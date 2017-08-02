Homesense Is Now Selling These Jo Malone-Inspired Candles For £4.99

Ask any woman what her favourite candle is and she's likely to name drop a few Jo Malone favourites: Blackberry & Bay, Peony & Blush Suede, Wood Sage & Sea Salt. Trouble is, that Jo Mo obsession doesn't come cheap so when we discover cheaper doppelgängers, we're like moths to a flame. Well, you might want to get yourself over to Homesense then because they're selling Jo Malone-inspired candles for £4.99 and we cannot stay cool about it.

If you're anything like us, you've probably got shares in Homesense but if you haven't heard of this place before, then prepare for your life to be changed.



It's part of TK Maxx family & it's basically where all the homeware fans go to salivate. You can buy all your kitchen and bathroom essentials, your fancy nibbles, Urban Outfitters-esque notepads, your faux plants and all the little touches that make any living space feel more like home. S/o to all the girls who have a borderline problem with buying cushions and candles. And the best part is, all of it is cheaper than your average Joe!



And speaking of 'Jo' - how's that for a segue? - they're now stocking Jo Malone-inspired candles for just £4.99. Yes, less than five freaking pounds hfabfjhbfbjf#!%.

From the glass jar packaging to the label, down to the names of the scents themselves, these candles by Olivia Blake are a dead ringer for the real deal and a fraction of the price. In fact, they retail for around £20 elsewhere.



Having sniffed our way around Homesense this weekend, we can personally vouch for the Lychee Blossom & Peony one which bears a striking resemblance to Marc Jacobs Decadence - another cult favourite. Other scents include Juniper & Cypress, Lime Blossom & Basil and Blackberry & Chestnut.

But if these wicks are anything like Aldi's Jo Malone-inspired candles, then you're going to have to move fast to get your hands on them.

And, it turns out Jo Malone dupes aren't the only thing they're good at, they also stock DW Home candles and their Vanilla Bean wick smells just like the Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie, only this one is £2.99. It is only travel size but when lit it fills the entire room with a smell good enough to eat. Oh. Mamma.



So, what are you waiting for? Candle [sic] your weekend plans and get down to a Homesense store near you. And erm, maybe pack a tent should you need to queue outside for 187 hours.

