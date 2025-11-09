Aldi’s £19.99 Lacura advent calendar lands 26 October: will you nab 12 cruelty‑free treats in time?

The festive countdown is calling, and beauty lovers are already whispering about a budget box promising daily pick‑me‑ups.
If you crave small luxuries without the eye‑watering price tag, a new calendar from Aldi’s Lacura label could be your December sidekick.
What’s landing and when
Aldi is rolling out a 12 Days of Lacura Beauty Advent Calendar for Christmas 2025, priced at £19.99 and arriving in stores on 26 October. It’s a limited run, and the retailer is blunt: once they’re gone, they’re gone. The calendar focuses on a dozen skincare, haircare and make‑up minis and select full sizes drawn from Lacura’s fan favourites, designed to punctuate your run‑up to 25 December or to mark the traditional twelve days from Christmas to Epiphany.
£19.99 for 12 cruelty‑free Lacura favourites. On shelves 26 October 2025. Limited availability nationwide.
Shoppers who prefer practical treats over trinkets will clock the value straight away. At about £1.67 per item, this is a low‑risk way to refresh a make‑up bag, trial a few formulas, or bank stocking fillers without derailing a December budget.
What’s inside the 12 doors
Aldi says the selection spans make‑up staples, glow‑giving skin preppers and simple styling helpers, all from its Lacura range of cruelty‑free products. Expect a mix of travel sizes and full sizes built for daily use:
- Lacura Honey Infused Hair Oil (25ml)
- Lacura Scalp & Body Scrub (50g)
- Lacura Collagen Lip Oil (8ml)
- Lacura Vitabase Moisturising Primer (15g)
- Lacura Illuminate Setting Spray (32ml)
- Lacura Silky Kajal ‘Matte Black’ Eyeliner (1.2g)
- Lacura Dramatic Lash Mascara (6ml)
- Lacura Stay Illuminated ‘Champagne’ Highlighter (2.1ml)
- Lacura ‘Peachy Pink’ Liquid Blush (2.1ml)
- Lacura ‘Berry Bliss’ Tinted Lip Oil (2ml)
- Lacura 100% Silk Scrunchie
- Lacura Creaseless Hair Clips (2 pieces)
There’s enough here for a simple day‑to‑night look: prime, base, lift lashes, define with kajal, tap on blush and highlighter, then lock with setting spray. Hair tools and treatment oils round out the box for quick desk‑to‑dinner touch‑ups.
Who will get the most out of it
- Students and first‑jobbers building a routine for less than £20.
- Givers assembling multiple small presents from one box.
- Travellers who want cabin‑friendly sizes that still pull their weight.
- Anyone curious about Lacura but unsure where to start.
How it stacks up against pricier calendars
Many beauty calendars this year push past £80 and run to 24 or 25 doors, often mixing minis with a few statement sizes. Aldi’s play is different: half the days, a tenth of the outlay in some cases, and an edit geared toward everyday use. The pitch is clear—skip the collector’s packaging and premium price, keep the staples most people reach for in winter.
Cost per door is roughly £1.67, with no filler novelties—just usable make‑up, skincare and haircare.
For households juggling gifts, food shops and travel, a 12‑day format keeps spend predictable and cuts the chance of products sitting unused in January. It also suits families who prefer to start the countdown mid‑December or celebrate the twelve days from 25 December.
Shopping tips to actually get one
Stock moves fast when Aldi releases seasonal specials. Plan to visit early on Sunday or Monday, when many stores receive fresh deliveries. Ask a staff member about the Specialbuys aisle and the 26 October drop. If you’re aiming for more than one calendar, check store limits and take a friend, as some branches cap per‑customer quantities to keep things fair.
Gifting and smart use
The calendar works as one present or as a “gift bank” you split among stockings and Secret Santa swaps. You can also use it to trial a new routine before parties. A simple plan:
- Morning: prime with Vitabase, sweep mascara, add ‘Peachy Pink’ blush, finish with lip oil.
- Evening: define with Silky Kajal, tap ‘Champagne’ highlighter on cheekbones, spritz setting spray.
- Hair days: treat lengths with Honey Infused Hair Oil; hold sections with creaseless clips while styling; tie off with the silk scrunchie.
- Self‑care: use Scalp & Body Scrub once or twice a week to refresh skin before make‑up.
The bigger picture: Lacura and cruelty‑free choices
Lacura is Aldi’s in‑house beauty line, and the retailer bills the products in this calendar as cruelty‑free. Shoppers who care about animal testing often look for recognised logos on pack—such as widely used certification marks—so check the packaging when you pick one up if that matters to you. Either way, the focus here is everyday textures and shades that suit a broad audience rather than niche shades that gather dust.
Check the period‑after‑opening symbol (a small jar icon with a number, like 6M or 12M) once you unseal each item. Store oils and sprays away from direct heat, keep mascaras tightly closed to avoid drying, and swap out eye products regularly for hygiene.
Key numbers at a glance
|Price
|£19.99
|Doors
|12
|Launch date
|26 October 2025
|Range
|Lacura (cruelty‑free selection)
|Cost per item
|~£1.67
|Availability
|In stores, limited stock
What to consider if you’re choosing between 12 and 24 days
A 24‑day calendar stretches the ritual from 1 December and often includes skincare steps that take time to integrate. A 12‑day set offers a punchier timeline with fewer moving parts. If you’re buying for teens or for a shared household, 12 doors can be easier to rotate fairly. If you plan to use the products for parties alone, you’ll probably get more mileage out of a condensed edit like this.
Stretching the value even further
Pair the primer with your existing base to extend wear in cold weather. Layer the tinted lip oil over a matte lipstick to soften edges without bleeding. Mix a pin‑head of liquid blush with moisturiser for a soft stain on no‑make‑up days. Use the hair oil sparingly—one or two drops—through mid‑lengths to tame static from scarves and jumpers.
One box can refresh a routine, fill stockings and cover party touch‑ups—without breaking the pre‑Christmas budget.