We’re binning beanies for cord caps: will you try the £16 M&S switch that solves 3 cold day woes?

Mornings feel crisper, school runs get brisk, and weekend walks turn windy. Your headwear choice suddenly matters more than ever.
This season’s curveball isn’t a woollen hat at all; it’s a corduroy baseball cap that brings warmth with polish. Parents, commuters and anyone juggling indoor-outdoor days are finding an unexpected ally in a simple piece of kit: a pure cotton cord cap, and M&S has a £16 version that nails the brief.
Why cord caps beat beanies this autumn
Beanies keep ears cosy, yet they flatten hair, overheat on buses and can look too casual for desk days. A cord cap shifts the balance. The ribbed cotton holds a little warmth without the spongey bulk, while the structured brim tackles low autumn sun on the school run or a bright lunch hour. The adjustable strap at the back fine-tunes fit, so you avoid that squeezed-forehead feeling.
Warm head, neater hair, clearer vision in low sun — three everyday problems solved by a single £16 buy.
Warmth without the bulk
Corduroy’s ridges trap air close to the scalp, giving light insulation that suits stop-start days. In typical British autumn temperatures — think 8–14°C and breezy — a cotton cord cap keeps chill off during walks yet breathes as you head indoors. It is a smart pick for those in-between weeks before full winter layers come out.
A smarter silhouette
Beanies can read slouchy. A cord cap looks sharper with a coat or blazer, and the peak adds structure that frames your face. It pairs well with ponytails and buns, and it avoids the dreaded hat hair once you take it off. That alone makes it handy for office-to-playground afternoons.
What the £16 M&S cap gets right
M&S’s Pure Cotton Cord Baseball Cap hits a sweet spot: it feels cosy, wears easily and fits a range of heads thanks to the back strap. The peak gives a touch of shade on bright days, and the cord texture adds depth that works with knitwear, denim and wool coats. A neutral colour helps it slot into most wardrobes without fuss.
- Price: £16 — accessible entry to the trend.
- Fabric: pure cotton corduroy for comfort and breathability.
- Fit: adjustable back strap for a snug, custom feel.
- Peak: structured shield against glare and light drizzle.
- Style range: from school run to smart-casual office looks.
Pure cotton cord, adjustable fit and a structured peak — practical features at a wallet-friendly £16.
Three quick ways to wear it
- School run sharp: oversized wool coat, leggings, trainers and the cap; grab a scarf for windier mornings.
- Desk to deli: straight-leg jeans, a chunky knit, loafers and the cap for a put-together casual look.
- Weekend loop: fleece, longline gilet, hiking shoes and the cap for a brisk park circuit.
Beanie vs cord cap: which suits your day?
|Headwear
|Warmth
|Hair impact
|Smartness
|Best for
|Beanie
|High warmth on cold days
|Flattens hair, leaves lines
|Casual
|Frosty mornings, long outdoor stints
|Cord cap
|Medium warmth for mild chill
|Keeps shape, easier on hair
|Smart-casual
|School runs, errands, commuting, sunny spells
Sizing and fit made easy
Measure your head in 60 seconds
- Wrap a soft tape above your ears and across the middle of your forehead.
- Note the circumference in centimetres.
- Adjust the strap to sit snugly without pinching; you should fit one finger under the band.
- Shake your head gently; if it shifts or tilts, tighten one notch.
The comfort check
Wear the cap for five minutes indoors. If you feel pressure at the temples or the peak drifts low, readjust. A good fit sits level, keeps your line of sight clear and leaves no deep marks when removed.
Care and weather realities
Rain reality check
Cotton corduroy copes with light mist but not a downpour. In heavy rain, the fabric absorbs water and takes time to dry. Plan accordingly on stormy days and switch to a waterproof cap when the forecast turns grim.
- After drizzle, blot with a towel and air-dry; avoid radiators that can stiffen fabric.
- Refresh nap with a soft clothes brush, moving with the grain of the cord.
- Spot-clean marks with a damp cloth and mild soap; test a hidden area first.
- Store on a hook or shelf to protect the peak’s shape; avoid crushing under coats.
Value that stacks up
At £16, it is easy to justify on cost-per-wear alone. Hit 30 outings by December and you are looking at roughly 53p per wear. Stretch to 60 uses across autumn and spring and the figure halves again. The neutral tone and simple design make repeat wear more likely, which is where real value sits.
A small switch can change daily comfort: sun off your eyes, fewer hair dents, and a warmer walk to the gate.
Who gets the most benefit
- Parents ping-ponging between car, playground and supermarket who need quick on-and-off warmth.
- Commuters facing bright, low sun on morning pavements and cool breezes at bus stops.
- Office casual dressers who want something neater than a beanie on team days.
- Weekend walkers who prefer breathable warmth over fleece-heavy bulk.
Extra tips for getting it right
Choose the colour that works hardest
Pick a neutral that echoes your coat or bag hardware — taupe with camel coats, charcoal with navy or black, stone with denim. Matching tones tightens the whole outfit without effort.
Make a fair-weather swap strategy
Keep a beanie for near-freezing mornings and carry the cord cap for sunnier lunch hours. Rotate based on the day’s temperature and wind speed. A simple rule helps: cap for mild and bright, beanie for cold and still, ear-covering options for biting wind.