North East families, 11 easyJet routes from Newcastle in 2026: will £36.99 fares change holidays?

School breaks loom, budgets pinch, and the roads to far‑off airports already feel long. Relief may be closer than you think.
From March 2026, easyJet will expand from award‑winning Newcastle Airport with a wave of family‑friendly routes, phased in before summer. The plan promises more choice, shorter journeys to your departure gate, and prices that start well under £50 one way.
What’s changing for travellers
The airline will add 11 new routes from Newcastle, starting on 22 March 2026. Antalya in Turkey and Enfidha in Tunisia lead the line‑up, with Malaga joining from 23 March. By the end of March, Nice, Dalaman, Malta and Reus will follow, Corfu arrives in April, and August brings Prague plus Sharm el Sheikh, the latter operating twice weekly from 3 August.
With these launches, easyJet says it will serve 19 destinations from Newcastle, alongside familiar names such as Paris, Palma, Geneva and Amsterdam. One additional new route is yet to be named publicly.
Key facts: first flights from 22 March 2026; fares from £36.99 one way; packages advertised from £402 per person.
Key dates and destinations
Here’s how the rollout looks based on the airline’s current plan. Frequencies and exact days may vary by season and are subject to schedule updates.
|Route
|Country/region
|First departure
|Notes
|Antalya
|Turkey
|22 March 2026
|All‑inclusive beach resorts, family waterparks
|Enfidha
|Tunisia
|22 March 2026
|Gateway for Hammamet and Port El Kantaoui
|Malaga
|Spain
|23 March 2026
|Costa del Sol classics, short transfer times
|Nice
|France
|By end of March 2026
|Riviera city breaks, access to Monaco and Cannes
|Dalaman
|Turkey
|By end of March 2026
|Turquoise Coast resorts, boat trips
|Malta
|Malta
|By end of March 2026
|Historic sights, safe swimming coves
|Reus
|Spain
|By end of March 2026
|Closest airport for PortAventura theme park
|Corfu
|Greece
|April 2026
|Ionian beaches, villa holidays
|Prague
|Czech Republic
|August 2026
|Short-haul city break with easy walking
|Sharm el Sheikh
|Egypt
|3 August 2026
|Red Sea resorts; twice weekly
According to the airline, an eleventh route will join this list. Details have not yet been disclosed.
Why this matters for families
If you live in the North East, Southern Scotland, North Yorkshire or Cumbria, these flights cut the need to trek to larger airports. Less motorway time means fewer back‑seat meltdowns, fewer pre‑dawn alarms and more energy on arrival. It also means lower fuel and parking costs, which can be sizeable on a week‑long trip.
Closer departures mean more of your budget goes on ice creams, day trips and meals together, not on the drive.
Fares start from £36.99 one way, with package options live for 2026. One advertised example: seven nights self‑catering at the 3 Ukino Terrace in Faro from £402 per person for April 2026 flights. Prices move quickly, so early planners usually secure the widest choice of dates, room types and flight times.
Prices, extras and how to plan
Low base fares help, but families should price the whole journey. Add paid seat selection if you want to sit together, cabin or hold bags if you need more than the basic allowance, and transfers to and from your hotel. A quick comparison across a few dates can reveal whether a package beats flight‑plus‑accommodation booked separately.
- Check school holiday dates across your local councils; shifting by 24 hours can change the fare dramatically.
- Compare early‑morning departures with mid‑afternoon returns; family‑friendly timings often sell first.
- Consider flexible tickets for toddlers and infants if nap times and mealtimes drive your day.
- Budget for sunscreen and air‑conditioning in hotter destinations; July and August can be intense in Turkey and Egypt.
An award‑winning base
Newcastle Airport was named the best in the world in its category (under five million passengers a year) at the 2024 Routes World Awards. For parents, that recognition points to smoother processes, clearer wayfinding and typically shorter queues than giant hubs. Navigating security with a buggy, snacks and toys becomes less of a tactical operation.
Routes World 2024 recognised Newcastle Airport as global number one in its size bracket.
City breaks, beach weeks, or both
The 2026 programme mixes sunshine stalwarts with a couple of culture‑rich options. Malaga and Nice cater for quick getaways with easy beach access and straightforward public transport. Reus adds a ready‑made theme‑park week. Prague offers cobbled streets, bridges and short museum visits that suit older children. Sharm el Sheikh opens up Red Sea snorkelling, though families should plan around high temperatures and strong sun in late summer.
Beyond the new list, easyJet’s Newcastle network still covers European capitals like Paris and Amsterdam and favourites such as Palma and Geneva. With 19 destinations in total, you can balance a beach week with a two‑night city fix later in the year without changing your home airport.
Who benefits most and what to watch
Households in Northumberland and County Durham gain shorter transfer times to their departure gate. Border communities in the Scottish Lowlands pick up a viable alternative to Edinburgh or Glasgow when fares surge. North Yorkshire and Cumbria see a new option when roads south to Manchester snarl up at peak times.
Consider a few practical points before booking. Tunisia and Egypt have distinct entry rules; check passport validity and any visa requirements well ahead. For summer dates in the eastern Mediterranean and North Africa, book accommodation with reliable shade and air‑con, and schedule pool time around the midday heat. Travel insurance that covers medical costs and cancellation remains a sensible line in the family budget.
What this means for your 2026 calendar
March becomes viable for shoulder‑season bargains in Antalya, Enfidha, Malaga and Nice. April welcomes Corfu as the sea warms and crowds stay thin. Late summer adds city‑break flexibility thanks to Prague, while Sharm el Sheikh creates a Red Sea option for August and the return to school. With prices starting at £36.99 one way, a long weekend no longer requires a long drive first.
Seats are already on sale. If you’re weighing a package, that example £402 per person self‑catering week shows where the baseline sits today. Factor in bags, seats together and transfers to get a true trip cost, then decide whether to lock in early or gamble on late deals. Either way, having more routes from your local airport shifts the balance back in your favour.