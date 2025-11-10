Are you ditching UGGs this autumn? Next’s £35 teddy slingback clogs have 7 reasons to tempt you

Autumn wardrobes are shifting. Shoppers want warmth that works on busy days, not just sofa lounging or quick trips to the bin.
That’s why a £35 pair of teddy slingback clogs from Next is sparking talk on pavements and platforms. They promise slipper-level snugness with out‑of‑the‑house confidence, and they undercut many big-name cosy clogs by a wide margin.
The £35 switch many are making
Soft teddy fabric, a secure slingback strap and a supportive sole are the simple ingredients. Together they create a shoe that scores for school runs, coffee dashes, office corridors and late‑evening dog walks. The look sits between slipper and clog, with a cushioned feel that suits cold mornings and quick errands.
£35 gets you plush teddy uppers, a slingback for grip, and a sole sturdy enough for pavements and park paths.
The colour comes in an easy brown that goes with denim, joggers and knit dresses. That neutral shade keeps outfits simple. Add chunky socks and you get the cosy texture that’s trending across TikTok and commuter lines alike.
What you actually get for £35
|Feature
|Detail
|Price
|£35
|Upper
|Plush teddy textile
|Fastening
|Adjustable slingback strap
|Sole
|Chunky, grippy rubber-like outsole with slight lift
|Colour
|Soft brown
|Wear
|Indoor-to-outdoor, casual daywear
|Likely sizes
|UK 3–9 (varies by stock)
Comfort and wearability
The teddy lining and upper wrap the foot. The slingback keeps the heel seated, so the shoe feels less “slappy” than open mules. A small rise in the sole reduces strain on calves during longer walks. Grip underfoot helps with wet station steps and smooth supermarket floors.
- School run: pair with leggings, longline hoodie and a quilted coat.
- Office commute: straight‑leg jeans, ribbed knit, trench, thick socks to match the upper.
- Home to high street: knitted dress, thermal tights, scarf and cross‑body bag.
- Weekend errands: joggers, half‑zip fleece, baseball cap and wool socks.
Indoor slippers feel great; these add a proper outsole so you can leave the house without changing shoes.
How they compare with UGGs and other cosy favourites
UGG clogs and slippers are a cold‑weather staple. Many sit between £90 and £120 in the UK, with sheepskin linings and suede uppers. They feel premium, and they last when cared for. Birkenstock’s shearling‑lined clogs often land between £165 and £190. That price gap explains the appeal of a £35 high‑street option.
Next’s teddy slingbacks use synthetic fabrics, which keep cost down and dry faster after a splash. They also feel lighter. You lose the dense sheepskin plush, but you gain a carefree shoe you won’t baby in the drizzle or at the pub.
Who should stay with UGGs? Anyone who wants natural shearling warmth, a thick cork or EVA footbed, or a heritage suede finish. Who will favour the Next clogs? People hungry for trend texture, low spend, and a shoe that lives happily between sofa and street.
Fit and sizing tips
Clogs work best with a snug midfoot and a secure heel strap. If you sit between sizes, thicker socks usually fill the space. If your arch is high or you use orthotics, consider a slim insole; the slingback has room to adjust. Those with plantar fasciitis may prefer extra arch structure, so try them on late in the day when feet are slightly swollen to check support.
Care, weather and durability
Teddy textiles shrug off light splashes but dislike soakings. A fabric‑safe protector spray helps repel surface moisture. Spot‑clean marks with a damp cloth and mild soap. Let them air dry away from radiators to preserve adhesives. Brush the pile with a soft clothes brush to revive fluff after rain or compression.
The outsole copes with pavements, car parks and park paths. Avoid thick mud and long, rainy hikes; this is a cosy clog, not a hiking shoe. Rotate with trainers on stormy days to keep the pile looking fresh through winter.
When to wear, when to skip
- Wear: dry or lightly damp days, short commutes, office corridors, school runs, indoor workspaces.
- Skip: heavy rain, icy mornings without grit, muddy fields, long standing shifts that demand structured support.
Who these clogs suit
Students will like the easy slide‑on design between lectures. Parents gain a quick, warm shoe for door‑to‑car dashes. Commuters can stash them under the desk as a cosy swap from dress shoes. WFH workers get warmth without full slippers. Gift‑givers hit that sweet spot under £40 that looks more expensive than it is.
Seven reasons shoppers are biting
- £35 price undercuts many cosy icons by £55–£150.
- Teddy texture taps the soft‑core trend without shouting.
- Slingback strap brings security on stairs and buses.
- Neutral brown pairs with denim, black, grey and cream knits.
- Indoor‑to‑outdoor outsole saves a shoe change.
- Lightweight build that suits busy days.
- Giftable and easy to size with winter socks.
Cost per wear, done quickly
Use simple maths to judge value. Wear them four days a week for 12 autumn weeks and you get 48 wears. £35 divided by 48 sits near 73p per wear before winter even kicks in. Keep them going into January and that drops again.
At roughly 73p per wear across 48 outings, the price lands in “no‑brainer cosy” territory for many households.
Safety and comfort add‑ons
Driving in backless styles can feel loose; the slingback improves grip, but test pedal feel before long trips. Choose ribbed or wool socks for traction inside the shoe. Swap in a low‑profile insole if you want extra arch or heel cushioning. If odour worries you, rotate pairs and air them overnight; a pinch of baking soda in a coffee filter left inside helps between wears.
Style notes that stretch your wardrobe
Match sock colour to knitwear to tidy the silhouette. Balance the clog’s chunk with straight or wide‑leg bottoms. If you wear skirts, add ribbed tights for texture harmony. A short puffer or boxy bomber keeps proportions modern. For evenings, choose a long coat and structured tote to sharpen the teddy softness.
The bigger trend picture
Cosy clogs sit in a wider shift towards “soft utility”: pieces that work hard but feel like loungewear. The post‑commute day often moves between house, train, and street. Footwear that crosses those lines wins. High‑street brands deliver the vibe at speed and price, which explains why pairs like these move fast once temperatures drop.
What to pair them with next
- Thick crew socks in cream or oatmeal for classic autumn texture.
- A ribbed roll‑neck and tailored joggers for smart‑casual ease.
- A quilted liner jacket on mild days, switching to a puffer when frost hits.
- A beanie and scarf set in matching tones to anchor the brown upper.