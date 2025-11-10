Brits ditch UGGs for £35 teddy slingback clogs at Next : will you try them for the next 7 days?

Autumn wardrobes are shifting. Texture is rising. Cash is tight. Cosy pieces are stepping outside, pairing comfort with everyday practicality.
The latest talk on pavements and platforms points to a softer, easier shoe for the cold snap. Next’s Linzi Brown Teddy Slip-On Slingback Clogs land at £35, slot neatly between slipper and street, and make a timely rival to spendier sheepskin boots.
The £35 switch that’s warming up the high street
This pair blends a plush teddy upper with a secure slingback strap, so feet feel hugged without slipping. The soft pile traps warmth on frosty mornings. The strap adjusts for fit, which helps when you add chunky socks. A sturdy, slightly raised sole gives shape and support, and the tread grips damp pavements better than a house shoe.
The neutral brown shade behaves like a staple. It partners well with blue denim, black leggings and marl knitwear. You can throw them on at the door and still look put-together for a coffee run or the school drop-off.
£35 gets you a cosy, trend-right clog with an adjustable back strap and a sole tough enough for quick trips outside.
What you get for £35
- Plush teddy fabric inside and out for warmth and a soft touch.
- Slingback strap for a secure fit when moving, adjustable for socks.
- Supportive, slightly elevated sole with a chunky profile.
- Versatile brown tone that pairs with casual layers and weekend wear.
- Easy slip-on shape for busy mornings and late-night errands.
Style notes: from sofa to school run
Start at home: wear them with joggers and a ribbed knit for a neat lounge set that still feels smart on video calls. For errands, add straight-leg jeans, a padded gilet and wool beanie. The texture brings a playful lift to pared-back outfits, especially in muted palettes.
For the office commute, try black leggings, an oversized shirt and a long trench. The teddy upper adds character while keeping the look tidy. At weekends, swap in a midi skirt and opaque tights for a cosy-meets-cool contrast that reads autumn, not bedtime.
One pair moves you from kitchen tiles to kerbside without a shoe change — the true test of a modern comfort buy.
How they compare to UGGs without the price sting
UGG has long dominated the warm-and-soft category. This Next pair takes the mood and flips the form factor and price. Here is a plain-English comparison to help you weigh up your basket.
|Feature
|Next teddy slingback clogs
|Classic UGG-style boots
|Price
|£35
|Typically £100–£180+
|Upper material
|Teddy pile fabric
|Suede or leather with sheepskin lining
|Fit security
|Adjustable slingback strap
|Pull-on shaft, no strap
|Seasonal use
|Great for cool, dry days
|Warmth-focused; some styles weather-treated
|Look
|Clog profile, chunky base
|Ankle or mid-calf boot
|Versatility
|Strong indoor/outdoor crossover
|Outdoor-first, indoor if you wish
Who they suit
Parents who live in the car queue. Hybrid workers moving between desk and doorstep. Students hopping from library to halls. Anyone who wants slipper softness that can still handle a dash to the shops. If you love the snug ease of UGGs but fancy something lighter and more playful, this shape hits the brief.
Practical questions answered
Fit and sizing: if you sit between sizes or plan to wear thick socks, consider going up for comfort. The strap helps fine-tune the fit around your heel, which reduces rubbing on longer wear days.
Weather notes: teddy fabric dislikes heavy rain and slushy kerbs. Aim for dry days, or keep a tote-friendly waterproof pair in reserve for downpours. If the pile gets damp, stuff with paper and air-dry away from direct heat to keep the shape.
Care: use a soft brush to lift flattened fibres. Spot clean with a mild solution and a damp cloth. Let them dry fully before the next wear. A fabric-safe protector spray can add a light barrier against splashes.
Comfort curve: clogs don’t usually need a long break-in. If you feel pressure under the arch at first, test different sock thicknesses and adjust the heel strap so your foot sits snug but not tight.
The trend behind the teddy
Teddy textures surged from outerwear to bags last winter and show no sign of fading. They tap a craving for tactility and warmth in the darker months. The slingback clog shape adds a fashion angle borrowed from runway mules, while the chunky base nods to the clompier silhouettes seen across trainers and loafers. In short, it is a cosy trend with street cred, not just a house shoe dressed up.
How to make them last through winter
- Rotate with another pair to let moisture escape between wears.
- Brush the pile after every few outings to keep it fluffy.
- Add a thin insole if you need extra support for longer walks.
- Store with paper inside to hold the toe shape.
- Keep them off radiators; high heat can warp the sole bonding.
Budget maths: real-world cost per wear
Work out value with simple numbers. Wear them three days a week for 20 weeks and you get 60 outings. £35 divided by 60 equals about 58p per wear. Stretch to 100 wears across two seasons and that drops to 35p. For a trend-led piece that still behaves like a daily driver, that is tidy budgeting.
Smart styling swaps that save money
- Swap thick boot socks for ribbed ankle socks and adjust the strap rather than buying a second size.
- Pair with a long coat you already own; the textured clog adds the fresh element without a new jacket spend.
- Use colour repeats — brown clogs with a tan belt or cocoa scarf — to make outfits look intentional.
Think of them as a hybrid: slipper comfort, street-ready sole, fashion-forward texture — all at a high-street price.
If you want more warmth, treat socks as your toolkit. Try merino blends for breathability on busy days, then switch to chunky cable knits when the mercury drops. If you need grip for longer walks, check the tread and keep the clogs for town tasks, reserving lugged boots for muddy paths. That way you keep the pile looking fresh and extend their life into next year.
One last tip: decide where they sit in your rotation. Label them as your dry-day, all-purpose pair and plan around that. It removes decision fatigue, keeps your spend working hard, and turns a £35 impulse into a staple you actually reach for.