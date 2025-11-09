Aldi’s £19.99 beauty advent lands 26 October: will you grab 12 Lacura treats before they’re gone?

Beauty calendars are back, budgets are tight, and the festive countdown nears. Shoppers face a choice that rewards speed and savvy.
The high street’s seasonal scramble starts early this year, and the latest drop aims squarely at purse-conscious beauty fans. Aldi is bringing its Lacura lineup to an Advent format that cuts the faff, trims the price, and promises everyday wins rather than one-off showpieces.
Aldi sets the tone for the festive rush
Aldi will roll out a 12 Days of Lacura Beauty Advent Calendar in UK stores on 26 October, priced at £19.99. It distils the brand’s best-loved make-up, skincare and haircare into a half-month countdown, sidestepping the bloated 24-door trend while keeping the excitement intact. Stock is limited, and demand is primed by the price point and the timing.
12 cruelty-free Lacura picks for £19.99, landing 26 October in Aldi stores — limited numbers, quick sell-through likely.
The compact format suits families who prefer a shorter countdown or those who want to start mid-December. It also makes sense for anyone who wants practical products over novelties, with sizes suited to gym bags, desks and carry-ons.
What’s inside the 12 days of Lacura box
The calendar mixes miniatures with a few full-size accessories, all from Lacura, Aldi’s own-brand beauty line known for wallet-friendly formulations and a cruelty-free stance. Here’s the full line-up confirmed for 2025:
- Lacura Honey Infused Hair Oil (25ml)
- Lacura Scalp & Body Scrub (50g)
- Lacura Collagen Lip Oil (8ml)
- Lacura Vitabase Moisturising Primer (15g)
- Lacura Illuminate Setting Spray (32ml)
- Lacura Silky Kajal ‘Matte Black’ Eyeliner (1.2g)
- Lacura Dramatic Lash Mascara (6ml)
- Lacura Stay Illuminated ‘Champagne’ Highlighter (2.1ml)
- Lacura ‘Peachy Pink’ Liquid Blush (2.1ml)
- Lacura ‘Berry Bliss’ Tinted Lip Oil (2ml)
- Lacura 100% Silk Scrunchie
- Lacura Creaseless Hair Clips (2 pieces)
Standout picks
The Honey Infused Hair Oil is a winter-friendly frizz tamer for ends and flyaways; a pea-sized amount goes far on damp hair. The Vitabase Moisturising Primer gives a soft-focus base for everyday wear without feeling heavy. For quick wins, pair the Kajal with the Dramatic Lash Mascara for a five-minute eye look, then tap on the ‘Champagne’ highlighter to lift cheekbones. The silk scrunchie and creaseless clips keep styles neat without tugging, handy for heatless styling overnight.
Average cost per door comes in at about £1.67, with a practical mix of daily-use minis and useful tools.
Value check and who it suits
At £19.99 for 12 doors, the calendar hits an accessible sweet spot. The per-item cost is roughly £1.67, which undercuts many beauty calendars that chase a bigger “RRP value” headline. If you want premium brand names or 24 doors, look elsewhere. If you want small, usable bits that refresh a make-up bag without draining your December funds, this earns its keep.
- For budgeters: a capped spend that still scratches the festive itch.
- For first-timers: a low-risk way to try Lacura textures and finishes.
- For teens and students: everyday-friendly shades and formats with school-safe looks.
- For gifters: split into stockings, Secret Santa parcels or party favours.
Release timing and how to secure one
Aldi states the calendar will be in stores from 26 October. Stock varies by location and, as with many Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it tends not to reappear. Early trips and flexible timing help.
|Price
|£19.99
|On sale
|26 October 2025
|Format
|12 doors, cruelty-free Lacura selection
|Where
|Aldi stores in the UK
|Availability
|Limited numbers; high chance of early sell-out
- Go early on launch day and check smaller stores nearby if your local sells through.
- Ask staff when seasonal stock is wheeled to the shop floor; many stores set out Specialbuys at opening.
- Have a backup plan: if buying for a gift, consider two smaller beauty gifts in case stock is gone.
How it compares to chocolate calendars
Chocolate calendars are a classic, but they add up in calories and tend to feel samey by mid-month. A beauty calendar like this one turns the countdown into a quick morning ritual: a lip oil for the commute, a spritz of setting spray before lunch, or a scrub for Sunday reset. It suits those cutting sugar or trying to keep snacks for actual mealtimes, while still giving the daily festive lift many of us want in late December.
Practical tips to get the most from the products
- Patch test the primer and lip oils 24 hours before full wear if you have reactive skin.
- Layer the Vitabase primer under the highlighter for longer wear on normal-to-dry skin.
- Use the scalp and body scrub before shampooing; massage gently to avoid irritation.
- Warm one drop of hair oil in your palms and press into mid-lengths downwards; avoid roots.
- For day-friendly eyes, tightline with the Kajal along the upper waterline and finish with a single mascara coat.
- Store minis in a zip pouch so they do not roll around handbags or school lockers.
Questions shoppers are asking
Is everything vegan?
The range is billed as cruelty-free. Vegan status can vary by item. Check packaging for the relevant symbols and the ingredient list, especially on balms, oils and mascaras, which can contain animal-derived components in some formulas.
Can I split the box for gifts?
Yes. The scrunchie, clips and eyeliner make easy add-ins for stockings or Secret Santa, while the lip oils work well as single mini treats. Add a ribbon and a festive tag, and you have several small presents for under £2 each, based on the calendar’s overall cost.
Will it be sold online?
The calendar is confirmed for in-store sale. Some Aldi seasonal beauty drops appear online in certain years, but the safest route here is a store visit on or near 26 October.
A shorter countdown with a nod to tradition
There’s a practical advantage to 12 doors. You can start on 13 December and run to Christmas Eve, or follow the traditional 12 days from 25 December to early January. Families juggling school plays, travel and office parties may find this neater cadence easier to manage.
Budgeting and timing ideas worth trying
Pair this calendar with a low-cost chocolate option for kids, or a candle mini for a partner, and keep your combined spend under £30. If you plan to gift it later, buy at launch and hide it with a note of what’s inside; it avoids last-minute mark-ups from resellers and preserves the surprise for mid-December. If you miss launch day, ask your local store when they restock endcaps; leftover cases can appear mid-week after the initial rush.
Launch day plan: set a reminder for 26 October, check opening hours, and aim for morning to beat the queues.
The broader takeaway for shoppers this year is simple: buy by need, not hype. If a neat set of daily-use minis for £19.99 fits your routine, Aldi’s 12-door Lacura box is a sensible play. If you want deluxe sizes or prestige names, save the budget for a larger calendar later in the season or target a Boxing Day box. Either way, the festive beauty game is best approached with a list, a price cap and a plan.