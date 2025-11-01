Winter fuel payment 2024: how much you’ll get, who qualifies, and the exact £100–£300 amounts

With colder nights looming and bills high, millions of pensioners are asking what support will hit bank accounts this winter.
The Government’s Winter Fuel Payment returns with set amounts and clear conditions. Letters arrive first, with the money following weeks later, and the figures vary by age and household set-up.
Who will get the winter fuel payment and when
More than nine million people born before 22 September 1959 are set to receive a Winter Fuel Payment to help with heating costs. Most eligible pensioners in England and Wales do not need to claim. A letter is sent in October or November confirming the amount. Payments then land automatically in November and December, paid to the usual bank account used for state benefits or the State Pension.
Eligibility hinges on being above the State Pension age and present in the UK during the qualifying week, which falls in the third week of September. Your circumstances in that week decide how much you receive.
The payment is automatic for most. Watch for your letter in October or November, then the money should arrive in November or December.
The full list of amounts
The amount is based on age and who you live with during the qualifying week. The figures below apply in England and Wales. Amounts are per person unless shown as one payment.
|Situation
|Birth dates
|Amount
|Live alone or no one else in your home is eligible
|22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959
|£200
|Live alone or no one else in your home is eligible
|Before 22 Sep 1945
|£300
|Live with another eligible person, neither gets income‑related benefits
|Both 22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959
|£100 each
|Live with another eligible person, neither gets income‑related benefits
|You 22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959; other before 22 Sep 1945
|£100
|Live with another eligible person, neither gets income‑related benefits
|You before 22 Sep 1945; other 22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959
|£200
|Live with another eligible person, neither gets income‑related benefits
|Both before 22 Sep 1945
|£150 each
|You and your partner jointly claim an income‑related benefit
|Both 22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959
|£200 (one payment)
|You and your partner jointly claim an income‑related benefit
|One or both before 22 Sep 1945
|£300 (one payment)
|You get an income‑related benefit (not jointly)
|22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959
|£200
|You get an income‑related benefit (not jointly)
|Before 22 Sep 1945
|£300
|Live in a care home
|22 Sep 1945 – 21 Sep 1959
|£100
|Live in a care home
|Before 22 Sep 1945
|£150
Which benefits affect the amount
Your award can change if you or your partner receives any of the following income‑related benefits:
- Pension Credit
- Universal Credit
- Income Support
- Income‑based Jobseeker’s Allowance
- Income‑related Employment and Support Allowance
Where a couple makes a joint claim for one of these benefits, one payment is made to the household at the higher household rate shown in the table.
Any Winter Fuel Payment you receive does not reduce other benefits. It is separate support for heating costs.
Who is not eligible
You will not receive a Winter Fuel Payment if any of the following applied during the qualifying week:
- You live outside England and Wales. Scotland runs a separate scheme. Different rules apply in Northern Ireland.
- You were in hospital receiving free treatment for the entire qualifying week and the same was true the year before.
- You were in prison for the entire qualifying week.
- You are subject to immigration control that prevents access to public funds.
If you live in a care home
People in care homes can qualify. The standard care home rates are £100 for those aged 66 to 79 and £150 for those aged 80 or above. You will not receive a payment if both apply: you receive an income‑related benefit listed above and you have lived in a care home continuously since late June.
Letters, timing and how payment arrives
Notification letters set out the amount and the dates you can expect the money. Payments follow in November and December, landing in the same account as your State Pension or benefit. Keep the letter safe until the money arrives. If the letter does not arrive by late November, check your circumstances against the eligibility rules and be ready to contact the helpline named on previous correspondence.
Protect yourself from scams
Fraudsters often send texts or emails urging you to “claim” or click a link. Do not click links or share bank details. The payment is sent automatically if you qualify. If you need to query your entitlement, use official contact channels you trust, such as a number from past letters.
The Department will not ask you to apply by text or to confirm bank details by email. Delete suspicious messages immediately.
What to do if your payment is missing or wrong
Most payments arrive without issue. If your letter shows an amount that looks wrong, check who lived with you during the qualifying week and whether you or your partner received any income‑related benefits then. If the payment has not arrived by the end of December, contact the Winter Fuel Payment office with your National Insurance number and the letter to hand.
Scotland’s pension age winter heating payment
In Scotland, the Winter Fuel Payment has been replaced by the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment. This is paid automatically from late November to eligible older people and is administered by Social Security Scotland. Criteria and amounts are set under Scottish rules, so residents should look for a separate letter and payment window.
Practical ways to stretch your support
Combine the Winter Fuel Payment with a simple winter plan. Set a realistic heating schedule, bleed radiators, and use thermostatic controls to avoid waste. Ask your energy supplier about credit if you use a prepayment meter. If you receive Pension Credit or think you might be eligible, check your entitlement as it can unlock wider help with bills and other cost‑of‑living support.
Keep your details up to date. If you have moved, changed bank accounts, or your household has changed since the last qualifying week, tell the relevant office promptly. Doing so avoids delays and ensures your amount reflects your situation during the qualifying week.