Aldi £14.99 all-weather shoes land 4 September: will you grab 1 pair from 2 colours and 6 sizes?

Rain, sun and school runs keep swapping shifts this September, and a budget-friendly trainer quietly lines up to help.
Shoppers face slippery pavements one hour and warm spells the next. Heavy boots feel overkill. Breathable mesh lets in drizzle. Into that gap steps Aldi’s Avenue Autumn All‑weather Shoes, a men’s trainer-style pair priced at £14.99, due in stores on Thursday 4 September as a limited Specialbuy. The mix of chrome‑free suede, lightweight TPR soles and memory foam insoles targets the awkward middle ground between muggy and wet.
What lands in Aldi next week
The retailer will stock two shades — chocolate brown and grey — in sizes 7 to 12. The design favours a clean, timeless trainer silhouette rather than a chunky hiking profile. That matters if you want something that looks smart with jeans but still copes with damp pavements and leaf‑strewn paths.
On sale Thursday 4 September, £14.99, two colours, sizes 7–12. Specialbuys tend to disappear by the weekend.
Although listed under men’s, the shape will suit many larger‑footed women as well. Try on with the socks you normally wear for commuting or the school run. Expect a fuss‑free lace‑up fit and a neutral, autumn‑leaning palette that dodges the mud stains bright trainers attract.
Key materials and design
The uppers use chrome‑free suede. Tanners avoid chromium salts in favour of vegetable or chromium‑free metal agents, which reduces polluted wastewater and improves the leather’s end‑of‑life profile compared with conventional suede. You still need to brush and protect the nap, but the production footprint shifts in a greener direction.
Underfoot sits TPR, or thermoplastic rubber. It combines the pliability of rubber with the weight savings of a plastic compound. You feel less leg fatigue on longer days because the sole does not drag. TPR also grips well on damp flagstones and compacted paths, and it resists scuffs from kerbs and pedals.
Inside, a textile lining meets a memory foam insole. The foam compresses around the foot, spreads pressure, and softens heel strike. That helps if you clock up miles on a commute or spend hours on hard floors.
- Upper: chrome‑free suede for a lower‑impact leather option
- Sole: lightweight TPR for grip and durability
- Footbed: memory foam for cushioning and pressure relief
- Colours: chocolate brown or grey
- Sizes: UK 7 to 12
- Price: £14.99, in store from 4 September
Grip, cushioning and breathable suede target the British autumn: showers at 9am, sunshine by lunchtime.
How they fit into a British autumn
September weather punishes extremes. A big boot overheats on the bus and in classrooms. A summer trainer slides on slick leaves. This all‑weather pair aims for the middle. You get a supportive sole with enough bite for wet paving, and an upper that breathes better than a sealed hiking shoe. The silhouette keeps things casual, but not shabby, so you can step from playground gate to office without swapping footwear.
They will suit everyday walking, brisk commutes, light park loops and weekend town trips. You can drive in them, thanks to the flexible forefoot. You can stand in them for hours because the insole spreads load under the heel and forefoot. For steep hills or boggy trails, you still want a purpose‑built walking shoe with a deeper lug and a protective rand.
Price pressure and value
At £14.99, these sit at the budget end of the aisle. Comparable high‑street trainer‑style shoes with leather uppers often sit between £30 and £60. Basic hiking‑style shoes usually range from £35 to £80. Aldi undercuts both by a clear margin.
Here is a quick cost‑per‑wear picture. Wear them three days a week for 13 autumn weeks. That is roughly 39 outings. £14.99 divided by 39 lands at about 38p per wear. Double the use into winter school runs and you drop closer to 20p per wear. Value, though, still depends on fit and care, so try before you buy and protect the suede in advance.
|Feature
|Detail
|Price
|£14.99
|On sale
|Thursday 4 September
|Colours
|Chocolate brown, grey
|Sizes
|UK 7–12
|Upper
|Chrome‑free suede
|Sole
|TPR (thermoplastic rubber)
|Insole
|Memory foam
|Availability
|In store, Specialbuy, limited run
Buying tips and sizing notes
Specialbuys often go fast. Arrive early on launch day if you want specific sizes or the chocolate brown colour. Bring or wear the socks you plan to use. A cushioned sock can change your size choice. If you normally wear women’s UK sizes at the upper end, these men’s sizes may fit; try in person where possible because brands cut differently. For reference, a UK men’s size 7 typically suits a foot length around 25.4 cm, with roughly 6–7 mm length change per full size.
Try them on with your everyday socks. A better first fit saves you breaking‑in blisters later.
Care, weatherproofing and safety
Suede handles showers when treated, but it does not love downpours. Before first wear, use a water‑repellent spray designed for suede and nubuck. Reapply every few weeks during rainy spells. Choose a PFC‑free spray if you want to avoid persistent chemicals. After a wet walk, stuff shoes with paper and let them dry away from radiators to prevent the leather from hardening.
Brush the nap with a suede brush once dry to lift the fibres and remove marks. If mud cakes on, let it dry fully and then brush off. For salt or drink stains, use a suede eraser or a lightly damp cloth, then re‑protect once cleaned.
Watch your footing on smooth metal covers, wet decking and leaf piles. The TPR sole gives bite, yet no trainer can defeat algae‑coated slabs. Tread depth matters. If the lugs wear flat, traction falls. Rotate with another pair to extend life, and replace if the heel compresses or the outsole polishes smooth.
Sustainability notes without greenwash
Chrome‑free tanning reduces certain chemicals in wastewater and can aid end‑of‑life processing compared to conventional chrome‑tanned suede. It still uses energy and water, and it remains an animal product, so it is not a vegan shoe. TPR can be recycled in specialist streams, but most kerbside collections will not accept it. The biggest gains sit in care and longevity. Keep them clean, dry them properly and the materials last longer, which saves money and emissions.
Who these shoes suit
- Parents clocking up school runs and weekend errands in mixed weather
- Commuters who want grip without the heat of a full boot
- Shoppers seeking a leather upper at a sub‑£15 price point
- Anyone who needs sizes 7–12 and prefers understated colours
What to expect underfoot
Memory foam feels plush on day one. It shapes quickly, then firms up as cells compress. That is normal. If you value a springier feel, consider swapping to an aftermarket insole later. Look for one with an EVA base and a supportive arch. Keep the original in a drawer so you can return the shoe to factory spec if needed.
The TPR outsole flexes at the forefoot. That helps on long pavements and stairs. You should feel a stable heel, a soft landing and a smooth roll through each step. The suede upper gives a snug hold across the midfoot without pinching, if you size correctly.
Smart add‑ons and small gains
A pair of merino‑blend or technical polyester socks will wick sweat and keep feet drier in drizzle. Swap laces for a flat lace if you want a firmer knot that stays tied during sprints across a platform. If you cycle, add a reflective lace clip for visibility on darker evenings.
Plan a quick weather check before leaving. If the Met Office flags heavy rain, carry a spare pair of socks in a bag. If you slog through a downpour, remove the insoles overnight so the foam dries evenly, then reinstall in the morning.
£14.99 gets you a shoe that bridges seasons. Look after it, and it will carry you from frosty mornings to mild spells.
A quick reality check
This is not a trail runner or a winter boot. Think capable city walker with enough grip for damp streets and enough comfort for long days. For hill days, choose deeper lugs and a firmer midsole. For gym work, a flat, stable trainer works better. Match the tool to the job and the value holds.