Home / Beauty / Make up / Get Ready To Light Up The Room With This Neon Makeup Trend

Get Ready To Light Up The Room With This Neon Makeup Trend

Pascale Day Published by Pascale Day
Published today at 13:20

If you want your face to light up a room - literally - then this latest beauty trend is right up your street. Think God's Own Junkyard for your face. Think eyeshadow straight outta Tron. Think Tracey Emin let loose with makeup and you'd be on the right tracks. Yes, neon makeup is now a thing, and it's just as cool as you'd expect it to be.

Makeup trends come and go, but we're hoping that this one sticks around, until the summer at least. We want makeup that makes our face light up brighter than Kim K's LuMee phone case, and now we have it. Because Insta is glowing up - literally - with neon makeup. We don't understand how it works but we are ready to throw our entire month's wages on it right now. It looks effing awesome.

NEON SKELETON this look is for the @nyxcosmetics #31daysofhalloween #ad thank you for choosing me to be a part of this! using their white liquid liner, gel and smudger in 'jet black', tinted brow mascara and control freak brow gel the pink is just uv neon face paint! #openmindfreesoul #nyxcosmetics #paid

A post shared by • L U N A • (@openmindfreesoul) on Oct 15, 2016 at 4:53pm PDT

EAT IT!

A post shared by • L U N A • (@openmindfreesoul) on Apr 10, 2016 at 9:25pm PDT

NEON 🎇 LIGHT 2 🇫🇷 Merci pour tous vos likes et commentaires sur les looks Néon ! ❤️ Le tuto snapchat de lundi est encore dispo en instastory dépêchez-vous d'aller le regarder avant qu'il s'efface pour toujours ! N'oubliez pas de m'ajouter sur snapchat pour voir les futurs tutos (que je ne posterai pas ici) 👉🏻marioncameleon 🇬🇧 Thank you for the love on the neon looks ! ❤️ The snapchat tutorial of the look I recorded on Monday is still available on instastory for a short time so go watch it before it's gone forever ! Don't forget to add me on snapchat so you won't miss the future tutorials (that I won't post here) 👉🏻marioncameleon __________ ✨FACE : @katvondbeauty Primer | Shade & Light contour palette | Lock it concealer in L5 & White Out | Emerald from #alchemistpalette @marcjacobsbeauty Re(Marc)able foundation Ivory Light @makeupforeverofficial Super mate loose powder 10 @maccosmetics Warm Soul blush @garanciabeauty Ma Vap' bien aimée _ ✨BROWS : @lasplashcosmetics UD Brows Maple Lily (code MUA849 for 💸 off) @nyxcosmetics Brow Mascara in Blonde _ ✨EYES : @makeupforeverofficial Aqua Matic M-10 | Artist Shadow I-340 @shopvioletvoss Carly, Skylar & April from #rideordiepalette @stargazerproducts Yellow neon liner @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord @houseoflashes Spellbound _ ✨LIPS : @kyliecosmetics Dead of Knight lip kit @sugarpill Dollipop @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord __________ Add me 👉🏻 INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | SNAPCHAT : @marioncameleon

A post shared by Marion Moretti | Makeup Artist (@marioncameleon) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:34am PST

If I could be a hologram, I would... Products used @katvondbeauty Alchemist palette (on lips, eyes, and high points of the face & neck @morphe 35B palette @katvondbeauty everlasting liquid lipstick 'requiem' @tartecosmetics rainforest of the sea foundation @kokolashes 'amore' @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade ash brown

A post shared by Sara Vidal🦄 (@sarbearmua) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Amazed at the response to this! Almost 12k followers now and I literally can't believe it! 😭😩 Thank you all SO much for all your likes, comments, shares and mostly your support! I really do love this little community I have. Sooo much more to come ☺️💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 ______________________________________ #makeupbyalexandraclare #alclmakeup #neonmakeup #neonliner #neonlips #makeupartistsworldwide #wakeupandmakeup #dressyourface #1minutemakeup #bblogger #jamiegenevieve #slavetobeauty #lora_arellano #lolaliner #instaa_makeup #universodamaquiagem_oficial #anastasiabeverlyhills #eyelive4beauty #ambermdean #skelotim #c_bunny #loreleicakes #undiscovered_muas

A post shared by ALEXANDRA CLARE (@alexandraclaremua) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

And while these Instagram pics make it look like it would be quite complicated to recreate, it's actually much easier than you think, and the products are dead easy to get your hands on. Here, check out the tutorial below to see just how simple this totally effective look is:

Loading...

Whether you wanna go all out Tron on this look or just want to add a little glow to your usual routine, there's plenty of palettes that can help you to achieve this look if you fancy giving it a go, like Urban Decay's Electric Palette, £34, Kat Von D's Alchemist Palette, $32, or I-Divine's Eyeshadow Palette in Acid, £8.99.

What do you think of the neon makeup trend? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

You might also like...

You Can Now Buy Anti-Wrinkle Tape For Your Neck

French Bobs Are The Très Chic Hair Trend Of 2017

Glitter Lips And Beyond! The Hottest Emerging Beauty Trends of SS17​​​

You might also like

Comments