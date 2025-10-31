Are you among 3.7m PIP claimants? six conditions most likely to secure 5+ year awards worth £749.80

Across Britain, disability benefit awards are stretching or shrinking, as fresh figures reshape expectations for households counting every pound.
The Department for Work and Pensions has set out how long Personal Independence Payment (PIP) awards typically last, which conditions most often attract the longest decisions, and what a “light touch” review actually means for claimants.
Awards now range from months to a decade
New statistics confirm a wide spread in award length. Some new claims receive a limited award of around nine months. At the other end of the scale sit ongoing decisions that continue indefinitely, with a 10-year check-in known as a light touch review. The caseload has swelled to 3,744,671 claimants across the UK as of April 2025, with the working-age group at a record high and policy changes slated for next year.
PIP awards can run from nine months to ongoing, with a ten‑year light touch review where needs are stable or likely to persist.
Guidance in the PIP Handbook says decision makers set the award based on how a health condition affects daily living and mobility, not on diagnosis alone. Most awards face some level of review to ensure people receive the right support, regardless of the original length.
Some claimants receive a time-limited decision of up to two years without a review date if improvement seems likely. Others receive longer or ongoing awards, especially when needs are long-term and unlikely to change in a meaningful way.
Six conditions most likely to receive long awards
Fresh DWP figures show six condition groups where a higher share of claimants hold decisions lasting five years or more. These proportions reflect how consistently those conditions tend to limit everyday functioning.
|Condition group
|Claimants (Apr 2025)
|Light touch reviews
|Share with 5+ year awards
|Visual disease
|58,539
|38,112
|65%
|Musculoskeletal disease (general)
|697,476
|365,238
|52%
|Neurological disease
|472,121
|252,214
|53.4%
|Respiratory disease
|137,957
|66,647
|48.3%
|Autoimmune (connective tissue disorders)
|19,921
|9,310
|46.7%
|Musculoskeletal disease (regional)
|440,684
|202,317
|46%
Across all conditions, 1,631,688 people currently hold a light touch review marker. Overall, 44% of claimants show awards of five years or longer in the data. That headline category includes awards that run well beyond five years; the statistics round them up as “five years or longer” rather than splitting by exact duration.
Visual impairment, neurological disorders and common musculoskeletal conditions appear most likely to attract decisions lasting five years or more.
What triggers a light touch review
Officials tend to apply light touch review arrangements where one or more of the following applies:
- Needs remain very stable over time.
- Needs are significant and are expected to stay the same or worsen.
- The planned award review date lands on or after State Pension age.
- Special rules for end of life apply at State Pension age.
These reviews usually do not involve a face-to-face assessment. The aim is to check circumstances, confirm needs and keep payments right without putting people through unnecessary processes.
How much PIP pays in 2025/26
PIP covers two areas: daily living and mobility. Each has a standard and enhanced rate. Payments arrive every four weeks, but rates are quoted weekly:
- Daily living: £73.90 (standard) or £110.40 (enhanced) per week
- Mobility: £29.20 (standard) or £77.05 (enhanced) per week
The combined maximum comes to £187.45 a week, which is £749.80 in a four-week pay period when both components are awarded at the enhanced rate.
What this means for your claim
A diagnosis does not guarantee a particular award length. Assessors look at the impact on preparing food, washing, dressing, communicating, managing therapy, and engaging with others, as well as planning and following journeys and moving around. Evidence that shows long-term, consistent limitations often supports longer decisions and light touch arrangements.
If you live in Scotland, Adult Disability Payment (ADP) replaces new PIP claims and mirrors many of the same principles, including a focus on how your condition affects daily activities. Award reviews and timeframes follow the devolved system’s rules, but the direction of travel on longer, more proportionate reviews for stable needs is similar.
Practical steps to strengthen an application
- Map daily tasks to the PIP descriptors. Describe what happens on a bad day and how often bad days occur.
- Submit recent medical letters, test results and therapy plans. Explain any fluctuations and why they are typical for your condition.
- Keep a two-week diary showing energy levels, breathlessness, pain episodes, memory lapses or fall risks.
- Ask a carer, friend or support worker to provide a statement that corroborates your day-to-day needs.
- Highlight aids and adaptations you rely on and whether they fully manage the difficulty. Partial relief still counts.
If you face a short award or a cut at review
You can request a mandatory reconsideration if you believe the decision does not reflect your needs. Focus on missing evidence, the frequency of symptoms, risk when attempting tasks, and why any improvement is unlikely to change functional ability. Many people secure a change when they tie their evidence clearly to the descriptors.
Where longer awards matter for your budget
Longer awards reduce uncertainty and the administrative burden of frequent reviews. They can also make longer-term commitments easier. For example, the enhanced mobility component can open the door to the Motability Scheme. A predictable award timeline helps with vehicle leasing decisions, travel to hospital appointments and planning for home adaptations.
Households can also check related support. PIP can passport you to a Blue Badge, disabled facilities grants, council tax reductions and extra help with energy bills from some providers. Carers may be eligible for Carer’s Allowance, subject to earnings rules, if they provide qualifying care.
An example of how this plays out
Take someone with multiple sclerosis who has persistent mobility difficulties and needs help preparing meals most days. They may qualify for enhanced mobility and at least the standard daily living rate. If their neurologist confirms a progressive course with stable but enduring needs, the decision maker may lean towards a longer award with a light touch review rather than frequent reassessments.
The headline message is simple: award length follows impact, not the label. The latest dataset shows where longer decisions concentrate, but your evidence remains decisive. If your needs are stable or are expected to continue, say so clearly, back it with records, and set out how each task plays out in real life—step by step, risk by risk.