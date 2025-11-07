£36 M&S merino jumper hits no.3 with 1,235 five-star ratings: will you join the 1,729 happy buyers?

Cold mornings, tight budgets and smarter office dress codes rarely line up. Yet one knit is quietly ticking those boxes for thousands.
Shoppers across the UK have zeroed in on Marks & Spencer’s Pure Merino Wool Crew Neck Jumper. Priced at £36, it has surged to number three in the knitwear charts, fuelled by 1,729 customer reviews and a striking 1,235 five-star ratings. That combination of price, polish and practicality is making this simple crew neck the talking point of the season.
What’s driving the surge
This is a classic cut with technical fibre benefits. The jumper uses 100% merino wool, a breathable, temperature-regulating fibre that manages warmth without bulk. The fine gauge keeps it sharp under a blazer while remaining comfortable against skin.
£36, 100% merino, number three bestseller, 1,235 five-star ratings – the value-to-performance ratio is doing the heavy lifting.
M&S offers the knit in a wide size run (6–24) and a deep colour palette: navy, black, brown, beige, grey, red, burgundy, pink, blue and green. That breadth reduces friction when couples or families try to standardise workwear or school-gate layers without blowing the budget.
Fit, feel and the practical details
The cut sits in a regular fit: not clingy, not boxy. Ribbed trims at the neck, cuffs and hem help the jumper hold its shape across repeated wears. A size 12 measures roughly 62cm neck to hem, while M&S models the style on a 5ft 11in frame in size 8 for reference.
Merino’s appeal lies in comfort. The fibres are finer than standard wool, so the handle feels softer, and many people who struggle with scratchy knits find merino far easier to wear for long days. Odour resistance and moisture management mean you can stretch the time between washes, which matters if you commute or juggle busy school runs.
Everyday care, not dry-clean-only
Unlike many merino knits, this one is designed to be machine washed at 40°C. That shifts it from “special occasion” to everyday rotation.
Home-washable at 40°C, low iron, and resilient rib trims – a merino knit you won’t baby.
|Care step
|M&S jumper
|Typical merino knit
|Washing
|Machine wash 40°C
|Often hand wash or dry clean
|Drying
|Tumble dry medium (check label)
|Flat dry only
|Ironing
|Low temperature
|Low, often with cloth
|Between washes
|Air to refresh; odour-resistant
|Air to refresh; can retain odours
Price versus performance
At £36, it undercuts many high-street merino options, where pure-fibre crews frequently sit in the £45–£70 bracket. The calculation many shoppers make is simple: if a knit can handle office, weekend and night-out layering, the cost-per-wear drops quickly.
- Workdays: with tailored trousers and loafers for a clean silhouette.
- Weekends: with straight-leg jeans and trainers; add a trench or wool coat.
- Smart-casual: under a blazer; the fine gauge avoids bunching at the armhole.
- Cold snaps: as a mid-layer beneath a parka or gilet for targeted warmth.
Because merino regulates temperature, you can keep the same weight knit through changeable British weather, which reduces the need to own both heavy and very light jumpers.
What shoppers say they’re getting
When a product amasses 1,729 reviews and 1,235 top scores, patterns emerge. Buyers praise the balance between softness and structure, and the feeling of being “pulled together” with minimal effort. A recurring point is sizing consistency across colours, which makes it easier to buy multiples.
1,729 reviews point to consistent sizing and a smart finish that holds its shape.
Who it suits
The regular fit flatters straight and curvy figures alike, while the crew neck works for most body types. Those with sensitive skin often prefer merino’s finer fibres over standard lambswool. If you usually size between two options, the reported true-to-size cut suggests you can choose your normal size with confidence.
Key specs at a glance
- Fibre: 100% merino wool, fine gauge knit
- Fit: regular; rib trims at neck, cuffs and hem
- Care: machine wash 40°C; low iron; tumble dry medium; professional dry clean optional
- Colours: navy, black, brown, beige, grey, red, burgundy, pink, blue, green
- Sizes: 6–24
- Product code: T387978
- Ranking: number three in M&S knitwear
- Ratings: 1,235 five-star; 1,729 total reviews
How to stretch value even further
Think in outfits, not items. Choose two base colours (for example navy and grey), then add one accent (burgundy or green). That palette keeps shoes, coats and bags interchangeable, so you can rotate the same knit across different looks. If you buy two colours and wear each twice a week from October to March, you’ll clock around 48 wears per colour in one season. At £36, that’s 75p per wear before spring arrives.
Care tips to reduce pilling and moth risk
- Wash inside out on a gentle cycle in a mesh bag to reduce friction.
- Lay flat to dry when you can; tumble only when the label permits and time is tight.
- Use a cashmere comb or fabric shaver lightly to remove early pilling.
- Store clean, not worn, before putting away; add cedar blocks or lavender sachets.
- Rotate wears to let the fibres recover their resilience.
Why merino earns its place in 2025 wardrobes
Merino gives warmth without weight, everyday odour resistance, and a neat drape that reads smart on video calls and in-person meetings. Compared with synthetics, it doesn’t trap moisture in the same way, which helps regulate temperature on crowded trains or heated offices. Unlike heavy knits, it layers cleanly under outerwear so you can travel lighter.
For those building a tight capsule wardrobe, a fine-gauge merino crew becomes a keystone piece. It sits with denim, tailoring and skirts; it works solo in autumn and as a mid-layer in winter. The M&S iteration keeps the barrier to entry low with the £36 tag, a forgiving fit and machine-wash care. That combination explains the no.3 ranking as much as the star count.
A note on fibre sourcing and comfort
Shoppers increasingly ask about animal welfare and fibre traceability. Merino wool typically carries standards around farming practices and fibre quality; when you shop, look for details on sourcing and certifications in product descriptions. Comfort-wise, merino’s micron count (fibre thickness) influences softness. Finer fibres tend to feel smoother on skin, which aligns with the hands-on feedback driving those 1,235 five-star ratings.
If you’re choosing between sizes or colours
Start with your usual M&S knitwear size; the consensus signals a true-to-size fit. If you plan to wear a thicker shirt underneath, consider the next size up for extra room at the shoulder. Colour-wise, navy and grey anchor workwear, while burgundy, forest green and pink lift weekend outfits without shouting. Keep one bright option for gloomy days and one neutral for heavy rotation.
Final practicalities
M&S backs the knit with free returns in-store and broad stock across sizes 6–24, which reduces guesswork. The product code T387978 helps you match colours or re-order later. With changeable autumn weather and energy bills on your mind, a machine-washable merino layer you can wear four ways in a week is a straightforward win.