Home / Beauty / Hair

Hair

This Model Recovered From Severe Alopecia To Become Rapunzel IRL

by Rose Adams
Share

Tried & Tested: The Ultimate Blow-Dry Spray

by Victoria Williams 105 shares

Kylie Jenner's Hair History: Every Colour And Chop She's Ever Had

by Lareese Craig 440 shares

Olivia Palermo's Hair: Every Cut and Colour She's Ever Had

by Helen Turnbull
Share

Cara Delevingne Hair: Her Most Iconic Looks

by Ben Barker
Share
From hair ideas to outifts, look no further for your daily inspiration
pinterest
Follow us on Pinterest!

'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes

by Charlotte Hoddge 78 shares

Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram

by Charlotte Hoddge 82 shares

The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born

by Charlotte Hoddge 254 shares
For all the best videos, memes and shareable news!
facebook
Like us on Facebook!

The Best Bubble Braid Styles As Told By Instagram

by Helen Turnbull
Share

The Cutest Corset Braid Styles

by Helen Turnbull
Share

Tried & Tested: Liquid Blonde Shampoo for Goldilocks-Worthy Hair

by Victoria Williams
Share

Hairdresser Refused To Shave Depressed Teen's Hair For The Best Reason

by Helen Turnbull
Share

Uncombable Hair Syndrome Is A Thing, And This Girl Has It

by Pascale Day
Share

Tried & Tested: The Exfoliating Hair Detox

by Victoria Williams
Share

Rainbow Headband Hair Is Here To Up Your Festival Beauty Game

by Rose Adams
Share

The Celebrities With Better Plaits Than The Disney Princesses

by Lareese Craig
Share
Be the first to see what's going on behind the scenes at Sofem
instagram
Follow us on Instagram!

Forget Space Buns, Macaron Buns Are The Tres Delish Trend Of The Summer

by Pascale Day
Share

This New 'Claw Cutting' Hairdressing Technique Is Edward Scissorhands IRL

by Rose Adams
Share

Men Are Bleaching Their Spiky Tips & We Feel Like We've Gone Back To School

by Rose Adams
Share

Rainbow Carved Hair Is The Coolest Shaved Head Trend

by Helen Turnbull
Share

People Are Burning Off Their Split Ends And It's LITerally Insane

by Rose Adams
Share
From hair ideas to outifts, look no further for your daily inspiration
pinterest
Follow us on Pinterest!

Celebrate Pride Month With These Awesome Rainbow Pits

by Pascale Day
Share

This Cancer Patient Is Inspiring Everyone With Her Cara Delevingne Spray-On Hair

by Lareese Craig
Share

Tried & Tested: The £3 Salon-worthy Shampoo And Conditioner

by Victoria Williams
Share

Celebrity Hairstyles: Long vs Short

by Lareese Craig 238 shares

Selena Gomez's Hair History: Her Best Brunette Moments

by Rose Adams
Share

This Rapunzel Hair Transformation Has A Very Happy Ending

by Lareese Craig
Share

Ariana Grande's Signature Hairstyles: From High Ponytail To Half Up Half Down

by Lareese Craig
Share
Be the first to see what's going on behind the scenes at Sofem
instagram
Follow us on Instagram!

The Gym Might Work Wonders For Your Body But It's Ruining Your Hair

by Rose Adams
Share

Bon Appetit! Katy Perry's Hair History

by Rose Adams 619 shares

Tried & Tested: Spray-on Hair Gel

by Victoria Williams
Share

21 Celeb Buzz Cuts That Are Tempting Us To Pick Up The Clippers

by Pascale Day 192 shares

15 Celeb Hairstyles Perfect For Growing Out A Fringe

by Pascale Day
Share
Review full sized beauty products for us for FREE
experts-club
Sign up to get involved!

Pizza Undercuts Are Here And You'll Want A Slice Of The Action

by Rose Adams
Share