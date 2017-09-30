Home / Beauty / Make up / This Sunset Eye Makeup Is Guaranteed To Cure Your Summer Blues

Beauty

This Sunset Eye Makeup Is Guaranteed To Cure Your Summer Blues

By Rose Adams Published today at 08:40

I don't know about you but I'm seriously struggling to come to terms with the fact summer is done for another year when it barely even arrived. But one thing that never fails to lift our spirits is makeup - and this one's a doozy. Grab your palettes and brushes and be ready to take notes because this sunset look may just be the greatest make-up artistry we've ever laid eyes on.

With our holidays now a distant memory and winter just around the corner; as we stare out of the office window and see darkness and drizzle, we're seriously pining for those lazy days and hazy nights of summer like never before.

But quit crying into the foam of your pumpkin spiced latte because we've got just the cure for those summer blues, and it lies in the beautiful medium of makeup. The rain might be pouring outside but the sun is definitely shining on Instagram thanks to this talented MUA.

Luna Fortun, an insanely talented makeup artist from Miami, has created a dreamy sunset design so realistic we're still not convinced she hasn't stuck two photographs on her lids and fooled us all.

A post shared by • L U N A • (@lunafortun) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

I KNOW. But this is no camera trickery people, her makeup game really is this strong as she proved when she bought us lit neon makeup so there's no questioning her talent.

Her followers are equally as mesmerised by her work, flooding the post with appreciative comments, including: "THIS IS AMAZING HOLY CRAP" and "Girl this is so freaking amazing, you are insanely talented. I am so impressed with your creativity, keep putting out fab works of art like this!"

We couldn't agree more!

Will you be trying this at home? Share your efforts with us @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

Is Studded Makeup The Edgiest Beauty Trend Of 2017 Or Ever?

44 Beautiful Lip Art Designs You'll Want To Try RN

Braided Eyebrows Are Here Because 2017 Is Officially The Year Of The Barmy Brow

by Rose Adams

You might also like

The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
by the editorial team
Watermelon Makeup Is The Freshest Way To Get Attention This Summer
by the editorial team
Squiggle Lips Is The Latest Trippy Makeup Trend Taking Over Your Instagram
by the editorial team
This Lego Makeup Brush Cleaning Hack Will Change Your Life
by the editorial team
Is Studded Makeup The Edgiest Beauty Trend Of 2017 Or Ever?
by the editorial team
How To Make Your Makeup Last All Night
by the editorial team
A Guide On To How To Use Makeup Brushes Like A Pro
by the editorial team
Fair Skin For The Win! The Best Makeup For Pale-Skinned Ladies
by the editorial team
Penis Brows Is The Latest NSFW Makeup Trend Blowing Up Instagram
by the editorial team
This Girl Didn't Know What A Sanitary Pad Was But Used It In Her Makeup Tutorial Anyway
by the editorial team
These Rose Gold Mermaid Makeup Brushes Are The Most Adorable Addition To Your Cosmetic Bag
by the editorial team
This Man Was Told To Remove His Makeup At Work & Of Course He Clapped Back In The Best Way
by the editorial team
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
by the editorial team
ASOS Is Now Selling Makeup For Men Because It's 2017 & Guys Deserve To Glow Too
by the editorial team
Peel-off Makeup Now Exists And It's SO Satisfying
by the editorial team
Tried & Tested: The Magic Cleansing Cloth That Removes Makeup With Just Water
by the editorial team
This Makeup Artist Blogger With A Feeding Tube Is Defying Beauty Standards, One Fire Selfie At A Time
by the editorial team
Turns Out, Pizza Is Actually A Pretty Decent Makeup Remover
by the editorial team
You Can Now Buy Glittery Penis-Shaped Soap To Clean Your Makeup Brushes With
by the editorial team
You Can Now Buy Blusher For Your Vagina To Stop It Going Grey
by the editorial team