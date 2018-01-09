Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram

Well, it's official: Metallic hair colour is in and Instagram proves it.



From sleek silver ponytails to gunmetal grays, you're going to fall in love with these beautiful shades. We're braver and bolder with our hair colour than ever before, seasonally experimenting with navy blues, bubblegum pinks, and sunset oranges. This season though metallics are in.

Are you thinking of making a radical change to your hair, or are you simply curious ? Let our gallery inspire you.



