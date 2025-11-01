Are you missing a 10-year DWP PIP award? 6 conditions, 3,744,671 claimants, and what it means for you

Fresh data shows more people than ever rely on disability support, and a quiet rule could lock in longer awards.
New Department for Work and Pensions figures reveal a record caseload for personal independence payment, while guidance sheds light on which conditions most often receive awards lasting five years or more — and when an “ongoing” award with a light touch review is possible.
Record personal independence payment claims and why they matter
Across Great Britain, 3,744,671 people now receive personal independence payment (PIP). Ministers have flagged reforms for 2026, but the current rules already carry a crucial nuance many miss: the length of a successful award varies widely, from nine months to “ongoing”, with a light touch review once a decade.
Behind the headline numbers sit striking differences by health condition. For some groups, the odds of securing a longer award look far higher than average.
More than two in five PIP recipients have an award set at five years or longer. For several conditions, that share rises above half.
The six conditions most likely to receive five years or longer
Based on DWP data to the end of April 2025, these categories see the highest share of longer awards. The table also shows how many people in each group already hold a light touch review, a signal of long-term stability or high needs.
|Condition category
|Total claimants
|With light touch review
|With award 5+ years
|Visual disease
|58,539
|38,112
|65%
|Musculoskeletal disease (general)
|697,476
|365,238
|52%
|Neurological disease
|472,121
|252,214
|53.4%
|Respiratory disease
|137,957
|66,647
|48.3%
|Autoimmune disease (connective tissue disorders)
|19,921
|9,310
|46.7%
|Musculoskeletal disease (regional)
|440,684
|202,317
|46%
|All PIP claimants (for context)
|3,744,671
|1,631,688
|44%
Claimants with visual disease top the list: roughly two-thirds receive five years or more, and many are on light touch reviews.
What a long award really means
An award length reflects how your condition affects daily living and mobility over time, not just a diagnosis. Assessors look at your functional needs now and how stable, fluctuating, or progressive they appear.
When the DWP uses a light touch review
- Needs look very stable and unlikely to change.
- Needs are high and likely to remain the same or worsen.
- The review date falls on or around State Pension age.
- You qualify under special rules for end of life.
A light touch review is designed to be minimal. Guidance indicates most people in this group will not be asked to attend a face-to-face assessment at review.
Limited-term awards without review
Some people receive a fixed award for up to two years with no review. Decision makers use this where improvement is reasonably expected. The shortest award is nine months. The longest is “ongoing”, checked by light touch roughly once every ten years.
Who could qualify right now
You may qualify if a health condition or disability affects daily living or getting around and:
- the difficulty has lasted at least three months; and
- it is expected to continue for at least nine months.
Residence rules apply: you usually need to have lived in the UK for two of the past three years and be present in the country when you claim. Terminal illness rules differ.
How the assessment weighs your needs
An independent health professional assesses functional impact across everyday activities. The decision looks at:
- whether you can perform tasks safely and reliably;
- how long an activity takes you;
- how often your condition limits you;
- whether you need help from a person or equipment.
Assessments can be conducted in person, by video, by phone or on paper, depending on the evidence and your circumstances.
How much you might receive
PIP has two components: daily living and mobility. You may get one or both, at standard or enhanced rates, depending on the points awarded.
- Daily living: £73.90 (standard) or £110.40 (enhanced) per week.
- Mobility: £29.20 (standard) or £77.05 (enhanced) per week.
That adds up to a maximum of £187.45 weekly for those on enhanced rates for both parts — about £749.80 every four weeks. As a reference point, standard mobility alone pays around £116.80 every four weeks.
Making a stronger case for a longer award
Evidence that shows stable or progressive needs helps decision makers set a longer review cycle. Consider including:
- clinician letters describing prognosis and expected progression;
- treatment plans and whether they stabilise, improve or only manage symptoms;
- a symptom diary illustrating fluctuations and bad days;
- details of aids, adaptations and help from others you rely on daily.
If your condition is unlikely to improve, say so clearly and back it up. If your needs are severe and persistent, explain the practical consequences for cooking, washing, dressing, communicating, budgeting, planning routes, moving around and leaving home.
What to prepare before you start a claim
- Contact details and date of birth.
- National Insurance number.
- Bank or building society account details.
- GP or healthcare professional’s name, address and telephone number.
- Dates and addresses for time spent abroad, in hospital or in a care home.
You can ask for reasonable adjustments for the assessment, such as extra time or a different format, if your condition requires it.
Why award length could change later
PIP isn’t set and forget. Most awards carry a review to check that support still matches your needs. Reporting a change of circumstances can trigger a reassessment. Missing a booked assessment may pause or stop payments, so keep contact details current and notify the DWP if you cannot attend.
Where this leaves you in 2025–26
With more than 1.63 million people already on light touch reviews, the system is clearly recognising long-term needs. If you live with visual impairment, a neurological diagnosis such as epilepsy or multiple sclerosis, or long-standing musculoskeletal problems, the statistics suggest a stronger prospect of a five-year-plus decision — provided the evidence supports how your condition limits day-to-day life.
PIP remains non-means-tested, can be paid whether you work or not, and can sit alongside other benefits. An enhanced mobility award may open access to the Motability Scheme. Carers may qualify for carer’s allowance if they care for someone on the daily living component at a qualifying rate. Before changes arrive next year, a well-evidenced claim gives you the best chance of the right level of support, for the right length of time.