David Schwimmer Facebook Post Has Gone Viral After A Friends Reunion Is Promised For 2018

When our very own Ross Gellar appeared to announce a Friends reunion for 2018 on his Facebook page, we immediately began polishing of our Chandler catchphrases and Monica-isms. And, of course, the internet went into a complete meltdown. But it seems there's more to the David Schwimmer FB page that meets the eye...

In a world where all films and TV shows are getting a second wind these days, there's only one sitcom that the people really want to see back on their screens, and that is a little show called Friends.

No matter how many times the cast and crew explicitly say that there is no way that they will ever make another Friends episode ever (EVER), the rumours continue to swirl and they continue to get asked a tsunami of Friends questions at every event they attend.

In just March of this year Lisa Kudrow shot down the idea of a reunion. "I don't see it happening," she said. "It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?" Well said, Pheebs.

Even the show's creator Marta Kauffman said last year that it will NEVER happen: "A show has a lifespan, I believe, and there's no reason to continue doing it just because people miss the characters," she stated during an interview with Deadline. "And there's no way it would be satisfying and it'll never happen. We'll never do it."

But do people listen? No, they don't.​ So when a fake David Schwimmer Facebook profile posted a now-deleted post saying that there would be a one-off season coming back int 2018, people lost their sh*t. Despite that fact that Schwimmer was spelled wrong, people were still willing to believe the post. Could we BE anymore disappointed?

Anyway, the lesson here is: Only trust the information that comes from the horse's mouth. And when it does come from the horse's mouth, just trust it. A reunion right now is most definitely just a moo point, okay?

How do you feel that there's still no Friends reunion? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

You might also like...

FriendsFest: The One Where Gunther Makes All Your Dreams Come True

Twenty Years Of Friends: 20 Moments We Know Off By Heart

​​​8 Of The Funniest Hairstyles From Friends