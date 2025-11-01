Marks & Spencer’s £80 denim car coat stuns shoppers: 5 reasons your friends will copy your look

Cold snaps are turning weekend walks brisk again, and shoppers are quietly switching to outerwear that works harder without shouting.
One piece is stealing the pavement this month: a longline denim car coat from Marks & Spencer that blends workwear grit with neat detailing. Buyers say it draws compliments on repeat, with several reporting that friends tried it on and immediately ordered their own.
The coat turning heads on the high street
Marks & Spencer’s Denim Car Coat, priced at £80, has picked up momentum as temperatures dip. Store data shows more than 20 purchases in the past five days, a steady pulse that hints at word-of-mouth demand rather than a fleeting hype spike.
The design leans into utility with polish. It’s cut to a regular fit with a tan cord collar that breaks up the dark indigo. Two roomy patch pockets handle gloves and keys. A zip closure sits under a button placket for wind-blocking and a cleaner front. The fabric includes a touch of stretch, easing movement during long walks or commutes. On a size 12, the neck-to-hem length measures 112cm, giving a calf-skimming silhouette that reads smarter than a trucker jacket yet more relaxed than a trench.
It lands in a single dark denim wash and runs in sizes 6–22. That tight edit suits a piece designed to sit in your wardrobe for several seasons: one colour that plays well with knits, checks and leather boots without a second thought.
£80, dark-wash longline denim, 112cm on size 12, sizes 6–22, stretch for comfort, cord collar, zip-and-button front.
Key features at a glance
- Regular fit with added stretch for movement on brisk days.
- Tan cord collar for contrast and a hint of heritage styling.
- Two large patch pockets to hold phone, gloves and a cardholder.
- Zip fastening under a button placket to keep out wind.
- Longline cut (112cm on a size 12) that layers over knits and midi skirts.
- Single dark indigo wash to streamline outfits and hide drizzle splashes.
Why shoppers say friends are buying after seeing it
Early feedback highlights the coat’s knack for attracting compliments. Several buyers say acquaintances asked to try it on, then bought it shortly after. Others mention they struggled to snag their size online on the first attempt, suggesting stock has been ebbing and flowing as interest grows. At the time of reporting, customer comments on the retailer’s site skew positive, with none logged as negative.
A compliments magnet: buyers report repeat praise, loan-it-to-a-friend moments and swift copycat purchases.
Fit, sizing and styling tips
The coat’s length promises warmth and a streamlined line. If you’re under 5ft 4in, the hem may sit closer to mid-calf; try chunkier soles or a slight heel to lift the look. For those 5ft 7in and over, the proportion pairs neatly with straight-leg jeans and knee boots. The regular fit accommodates a mid-weight knit without bulking at the shoulders, thanks to the slight stretch.
Styling formulas that work now
- Weekend walks: ribbed roll-neck, black leggings, hiking trainers, beanie. The cord collar softens sporty layers.
- Office casual: navy crew-neck, grey tailored trousers, loafers. Add a scarf in rust or bottle green for depth.
- Evening out: Breton tee, slip skirt, western boots. The longline silhouette balances shine or satin.
- Rain-ready: fine merino base, utility chinos, waterproof Chelsea boots. The zip-and-button front adds a barrier.
The £78 rival from next
Not everyone wants a longline cut. Next answers with the Mid Blue Borg Lined Denim Jacket at £78. It’s shorter, lined with cosy borg for extra warmth and finished with a taller collar that hugs the neck. Think boxier, heritage trucker energy, versus M&S’s sleeker car-coat profile. If your winter coat is already heavy, the Next jacket can bridge the gap on drier, colder days without feeling bulky.
|Item
|Price
|Length
|Lining
|Collar
|Colour
|M&S Denim Car Coat
|£80
|Longline (112cm on size 12)
|Unlined denim with stretch
|Tan cord
|Dark indigo
|Next Mid Blue Borg Lined Denim Jacket
|£78
|Shorter length
|Borg lining
|Tall collar
|Mid blue
Value for money: a quick cost-per-wear check
At £80, the M&S coat sits in the sweet spot between fast fashion and premium denim. Wear it three times a week through a 10-week autumn, and you’re at roughly £2.67 per wear by December. Keep it in rotation for spring and the figure drops again. The dark wash resists marks, the pockets reduce bag reliance on quick errands, and the longline cut replaces lightweight trenches once the wind turns sharp.
Three wears a week across 10 weeks puts the cost at about £2.67 per outfit — before spring gets a look in.
Care and longevity
Denim outerwear benefits from low-maintenance habits. Spot-clean light marks with a damp cloth. If you need a full wash, turn the coat inside out, use a gentle cycle at 30°C and skip fabric softener to protect the fibre’s structure. Hang-dry to keep the hem crisp. Store on a sturdy hanger to avoid shoulder dents, and brush the cord collar with a soft clothes brush to revive its texture.
Getting your size before it goes
Some buyers mention they had to check back more than once to secure their size. If your preferred fit is unavailable online, try a local branch and consider adjacent sizes; the stretch gives a touch of leeway. Longline coats can benefit from trying on with your thickest jumper to confirm shoulder ease and sleeve length.
Who this coat suits — and when to pick the alternative
Choose the M&S coat if you want a leaner silhouette that covers knits and midi hems, works in drizzle and passes the office-door test. Pick the Next jacket if you need concentrated warmth in a shorter cut, or prefer a vintage trucker feel with a fuzzy lining.
- Go M&S for smart-casual commutes, layered city walks and weekends away.
- Go Next for colder, dry days when you want a boxier, insulated jacket.
If you’re debating the upgrade from a summer denim jacket, consider how often you walk outdoors and how keen you are on hands-free wear. Larger pockets, longer hems and wind-ready closures add daily utility once the clocks go back. Add a scarf, switch to leather-soled boots, and you’ll push this coat well into the early weeks of winter without feeling weighed down.