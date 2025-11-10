Are you paying gym fees for nothing? Lidl’s £13 3kg dumbbells promise strength gains in 21 minutes

As autumn routines bite and budgets get tighter, people are turning to quick, tidy fitness fixes that fit around real life.
With queues back on the school run and evenings shrinking, a simple set of weights can rescue your routine. Lidl has circled 21 September for a fresh drop of Crivit Sports gear, headlined by a £13 pair of 3kg dumbbells designed for at‑home strength work. They arrive alongside more than 40 wallet-friendly bits of kit aimed at helping you build consistency without a monthly membership.
What’s happening and when
Lidl is releasing a new sports collection on 21 September. The star for strength training is a pair of 3kg dumbbells priced at £13. Heavier 4kg and 5kg options will also be available in stores, giving beginners and improvers an easy path to progress.
On sale 21 September: a £13 pair of 3kg dumbbells, with 4kg and 5kg versions for those ready to step up.
For many parents and time‑poor workers, gym visits collapse under childcare, commutes and cost. A compact pair of weights you can grab between tasks changes the equation: no travel, no queues, no contract.
Why light weights matter for real people
From your thirties onwards, muscle mass starts to decline. Two to three short strength sessions each week blunt that slide, support joints and help keep everyday tasks—lifting kids, carrying shopping, climbing stairs—feeling easy. A 3kg pair suits both complete beginners and anyone rebuilding habits after a break.
Who should start at 3kg?
- Beginners who want to master form without straining shoulders, elbows or lower back
- Runners and walkers adding simple strength to protect knees and hips
- Post‑break returners easing back after holidays or illness
- People prioritising higher repetitions for muscle endurance and calorie burn
When to pick 4kg or 5kg
Choose 4kg or 5kg if you can already perform 15 controlled reps with 3kg and finish a set with more in the tank. Heavier weights help when training larger muscle groups—think goblet squats, rows and Romanian deadlifts—where legs and back can handle extra load.
Inside the dumbbells: build and feel
The dumbbells use an iron core for solidity, wrapped in a floor‑friendly PVC coating that spares tiles and wood. A slightly rounded handle improves ergonomics, while an anti‑slip surface supports a confident grip when hands warm up. Hexagonal ends prevent rolling, and a 10 cm handle length fits most hand sizes comfortably.
Hexagonal ends stop rolling; PVC coating protects floors; anti‑slip grip keeps hands steady; 10 cm handle suits most hands.
|Weight
|Best for
|Typical rep range
|Notes
|3kg pair
|Beginners, high‑rep toning, rehab, shoulder work
|12–20 reps
|£13; great for learning technique and circuits
|4kg pair
|Progression for upper body, core moves
|10–15 reps
|Choose once 3kg feels easy across all sets
|5kg pair
|Leg and back exercises, mixed strength and endurance
|8–12 reps
|Ideal for goblet squats, rows and hip hinges
How to train: a 21‑minute total‑body session
Try this three‑round circuit with a 3kg pair. Move steadily, breathe, and prioritise control. Rest 45 seconds between rounds.
The circuit
- Goblet squat x 12–15 reps
- Standing overhead press x 10–12 reps
- Bent‑over row x 12–15 reps per side (single arm)
- Reverse lunge x 8–10 reps per leg holding both dumbbells
- Floor chest press x 12–15 reps
- Pallof press (kneeling, single dumbbell at chest) x 10 reps per side
If you finish every set comfortably, add two reps next session. If form falters early, keep reps steady and improve tempo: two seconds up, two seconds down. Once you can add reps across the board, consider stepping to 4kg for rows and squats while keeping 3kg for shoulders.
Price check and what you’re getting
At £13 for a 3kg pair, Lidl undercuts many high‑street options that often price single neoprene dumbbells between £7 and £12 each. The hexagonal shape, anti‑slip handle and PVC‑coated iron core are features usually found on more expensive sets. The catch is stock: special buys sell fast, so availability can vary by store and region.
£13 for a pair puts entry‑level strength within reach, with build and grip details that usually cost more.
Small details that make home training stick
- Park the dumbbells where you can see them—near the kettle or desk—to nudge a quick set during breaks.
- Attach your session to a habit you already keep: brew, brush, press. Two sets while the pasta boils counts.
- Log reps in your notes app. Watching numbers climb keeps motivation alive.
- Pair with a yoga mat to protect wrists and floors when pressing or kneeling.
More from the Crivit Sports range
Lidl’s drop includes a lightweight jacket that packs into its own pocket and shields against wind with a water‑repellent finish—handy for autumn commutes and jogs. There’s a men’s version, plus a yoga fitness mat in pink or black at £7.99 for core work, stretching and floor exercises. Expect more than 40 products overall, covering clothing, accessories and hydration solutions.
Form cues that safeguard joints
- Press: keep ribs down and wrists stacked over elbows; avoid flaring elbows past shoulder height.
- Row: hinge from hips, keep back long, lead with elbows close to your sides.
- Squat: push knees in line with toes; think “sit down and back,” not “forward.”
- Lunge: take a longer step to ease knee strain; keep torso tall.
Warm up with two minutes of brisk marching on the spot and shoulder circles. Stop if sharp pain appears; mild muscle burn is normal, joint pain is not.
Progression without plateaus
To keep making gains, change just one variable per week: add two reps, add one round, slow each rep to increase time under tension, or move a couple of exercises to 4kg if available. That gentle nudge—termed progressive overload—signals muscle to adapt without overtaxing tendons.
Storage, care and lifespan
PVC‑coated iron resists scuffs and spares floors, but don’t leave weights on painted wood for long periods. Wipe handles after sweaty sessions to preserve grip. Store flat—the hex sides prevent rolling—and avoid damp rooms to protect the coating.
Extra ideas to stretch value
Use one dumbbell for loaded carries around the house to challenge the core: suitcase carries for 30–45 seconds per side or an overhead carry with the lighter weight. Combine with brisk 10‑minute walks to raise weekly activity without carving out big time blocks.
Two to three short sessions per week, plus micro‑bursts during daily chores, beat sporadic hard efforts.
New to strength work? Treat the first fortnight as skill practice. Keep sessions to two rounds, focus on form, and cap intensity. From week three, build towards three rounds and fold in a single 4kg or 5kg option for rows or squats if you have it. The aim is a routine you can keep through autumn, not a heroic one‑off.