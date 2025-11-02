Term-time fines under fire: will MPs back 10 days off for your child as 181,597 parents push?

Parents juggling school calendars and rising travel costs face a crunch point today, with Westminster attention fixed on attendance rules.
MPs will test the mood over England’s term-time holiday penalties this afternoon, after a grassroots petition forced the issue onto the parliamentary agenda. At its heart sits a simple proposal: let families take up to 10 school days a year without a fine. Around that proposal stands a tangle of law, policy, and lived experience.
What MPs are debating today
The House of Commons Petitions Committee hosts a debate in Westminster Hall at 4.30pm on Monday 27 October 2025. Robbie Moore MP is scheduled to open the session. The trigger is petition 700047, launched by Derbyshire parent Natalie Elliott and backed by 181,597 signatures, which asks ministers to allow up to 10 fine‑free term‑time days per year.
Debate details: 4.30pm, Westminster Hall. Petition 700047. 181,597 signatories. Proposal: 10 fine‑free school days.
This is not a binding vote. Debates of this kind give MPs a platform to press ministers, present evidence and request next steps. The government can choose to keep the current framework, commission further work, or signal policy tweaks.
The rules and the numbers, explained
In England, unauthorised term‑time absence can trigger a penalty notice. Under the national framework introduced in 2024, most councils follow common thresholds and timeframes.
- Fine level: £80 if paid promptly, rising to £160 if paid later.
- Applies per parent, per child, for each incident that meets the threshold.
- Payment windows usually 21 and 28 days, respectively.
- Revenue goes to the local authority to fund attendance work and administration; any surplus returns to central government.
Schools mark absences using national attendance codes. If leave is not authorised, a family holiday is normally recorded with the “G” code, which can lead to a penalty notice. Illness uses “I”, and other authorised circumstances can use “C”.
|Issue
|Current position
|What the petition asks
|Unauthorised leave
|Penalty notice issued when thresholds are met
|No fine for up to 10 days per year
|Fine amount
|£80 early payment; £160 late payment
|Not applicable if leave falls within the 10‑day allowance
|Scope
|Per parent, per child
|Same scope, but fine‑free allowance would apply
|Policy aim
|Raise attendance to improve attainment
|Balance attendance with family and SEND needs
Why families say the system needs change
Campaigners argue the current rules penalise everyday life. Many parents work shifts, have irregular leave, or share care across households, making set holiday dates difficult. For families with children who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), the picture can be even more complex. Some children cope better with quieter travel periods, shorter queues and less sensory stress. Others benefit from breaks that are structured around therapy or medical appointments.
Supporters say a one‑size‑fits‑all approach does not reflect modern working patterns, care responsibilities or SEND realities.
Parents have also reported administrative inconsistencies, including disputed registers, referrals made for children below compulsory school age, and sickness recorded as unauthorised. These cases are not the norm, but they fuel anger about a system seen as rigid.
The SEND dimension
SEND charities and grassroots groups, including SEND Reform England, have amplified the petition. They point to rising absence since the pandemic and say sanction‑first approaches can backfire with anxious non‑attenders, autistic children, or pupils recovering from health setbacks. Support, reasonable adjustments and co‑produced attendance plans often work better than penalties alone, they argue.
What headteachers and councils argue
School leaders and local authorities emphasise that attendance correlates with attainment and safeguarding. They say consistent rules protect classroom continuity and reduce disruption. Fines are framed as a last resort, with most schools offering help to improve attendance before any enforcement. Ministers have repeatedly said post‑pandemic absence rates require a firm, clear national line to avoid postcode lotteries.
Government position to date: absence is a major barrier to success and has climbed since the pandemic.
What could happen next
Today’s debate could prompt a ministerial response setting out whether the Department for Education will review the 2024 framework, trial exemptions, or issue fresh guidance on discretion. MPs may press for clearer national grounds for authorising leave, especially for SEND and complex family situations, and for stronger quality control of attendance coding and enforcement.
What this means for you right now
Nothing changes immediately. If you are weighing a term‑time trip, speak to the school well in advance. Headteachers can authorise leave only in exceptional circumstances. Provide evidence where relevant.
- Set out your reasons in writing and request a meeting with the attendance lead or headteacher.
- Attach proof, such as employer letters on fixed leave, medical notes, or documentation for caring responsibilities.
- Ask how missed learning will be covered and propose a catch‑up plan.
- Keep copies of correspondence and take notes of conversations.
A quick cost‑and‑risk check
Many parents compare fines with peak travel costs. Remember the structure is per parent, per child.
- Example: two parents, two children, one unauthorised week could generate four notices.
- Early payment total at £80 each = £320; late payment total at £160 each = £640.
- Airfare and accommodation savings off‑peak can exceed that, but repeat notices can escalate to court action if problems persist.
This is not financial advice; the legal risk sits beyond the fine if absences continue. Discuss options with the school before committing.
How attendance codes work
Request a copy of your child’s attendance record if you spot a discrepancy. Key codes include:
- I: illness (authorised).
- C: other authorised leave at the school’s discretion.
- G: holiday not authorised (can lead to a penalty notice).
If something looks wrong, ask for a review by the attendance lead. If you cannot resolve it, follow the school’s complaints process or consult the local authority education welfare service.
Practical pointers for the days ahead
The debate will be streamed on Parliament’s official channels. You can also contact your MP’s office to share your experience with fines, SEND complications or shift‑work constraints. Personal case studies often inform questions raised in Westminster Hall and shape any follow‑up correspondence with ministers.
If you are supporting a pupil with anxiety or additional needs, ask the school about flexible arrangements that protect attendance: phased returns after illness, quiet spaces at busy times, or homework alternatives during short medical flare‑ups. These adjustments can reduce the risk of unauthorised marks while keeping learning on track.