Aldi’s £12.99 rain jacket shocks savvy shoppers: are you paying 5x more for less protection?

Grey skies keep arriving, budgets feel tight, and you still need kit that works. One supermarket thinks it’s cracked it.
As showers sweep across the country, the humble rain layer becomes a daily grab. Aldi has dropped a £12.99 jacket that promises warmth, dryness and practicality without the price sting. Early interest suggests many of us want an affordable shell for the school run, the commute, or a soggy dash to the shops.
Why this budget jacket is making waves
The appeal is obvious. It’s light, folds down small, and packs enough features to tackle unpredictable autumn bursts. You get a close-fitting hood with toggles, a full-length zip, and cuffs that secure with Velcro to shut out draughts. Zipped hand pockets keep keys and phones from slipping out. The cut skims the hips and covers the bum, which helps with spray from pavements and park benches.
At £12.99, this Aldi rain jacket targets everyday British drizzle with practical features and a packable weight.
The brand pitches it as a layer to keep you warm and dry while you get things done. That might mean dog walks between showers, a breeze-battered sideline at junior football, or the quick sprint to pick-up time. It’s not technical mountaineering gear, and it doesn’t claim to be. It aims squarely at real life in changeable weather.
Key features at a glance
- Adjustable hood with toggle cords for a snug fit around the face
- Velcro cuffs to block wind rushing up the sleeves
- Full-length zip for fast on–off and easy ventilation
- Zipped side pockets to secure essentials in rain and bus queues
- Lightweight construction that stuffs neatly into a tote or work bag
- Casual styling with a slightly gathered waist for a cleaner, neater line
Fit, sizes and styles
Aldi offers versions for women and for men. Women’s fits aim for a more shaped waist and bum coverage, while men’s sizes lean on a straighter cut. The women’s range includes a blue print that taps into this season’s pattern trend, alongside a no-nonsense black option. The men’s range sticks to versatile basics that pair with denim, joggers or office chinos.
|Range
|Sizes
|Colours/designs
|Cut details
|Women
|8/10, 12/14, 16/18
|Blue print, black
|Slightly gathered waist, bum-covering hem
|Men
|M, L, XL
|Core colours
|Straighter fit, everyday length
How it feels on
The jacket wears light and easy. It won’t weigh your shoulders during errands or a wet commute. Toggle the hood when gusts rise. Tighten the cuffs for a closer seal on bike rides or when pushing the buggy. Open the zip while indoors to avoid overheating. The bum-covering cut proves practical when you pause on damp benches or lean against railings.
Practical touches—toggles, Velcro, zip pockets—matter more than labels when the pavement shines with rain.
Where and when you can buy it
The jacket is slated to appear in stores from 25 September, as part of Aldi’s wider autumn drop. Expect it to sit near seasonal clothing and outdoor basics. Stock varies by location, and Specialbuys tend to move quickly once word spreads. If you have your heart set on the blue print, go early or check multiple branches.
How it stacks up against pricier rivals
High-street rain shells often start around £40–£60, with big-brand pieces stretching past £100. Many add branded membranes, pit zips and taped seams for prolonged, heavy rain. Those extras help if you rack up miles on the hills or cycle through downpours daily. For most school runs, supermarket trips and park circuits, a simple water-resistant layer does the job.
Budget jackets sometimes skip full seam taping or premium fabric coatings. That can mean quicker wet-out in sustained rain, and less breathability during exertion. Balance that against cost-per-wear. If you reach for a £12.99 jacket 30 times this autumn, you’re paying about 43p per outing. Use it for dog walks, sideline spectating and errands, and that figure keeps falling.
What you give up, what you gain
- Give up: advanced membranes, mountaineering-level hydrostatic heads, and extended storm-proofing
- Gain: a light, stashable layer with enough weather protection for daily life at a pocket-friendly price
- Keep: adjustable hood, secure cuffs and practical zipped pockets for confidence in showers
Smart ways to wear it
Layer a thin fleece under the jacket for nippy mornings. Swap to a cotton sweatshirt for milder afternoons. A wool beanie and quick-drying gloves add warmth without bulk. If you cycle, pop a reflective band on the wrist or ankle to boost visibility on dim, wet streets. Pair black with trainers for the school gate, or break up grey days with the blue print and light denim.
Care and weatherproof tips
Shake off surface water after use and hang the jacket to air. Wash sparingly on a cool cycle with a gentle detergent. Avoid fabric softener, which can weaken water-repellent finishes. If the outer fabric starts to cling with moisture, refresh the water repellency with a widely available reproofing spray. Always check the garment label before applying any treatment.
For heavier rain spells, add an umbrella or a lightweight over-trouser to keep legs dry. Tighten the hood toggles so the brim sits close to your face. Angle the peak just above your glasses to help shed droplets. Zip pockets shut before stepping out, and keep a small microfibre cloth inside to wipe screens and lenses.
Who this jacket suits best
Parents on the go, dog owners clocking daily loops, students crossing campus, and anyone whose commute is more bus stop than mountain pass. If your week features brief stints outdoors and frequent indoor stops, this layer makes sense. It bridges the gap between umbrella-only and fully technical gear.
One more thing to consider
Think about your size with layers. If you’re between sizes or plan to wear a mid-layer, try the larger option for flexibility. Check sleeve length with your usual jumper. When you raise your arms, the cuffs should stay near the wrist, not ride halfway up the forearm. Stand, sit and reach in-store to see how the hem covers the bum. That extra length helps on wet seats and grimy train platforms.
For £12.99, you get a packable rain shield with real-world features and fits for women and men.
The bottom line for rainy weeks
Autumn brings persistent showers and short bursts of heavy rain. Most of us need a simple shell we can trust. Aldi’s budget-friendly jacket fits that brief with toggles, Velcro cuffs and secure pockets. It arrives in women’s and men’s sizes, with a trend-led blue print and a dependable black. If you want robust performance at a modest price, get there early and check the fit with your favourite mid-layer. Your dry walk home may cost less than a lunchtime coffee.