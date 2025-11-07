£28 Next suede slippers vs £110 Ugg lookalike: will you pocket £82 and stay warm this winter?

Cold mornings bite harder when bills rise and pavements frost. Your feet want warmth, grip and a price that doesn’t sting.
Shoppers across the UK are flocking to a £28 pair from Next that looks uncannily like Ugg’s Tasman. They promise cosy linings, chunky soles and an outdoor-ready stance without the triple‑digit bill. With a 4.5/5 score from 114 ratings and sizes from 3 to 9, this “slipper that behaves like a shoe” has sparked a very 2025 question: spend big, or save smart?
The £28 slipper stirring a winter debate
Next’s Suede Shoot Slippers land at a sweet spot for cost and comfort. They come with a real suede upper, a deep faux‑fur lining and a cleated, chunky sole that looks more pavement than pyjama. The chocolate brown shade sets the autumn tone, while berry red, chestnut and two greys widen the appeal for different wardrobes.
Price, grip and warmth in one: £28, sizes 3–9, 4.5/5 from 114 reviews, and an outdoor look many wanted.
The design is low‑profile and easy to slip on by the door. Several buyers say they feel lighter than they look, yet stable underfoot. That balance matters when you nip out for the bins, pace school runs, or tackle a quick dash to the corner shop.
What you actually get for £28
- Upper: genuine suede with a tactile nap and structured feel.
- Lining: plush synthetic fur aimed at keeping toes toasty.
- Sole: chunky, cleated rubber‑style unit for traction on wet or icy paths.
- Profile: low, step‑in design with a minimalist seam pattern.
- Colours: chocolate, berry red, chestnut brown, two greys.
- Sizes: UK 3–9; no half sizes.
- Use case: house‑wear comfort with credible outdoor capability for short trips.
Many users call them “comfortable”, “warm” and “sturdy” — praise that suggests value beyond the price tag.
How close is the Ugg Tasman look
Visually, the overlap is plain: suede uppers, a sling‑on silhouette, and an outdoor sole that works on patio slabs as well as kitchen tiles. The key split lies inside the shoe: Ugg runs with sheepskin; Next uses synthetic fleece. For some, that’s a deal‑maker on cost and care. For others, it’s the reason to invest in the original.
|Feature
|Next Suede Shoot
|Ugg Tasman
|Typical price
|£28
|From around £110
|Upper
|Genuine suede
|Suede
|Lining
|Faux fur
|Sheepskin
|Sole
|Chunky, cleated for grip
|Chunky, outdoor‑ready
|Sizes
|UK 3–9
|Broad range, half sizes in some styles
|Vibe
|Slipper that passes as a shoe
|Lounge‑to‑street staple
|Maintenance
|Brush suede; protectant spray recommended
|Brush suede; care for natural lining
Materials and warmth
The synthetic pile in the Next pair traps heat well and doesn’t demand the same care routine as sheepskin. It also dries faster after a rainy dash. Those who run hot may prefer synthetic for moisture management. If you want that signature plush feel and natural temperature regulation, Tasman’s sheepskin still sets the tone.
Save roughly £82 up front, or pay for natural sheepskin feel — the trade‑off sits at the heart of this dupe debate.
Grip and everyday use
Grip matters when pavements glaze over in January. The Next sole looks built for that job, with cleats that bite better than flat indoor slippers. It’s not a hiking boot. It does lend confidence on wet decking, stone steps and slushy kerbs.
- Taking out the bins in drizzle feels safer than in floppy mules.
- Quick school drop‑offs or a run to the shop won’t shred the sole.
- Hallway to car and back again: easy on, easy off.
Fit, sizes and colours
Next offers sizes 3 through 9. There are no half sizes. The slip‑on cut leaves some wiggle room for thick socks. If you hover between sizes, many feet prefer going up for winter layers. The colour story helps them pass as casual shoes: deep chocolate for neutral outfits, berry red to lift monochrome coats, chestnut to match camel knits, and two greys for pared‑back looks.
Practical note: slip‑ons are convenient, but a snug fit reduces heel lift and improves stability on stairs.
Voices from buyers
Shoppers praise the balance of heft and comfort. Several say they look heavy yet feel surprisingly light. Others mention repeat purchases and year‑round wear. The 4.5/5 average across 114 reviews suggests consistent delivery on warmth and durability at this price point. Comments also point to driveway use, quick trips and even driving; choose secure footwear for the wheel so you keep solid pedal control.
How to make them last longer
- Apply a suede protector spray before first wear and refresh monthly in wet weather.
- Use a suede brush to lift the nap and remove salt marks after icy days.
- Rotate with another pair to let linings dry fully between wears.
- Add a removable insole if you want extra arch support or to fine‑tune fit.
- Keep them for light outdoor errands; swap to proper shoes for long walks.
Value maths that helps you decide
Run the numbers. Wear them 180 days across autumn and winter. At £28, that’s roughly 16p per day. Stretch to 250 uses over a year of on‑and‑off wear and your cost sinks near 11p per use. Factor in warm feet during peak heating months and you ease gas use a little by layering more at home. The Tasman argues longevity and premium feel, but the upfront gap — about £82 — will sway many households this season.
Who they suit and who should skip
These are a match if you want a slipper with traction that can dash outdoors, you like suede texture, and you’re keeping to a tight winter budget. They suit students in shared houses, parents on the school run, and anyone who stages boots by the door but prefers slip‑ons for short chores. If you need structured arch support, consider adding an insole or moving to a supportive clog. If you prefer natural sheepskin against skin or require half sizes, the Tasman or another premium option will fit you better.
Extra tips you’ll actually use
Warmth without bulk
Pair with medium‑weight merino socks to boost insulation without cramming the toe box. Merino handles sweat better than cotton on long days at home.
Winter safety check
Keep a doormat dry and grippy. Wet soles on polished tiles cause slips. On frozen steps, test your footing before committing your weight, even with cleats.
Sustainability choices
Synthetic linings avoid animal fibres and dry fast, while suede is still a leather product. If you want animal‑free end‑to‑end, look for microsuede options; if you value renewables, sheepskin offers a natural fibre that breathes well. Maintenance and long life reduce waste whichever route you take.