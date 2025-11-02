Aldi’s £39.99 reindeer drop on 30 October: will you bag the last 2 sets before your neighbours do?

Fairy lights get tested, boxes come down from the loft, and the nights draw in. Britain’s gardens are about to glow again.
This week’s seasonal rush brings a wallet-friendly way to light up the path and raise a smile on the school run. The question is simple: do you go classic with reindeer, playful with penguins, or both before the shelves clear?
When you can buy and what to expect
Aldi’s new outdoor Christmas decorations land in store on Thursday 30 October. The headline pieces are two sizeable displays: a pair of acrylic reindeer pulling a sleigh, and a family of penguins built for winter weather. Each costs £39.99, with lighting available in warm white or ice white. Both include a remote control, so you can switch on from the sofa.
In store from Thursday 30 October. Reindeer with sleigh or penguin family. £39.99 each. Remote control included.
First look: style, materials and colours
The reindeer-and-sleigh set leans traditional. It sits neatly on a front lawn or by a doorway and gives that postcard glow as dusk falls. The penguins add a lighter touch that suits play areas and patios. Both ranges use acrylic frames rather than fabric, which helps them shrug off rain and cold snaps.
Two lighting tones help you match your scheme. Warm white flatters brickwork and wreaths. Ice white cuts through darker corners and suits frosty mornings. Swap between scenes and dim levels via the remote without stepping into the drizzle.
Choose warm white for cosiness or ice white for a frosty sparkle; switch modes and brightness without leaving the house.
Value check: how the price stacks up
At £39.99 per large outdoor piece, these sit well below many comparable sets on the high street. The acrylic build and remote add practicality that cheaper, plug-and-pray silhouettes often skip. If you have the space, two sets create a focal point that reads as one display but splits for storage in January.
What else is in the aisle
Inside the same drop you’ll find smaller accents to layer depth and height:
- Deer LED Christmas wire decoration for the hearth, priced at £12.99.
- Rattan reindeer with a green or red bow for the hallway; also available as a 50cm version.
- Strings and stakes to tie paths together and frame the main centrepiece.
Side-by-side at a glance
|Item
|Best place
|Lighting tone
|Material
|Price
|Reindeer with sleigh
|Front lawn / porch
|Warm white or ice white
|Acrylic
|£39.99
|Penguin family
|Patio / play area
|Warm white or ice white
|Acrylic
|£39.99
|Deer LED wire decoration
|Fireside / shelf
|Warm white
|Wire frame
|£12.99
|Rattan reindeer (bowed)
|Hallway / console table
|Subtle warm glow (dependent on model)
|Rattan
|TBC in store
Set-up made easy
Quick checklist before you plug in
- Check the IP rating on outdoor lights and use an outdoor-rated extension lead with an RCD.
- Place displays away from puddles and soft ground; peg bases if wind is a risk.
- Use a timer socket so the lights come on at the same hour nightly.
- Keep leads flat along edges to avoid trips at the front step.
- Store the remote inside in a labelled bag; keep spare batteries handy.
Energy use: what it could cost you
LED displays sip power compared to older rope lights. Actual consumption varies by model, but this simple example shows the ballpark:
- Assume a 6W LED display, running 5 hours per evening for 45 days.
- Total energy: 6W × 5h × 45 = 1,350Wh, or 1.35kWh.
- At 29p per kWh, that’s roughly 39p for the season per display.
Double the number for two large pieces. Add a timer so you don’t forget to switch off at bedtime. If you prefer deeper brightness, expect a higher wattage and adjust the maths using your tariff.
How to beat the rush
These seasonal lines sell quickly. Plan your visit for Thursday morning if you can. If you arrive later, check end caps and pallet stacks near the middle aisle. Stock varies by store, so a second nearby branch can pay off. Keep the boxes intact when you get home; they make storage simpler when the decorations come down.
Style ideas for small and large spaces
Front steps and balconies
Pair the reindeer and sleigh with a low potted spruce and a coir doormat. Choose warm white to soften brick and stone. If you’re short on floor room, angle the sleigh diagonally so it reads from the street.
Garden paths and drives
Run the penguins along the kerb with short stake lights at 1.5-metre intervals. Ice white creates crisp edges that guide visitors safely to the door. Keep cables on the house side to reduce trip points.
Gathering the look indoors
Place the wire deer by the hearth and the rattan reindeer on a console with a ribbon that matches the front-door wreath. Repeat one colour three times so the scheme feels planned, not thrown together.
Key facts at a glance
- Drop date: Thursday 30 October.
- Headline pieces: acrylic reindeer with sleigh; penguin family.
- Price: £39.99 per large outdoor piece.
- Colours: warm white or ice white light.
- Control: remote included for easy switching.
- Indoor extras: wire deer (£12.99), rattan reindeer (50cm option available).
Two centrepieces at £39.99 let you build a full front-garden scene for under £80 before extension leads.
Smart add-ons you may need
Think ahead about the small things that keep your display reliable. A weatherproof outdoor extension with a covered socket saves faff. A plug-in timer keeps the schedule consistent and trims energy use. Soft cable clips stop doors chewing flex. A low-step ladder helps place pieces safely without stretching.
If you’re weighing alternatives
Garden centres often carry textile or rope silhouettes that look softer but need more cosseting in rain. Metal-framed deer feel sturdy but can rust if left on soil. Acrylic hits a middle ground: it resists showers, wipes clean, and stores well in loft heat. If you like colour-changing effects, check boxes for modes before you buy; some sets keep it simple with a steady glow, which many households prefer.
One last nudge before the weekend
If you plan to buy two large pieces, sketch your layout first. Measure from plug to display, and from display to path edge. That avoids a return trip for a longer lead. Label each piece with its lighting tone so you can build symmetry year after year. When the big day arrives, set the timer for late afternoon; nothing greets a school run quite like a sleigh already shimmering at 4pm.