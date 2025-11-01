A 100-year wait ends at Drusillas Park: will you spot the 1 tiny ‘bearcat’ cub in 8 weeks?

On a quiet August morning in Sussex, a popcorn-like scent lingered in a nest box as keepers paused, listening softly.
During routine checks on 8 August, staff at Drusillas Park in Polegate found a newborn binturong cub, known as a binlet. The female, named Boots, marks the first binturong birth at the site in its century of history.
A first in a century
The arrival of Boots changes the outlook for a species under pressure and brings a notable success to a carefully managed European breeding effort. Drusillas joined the EAZA European Ex-situ Programme for binturongs to support long-term genetic health. The team prepared meticulously after Dora, the adult female, arrived from Frankfurt in April to pair with resident male Niffler. Months of attentive husbandry and close observation laid the groundwork for a rare birth that few zoos in the United Kingdom can claim.
First binturong born at Drusillas in 100 years, contributing to the EAZA programme’s goal of resilient, genetically diverse populations.
Keepers describe the moment of discovery as moving but measured. The focus shifted immediately from celebration to care. Temperature, privacy and a predictable routine came first. The park says decisions about when the cub is visible to visitors will hinge on welfare and developmental milestones rather than a public timetable.
Quiet clues, then a surprise
Subtle signals preceded the reveal. Dora became uncharacteristically quiet and spent long spells inside her nest box. The following day, staff found the cub tucked close against her mother. That sequence suits a secretive species that prefers to raise young away from bustle and bright light. Niffler’s role looks minimal by design. Male binturongs do not rear young in the wild. His calm, hands-off behaviour gives Dora space to nurse and rest.
- Increased time in the nest box signalled a change in Dora’s routine.
- Softer vocalisations replaced the pair’s usual contact calls.
- Reduced nocturnal roaming suggested nesting rather than foraging.
Binlets tend to remain hidden for up to three months. Patience will improve visitors’ chances of a sighting later in the autumn.
Meet the family
Boots takes her name from the animated sidekick to Dora, a playful nod that fits both the mother’s name and a cub’s early curiosity. Keepers say Dora shows steady, attentive behaviour consistent with previous experience raising young at another zoo. Niffler’s easy confidence contrasts with Dora’s reserved nature, a pairing that has produced a healthy first cub at Drusillas.
For now, the timetable is simple and slow. Dora will nurse for around eight weeks. After that, keepers will introduce soft, steamed vegetables to supplement milk and encourage weaning. Early excursions from the nest have begun as brief peeks, sniffs and tiny steps. Staff also report the classic warm, popcorn-like scent associated with binturongs’ musk.
|Milestone
|Typical timing
|What it looks like
|Nursing period
|Birth to ~8 weeks
|Close contact with mum, long rests, minimal handling
|First weaning foods
|~8–12 weeks
|Soft, steamed vegetables offered in small portions
|Leaving the nest more often
|~10–12 weeks
|Short forays, cautious sniffs, following mum
|Climbing practice
|~3–6 months
|Testing branches, using the tail for balance
Why one cub matters
Binturongs, often called bearcats, come from the rainforests of Southeast Asia. The IUCN lists the species as Vulnerable. Numbers continue to fall due to forest loss, wildlife trafficking and exploitation linked to the civet coffee trade. In fragmented habitats, even small populations struggle to mix and maintain diversity. Managed breeding builds a genetic safety net while education work nudges the public towards choices that reduce pressure on forests.
Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, binturongs face deforestation, illegal trade and demand from civet coffee operations.
Boots’ arrival feeds more than headlines. It adds a future breeding prospect to a regional network and helps refine best practice for this elusive carnivore. Husbandry notes on diet, nest privacy, scent marking and social tolerance all feed into shared protocols across European zoos. Each data point makes the next pairing more likely to succeed.
A species under pressure
Binturongs are arboreal and largely nocturnal. A strong, prehensile tail helps them move along branches and anchor during climbs. Their diet mixes fruit and small prey, and they act as seed dispersers for several forest plants. The famed “popcorn” aroma comes from scent glands, a cue used to communicate. Despite their nickname, they are neither bears nor cats. They belong to the viverrid family, alongside civets and genets. Very few institutions in Britain hold them, which is why a single birth can change the prospects for the national population.
What visitors can expect
Visibility will be limited at first. Binlets usually keep to the nest for the first three months. Staff will prioritise routine, temperature and quiet. Photographs and progress notes may appear before the public gets a regular glimpse. When viewing begins, patience will pay. Early visits may offer only a flick of a tail or a brief sniff at the entrance to the nest box. Later in the year, the cub should begin short climbing lessons under mum’s watchful eye.
- Plan for low-light viewing; binturongs are most active in the evening.
- Keep voices down near the habitat; noise can disrupt rest cycles.
- Look for the tail draped over a branch; it often appears before the rest of the animal.
- Note the scent; a warm, toasted aroma can signal nearby activity.
How you can help bearcats
Your choices reach far beyond the zoo gates. Avoid products tied to illegal wildlife trade, including novelty items associated with civet coffee. Choose coffee from ethical sources, and check labels from credible certification schemes. Support zoos that belong to recognised accreditation bodies and participate in breeding programmes. Donations to rainforest conservation groups maintain habitat corridors that help free-ranging animals move, feed and breed.
Small decisions—ethical coffee, accredited tickets, patient visits—can add up to real gains for a vulnerable rainforest species.
A wider view for families and schools
Teachers and parents can turn a visit into a practical lesson on rainforest systems. Binturongs help spread seeds, which supports forest regeneration. A simple activity is to track fruiting trees in your local area and record which birds or mammals feed on them. Compare that list with a binturong’s menu, then discuss how losing a single species can alter the spread of plants across a landscape. Back in the classroom or at home, map the countries where binturongs live and compare forest cover changes over the last two decades using published reports.
If you plan a trip later this autumn, set expectations. The cub may sleep out of view. Bring binoculars, allow extra time and revisit the habitat more than once. Short, quiet stops work better than a long, noisy wait. The best sighting might be a three-second nose poke or a careful paw reaching over a branch. Those glimpses, and the story behind them, connect you to a species facing real pressures far from Sussex.
Eight weeks of nursing, about three months mostly in the nest, then careful steps into a world that needs more forests and fewer traps.
For now, Boots rests beside Dora, gaining weight and confidence. The keepers will log every milestone, from the first soft vegetables to the first sure-footed climb. One cub, one park, and a 100-year milestone now stand for a larger aim: a future where bearcats remain part of the rainforest canopy, not just a memory in a keeper’s diary.