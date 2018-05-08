Believable blonde celebrities

Hair colours trend: Celebs with beige blonde hair

Good bye platinum, hello beige - that’s our blonde hair mantra for 2013! We’ve had enough of the constant upkeep that white blonde hair demands, not to mention the toll it is taking on our hair.



So we welcome with open arms the latest and greatest in blonde hair trends: beige! Not only is this casual shade super believable (I mean c’mon Gaga, you aint foolin’ anyone!) it also requires less bleach, which is always a good thing and your hair agrees!



Proving that beige doesn’t mean boring we’ve rounded up our top ten favourite celebs sporting beige blonde.



From Amanda Seyfried’s beachy 'do to Taylor Swift’s country girl locks, we’ve got some serious celeb hair inspiration lined up for you...

Amanda Seyfried



Amanda Seyfried has always championed beige blonde hair, so she is well within her rights to say she liked it before it was cool. So take note from the Queen of beige and go for shiny, healthy, beige blonde locks.

Taylor Swift



Taylor has gone from a brassier blonde to a dark beige to suit her peachy complexion.

The result? Stunningly natural! She teams her laid back look with red lips for maximum impact, we love it!

Blake Lively



Gossip Girl Blake knows the importance of staying ahead of the trends and she’s done it again with her gorgeous beige blonde hair.



She mixes things up with a few high and low lights, but overall the beige shade shines through and leaves her locks looking uber natural. Hair kudos aplenty for Blake!

Claudia Schiffer



Super model of the '90s Claudia Schiffer could wear a bin bag and still look divine, but we think she’s at her best with beige blonde locks, sans bin bag.



Claudia’s naturally pale European complexion looks best with a cooler shade of beige with a hint of champagne thrown in for good measure. This look suits her skin tone and makes her baby blue eyes pop. Lovely!

Jennifer Aniston



Jennifer Aniston and her hair have cult status among many, but this time we'll all be obsessing over the colour, not cut.



Tanned Jen knows warmer colours will look best with her skin tone and opts for darker, warmer beige notes to suit her LA complexion. We think it looks wonderful on her, especially teamed with chilled out make-up.

Emma Roberts



Niece of Julia Roberts, it no surprise that Emma Roberts is looking photo ready 24/7!



And the first step is getting the hair right. We love how Emma has mixed beige with a few other shades to create a truly natural look. The darker roots help to keep her look believable - gorgeous!

Jessica Stam



Canadian model Jessica Stam has tried everything from jet black to platinum blonde hair, but we like her best with an au naturel shade of beige blonde.



Her freckly skin has the potential to look a little ruddy with the wrong shade, so Jessica makes sure to add in a few cooler notes to make sure her beige locks have depth.