69.99

Available from: Animal

To stand out from the crowd

ECCO SCINAPSE

RRP: £110

Available here.

Because everyone is going crazy for Hyaluronic Acid

BalanceMe Hyaluronic Plumping Mist

RRP: £16.00

Available from: BalanceMe

To show off your sultry side

Micheal Kors Sexy Ruby Perfume

RRP: £76.50

Available from: Ecsentual

To suit up

Black Ribbon Bow Tie

RRP: £35

Available from: Crown Love

To satisfy the early morning munchies

Quaker Oats So Simple Protein Original

RRP: £2.59

Available from: Ocado

What will you be blowing your wages on this month? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

Liked this? You might also like:

Tried & Tested: The Ultimate Blow-Dry Spray

8 Of The Best Rose Fragrances: Rose-Based Perfumes

Poundland Are Now Selling £1 Female 'Viagra'