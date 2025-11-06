Brits fed up with damp washing: could a €0.79 Action pot cut smells in 48 hours and save you cash?

Grey skies return, radiators stay off, and the washing lingers for days. Families juggle damp rooms, tight budgets and stubborn odours.
Across Europe’s discount aisles, households are quietly testing a tiny plastic pot that promises drier air for loose change. Curiosity is turning into a weekend ritual near the clothes horse.
The 79-cent pot people are putting under their airers
Action’s Ultra Fresh moisture absorber has started a wave of low-cost trials in flats and small homes where washing takes an age to dry. We found it on shelves for €0.79 (about 70p), in a compact 230 g format that sits neatly under an airer or beside a radiator. Inside the lid sit hygroscopic beads that pull water vapour from the air. As humidity falls, fabric dries more quickly and that stale “cupboard” note fades.
Price point: €0.79. Aim: quicker drying, fewer musty smells, zero electricity.
Shoppers can pick between lavender, rose, lemon or ocean scents. The fragrance masks lingering laundry whiffs without spraying the room or wetting the fibres. The casing is vented, so the air reaches the beads without any faff.
How the beads tackle damp air
The beads attract airborne moisture and turn it into liquid in the reservoir. Lower humidity speeds evaporation from cotton and synthetics, which is why clothes stop smelling “stuck”. That matters most in a small bathroom or a bedroom with the window shut, where moisture hangs around and clings to fibres.
Setup in two minutes, then leave it to work
- Open the lid and peel off the protective seal.
- Close the vented lid and place the pot under or beside the clothes airer.
- Keep the pot upright and out of reach of children and pets.
- Check the beads weekly; replace when they look swollen or the reservoir has filled.
- Do not rest it on fabric or directly on soft furnishings.
Placing the pot close to wet items helps it sip the damp microclimate that forms around clothes. The nearer it sits—without touching fabric—the quicker the surrounding air dries. Many users slide it beneath the centre of a fold-out airer or position two pots at either end when the load is heavy.
Cut humidity where it forms: right under the washing, not across the room.
Will it actually shorten drying time?
In a small, closed room, air stagnates and relative humidity climbs. That slows evaporation and invites bacteria that cause off-notes. Drop humidity and you tip the balance in your favour. A passive absorber will not rival an electric dehumidifier in raw extraction, yet it can trim the worst of the damp halo around an airer. Expect the greatest gains in tiny bathrooms, box rooms, and hallways with poor airflow.
Use a simple hygrometer if you want proof. Aim for 40–60% relative humidity while drying. If readings sit above 70%, drying time grows and odours creep in. A pot reduces the peak, especially overnight, when windows stay closed.
Where it helps most
Place a pot in rooms with no trickle vents or in north-facing spaces that feel cold. It also steadies smells near laundry baskets and in cupboards with towels. The scented versions give a gentle background note. Those with fragrance sensitivity may prefer to leave the lid off briefly in a hallway before placing the pot in a smaller space.
Scents, colours and safety notes
Action sells Ultra Fresh in blue, yellow, violet and red casings. Scent variants include lavender for calm, rose for a powdery note, lemon for a crisp lift and ocean for a clean breeze effect. The beads do not touch fabric, so fragrance stays light. Replace the unit or add a compatible refill when the beads have swollen and the reservoir shows collected liquid. Keep the unit upright. If spills happen, wipe hard surfaces and wash hands.
Keep away from curious hands. Do not place directly on fabric, carpets or wooden shelves without a tray.
How it stacks up against common laundry-drying tactics
|Method
|Upfront cost
|Running cost
|Drying speed
|Odour control
|Action Ultra Fresh pot
|€0.79
|None
|Modest boost in small rooms
|Good for musty notes
|Heated airer (200–300 W)
|£40–£90
|Low to moderate per session
|Faster with ventilation
|Fair, if room is vented
|Electric dehumidifier (8–12 L/day)
|£120–£250
|Low to moderate per day
|Strong, especially with fans
|Very good
|Tumble dryer
|£200–£600
|High per cycle
|Fast
|Good
|Window cracked open
|Free
|Heat loss cost
|Variable, weather dependent
|Good if outside air is dry
Small room tactics that multiply the effect
Spin your load at 1,200–1,400 rpm if your machine allows it; less water in the fibres shortens the final stretch. Spread items so air can pass on both sides. Add a desk fan on low, angled past the airer rather than directly at it, and open the door to avoid a damp pocket. If you use a heated airer, pair it with the pot to keep humidity in check and stop that steamy feel.
Target rooms you do not sleep in. Drying in a bedroom raises moisture at night and can feed mould on cold external walls. A small moisture absorber near the wardrobe helps keep clothes fresh between wears, especially wool and denim that can trap smells.
When to replace and what it might cost you
Lifespan depends on humidity and room size. In a tight bathroom after regular showers, you may need a refill sooner than in a wide hallway. Track the beads and the reservoir. Once the beads have dissolved or the level rises, swap in a new unit or refill. Many households keep one spare to avoid a gap during wet spells.
Odour control beyond the pot
Keep the washing machine drum and gasket clean with a monthly hot cycle and a maintenance product or a cup of white vinegar. Avoid overloading; detergent struggles to rinse and residues smell. For gym gear or towels, a 30-minute pre-wash with a teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda can help. Dry shoes separately with newspaper inserts so they don’t slow the lot on the airer.
If you want a quick check on progress, pinch a seam at the thickest point. If it feels cool to the touch, water is still evaporating. Once it feels room temperature, you are close to the finish and can fold without fear of trapped damp.