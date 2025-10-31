25 pairs for £59.99: could Sockshop’s bamboo advent calendar save your feet this December?

This festive countdown swaps sugar rushes for soft textures and bright patterns, turning December mornings into small, practical treats daily.
Sockshop’s 25 Pair Bamboo Christmas Advent Calendar lands with a clear promise: 25 doors, 25 pairs, and a December filled with wearable colour. Priced at £59.99 and offered in women’s sizes 4–8 and men’s sizes 7–11, it targets households who want the fun of a countdown with value that lasts into the new year.
Why a sock calendar makes sense in 2025
Non-chocolate advent calendars have moved from novelty to fixture. Beauty, toys and stationery still dominate, yet clothing is quietly winning space because it keeps working long after the decorations come down. Socks, especially, carry daily utility. They fit into stocking budgets, they please the practical shopper, and they avoid the waste that often follows once-a-year trinkets.
Twenty-five pairs, £59.99, bamboo-viscose blend with elastane, women’s 4–8, men’s 7–11. A month of doors that turn into a year of wear.
For families balancing costs, longevity matters. This calendar replaces momentary treats with usable basics, while still delivering the suspense of a daily reveal. Each box hides a different colour or motif, including festive patterns for December and calmer designs for January onwards.
What you get for £59.99
Inside the box
The calendar returns to the core idea: socks and only socks. The mix spans cheerful Christmas graphics—snowmen, trees, candy canes and Santa—plus year-round styles such as stripes, checks, spots, cats, bows and hearts. Colours run pastel through to brights, with pink, lilac, white and lemon strongly represented. Each pair is a low crew that sits just above the ankle, easy to wear with shoes, trainers or short boots.
- 25 individually boxed pairs for 1–25 December, including a Christmas Day surprise.
- Bamboo-viscose blend for softness and moisture management, with elastane for stretch and recovery.
- Reusable outer packaging with sturdy compartments for next year’s DIY countdown or small-item storage.
- Festive-to-everyday design shift, so you keep wearing the pairs after the tree is packed away.
The cost per pair works out at roughly £2.40, undercutting many single-pair purchases on the high street.
|Feature
|Detail
|Price
|£59.99 for 25 pairs
|Sizes
|Women 4–8, Men 7–11
|Material
|Bamboo-viscose blend with elastane
|Length
|Above-ankle low crew
|Packaging
|25 numbered doors, reusable inner boxes
|Designs
|Festive graphics plus everyday patterns and plains
How the bamboo blend feels on your feet
Bamboo-viscose yarns are known for a smooth hand-feel and a fine knit that sits softly against skin. The fibre handles moisture well compared with standard cotton, which helps feet feel drier during long days in trainers. Elastane provides gentle hold around the arch and cuff, aiding fit without harsh pressure.
For people who run warm, this blend can reduce that clammy end-of-day sensation, especially in heated offices or crowded commutes. The knit thickness aims for everyday versatility rather than heavy cushioning, so it suits mild British winters and indoor wear.
Everyday wear test
Pairs like these behave best under trainers, casual shoes and ankle boots. The height clears most shoe collars, reducing rub. On sofa days, they deliver the cosy factor without bulk. If you want hiking-level padding or thermal grades for frosty dog walks, you may prefer thicker technical pairs kept separately for outdoor use.
Packaging and the small joys of the countdown
The pastel outer box opens like a gift, with 25 numbered mini-drawers inside. Many calendars stop on 24 December; this one adds a Christmas Day drawer so the ritual carries through the morning. The drawer format lends itself to reuse—refill with treats next year, or assign compartments for craft supplies and charging cables.
Numbered drawers build anticipation while keeping contents tidy, and the casing is robust enough to live on as storage.
Who will love it and who might pass
- Good for households who value daily utility over single-use trinkets.
- Ideal for teens and adults who rotate trainers and want bright everyday styles.
- Smart for workplaces running Secret Santa at the £20–£30 mark when split between friends or departments.
- Less suited to hikers or labour-intensive jobs that need heavy-duty socks.
- Not the pick for those who prefer knee-highs or thermal thickness as standard.
Potential drawbacks
Design variety skews more playful than formal; if your wardrobe leans strictly monochrome, a portion of the patterns may feel loud. The above-ankle height will sit low inside taller boots. As with any advent format, you know the category but not exact designs, so picky dressers might prefer buying specific multi-packs.
Tips to get the most wear
Wash at 30°C, turn pairs inside out to reduce pilling, and line-dry to protect elastane. Tumble drying can shorten life and loosen cuffs. If you sit between sizes, going up usually improves comfort across the toe box. Rotate pairs to spread wear; bamboo-viscose knits feel soft but last longer when not hammered on consecutive days.
What this says about the advent boom
Households are asking whether a December treat can also serve January budgets. This calendar answers with numbers. At around £2.40 a pair, it undercuts many standalone fashion socks while bundling the fun of a countdown. Compared with consumables, the pay-off stretches across school runs, office days and weekend errands.
One month of unboxing turns into a drawer refresh that sees you through winter, spring and beyond.
Extra context for shoppers weighing value
Think in terms of cost-per-wear. If each pair gets a weekly outing for six months, that is roughly 24 wears. At £2.40 a pair, you are near 10p per wear before laundry costs. Families can split the calendar: assign even days to one person and odd days to another, or divide by shoe size if you buy both editions and want a mixed reveal at breakfast.
On fibre sourcing, bamboo-viscose is manufactured from plant cellulose using chemical processing; it offers a soft feel and moisture handling, yet sustainability depends on production practices. Look for care instructions and avoid high-heat drying to extend lifespan. If you later thin out your drawer, clean pairs are welcome at clothing banks and shelters, while worn-out socks can serve as dusting mitts or be sent to textile recycling where available.
If you still fancy chocolate on the side, pair this with a small treat calendar instead of the premium beauty options. You get the daily sweet hit alongside a practical gift that keeps working, without doubling your December spend. For gifters, the calendar boxes can be repurposed in January to organise buttons, nails, screws or hair accessories, adding a second life to the packaging.