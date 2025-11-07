Are you paying £100 for Uggs? Shoppers grab £28 Next suede slippers dupe saving £72 today for winter

The cold creeps in, the heating stays off, and people queue for cosy footwear that won’t drain their budgets.
As autumn closes in, a £28 pair at Next is turning heads for feeling like slippers, looking like shoes, and tackling quick trips outside without fuss.
What people are buying and why
Next’s Suede Shoot Slippers have triggered a mini rush for one simple reason: they check everyday boxes at a price that feels safe. You get real suede uppers, a plush faux-fur lining, and a chunky, cleated sole that grips pavements as confidently as it pads across the kitchen floor. The silhouette is low and easy to slip on. At a glance, they pass for casual mules rather than house-only footwear.
£28 buys suede uppers, faux-fur lining and a cleated, outdoor-ready sole in a silhouette made for quick exits.
The range runs from UK size 3 to 9. There are no half sizes, so many shoppers step up if between sizes. Five colourways appear across the line-up: chocolate, chestnut, berry red and two greys. The chocolate shade lands right on trend for the season and pairs with denim, knitwear and off-duty coats.
Is this the Ugg Tasman dupe people wanted?
The resemblance is plain. Both the Next Shoot and Ugg’s Tasman use a suede upper, a pull-on mule shape and a sturdy, treaded sole aimed at door-to-driveway practicality. Where they diverge is the lining and the price. Ugg relies on real sheepskin; Next uses synthetic faux fur. Ugg’s price typically sits north of £100, while Next holds at £28.
Choose the Next pair over the Tasman and you save at least £72 per pair, often more.
Ugg promotes the Tasman as suitable indoors and out. The Next design fits the same brief for countless everyday tasks: bin runs, school drop-offs, quick shop dashes and late-night dog duty. The cleated outsole helps on damp or icy paths, though suede still needs care when rain turns to puddles.
What you gain and what you give up
- Price advantage: £28 versus £100+ for the Tasman.
- Materials: real suede on both; faux-fur lining on Next versus sheepskin on Ugg.
- Look and feel: low-profile, easy-on mule with a substantial sole in both cases.
- Care: both dislike heavy rain; suede benefits from a protector spray.
- Ethics and maintenance: faux fur dries faster than sheepskin and needs less delicate care.
Ratings and real-world use
The Shoot Slippers carry a 4.5/5 score from 114 customer reviews on the retailer’s site. Shoppers praise the comfort, the sturdy sole and the way the slippers double as quick outdoor shoes. Several buyers report driving in them, thanks to the grip and supportive base.
“Very sturdy and very comfortable” and “I don’t want to take them off” are recurring themes in buyer feedback.
The balance of warmth and support stands out. They look weighty but feel lighter on foot than expected. That matters on long evenings at home and short walks to the car. Warmth remains consistent because the faux-fur lining wraps the foot, holding heat without the bulk of boot-length styles.
Key features at a glance
|Feature
|Next Suede Shoot Slippers
|Ugg Tasman
|Price
|£28
|From around £100
|Upper
|Suede
|Suede
|Lining
|Faux fur
|Sheepskin
|Design
|Low-profile mule, easy on/off
|Low-profile mule, easy on/off
|Intended use
|Indoors and quick outdoor tasks
|Marketed for indoors or out
|Sizes mentioned
|UK 3–9 (no half sizes)
|Various
Price, sizes and colours
At £28, the Shoot Slippers undercut premium mules by a wide margin. Size coverage spans 3–9. Without half sizes, a simple approach helps: if you wear thick socks, consider going up; if you prefer barefoot wear, try your usual size first. Colour options skew autumnal—chocolate and chestnut lead—while grey tones match loungewear and athleisure sets. The berry red lifts dark jeans and black leggings.
Build and comfort details
The suede upper brings structure so the slipper keeps its shape and resists the crushed look cheaper textiles develop. The faux-fur lining gives consistent warmth and soft foot feel. Underfoot, the cleated sole offers bite on smooth tiles and damp pavement. That sole also adds a hint of arch support compared with thin indoor-only styles, which many reviewers say reduces foot fatigue over long evenings.
Cleated outsoles and structured suede turn a house shoe into a reliable door-to-driveway mule.
How to make the most of them this winter
- Use a suede protector spray before first wear and after any wet spell.
- Let the pair air-dry naturally if damp. Keep away from radiators to preserve the suede.
- Brush with a suede brush to lift the nap and revive colour.
- Spot-clean the faux-fur lining with a mild soap solution; allow full drying between wears.
- If between sizes, test with the socks you plan to wear most.
The cost-per-wear picture
Run the numbers for an average cold-season: say 120 days of regular use from October to March. At £28, each wear costs about 23p. Even at 90 days, you are near 31p per wear. Compare that with a £100 mule used for the same period at roughly 83p per wear. If you keep the Next pair for a second winter, the figure halves again.
Safety and practical notes
Suede dislikes heavy rain. Treat the uppers and avoid puddles to keep the shape and colour. For icy mornings, the cleated sole helps, but take care on compacted frost and painted steps. Several buyers mention driving in them; choose a size that grips your heel, and make sure the sole flexes easily so pedal feel stays precise.
Who will get on with these best
- People who like slipper warmth but want the look of casual mules.
- Anyone doing short outdoor trips—bins, school run drop-offs, parcel pickups.
- Buyers wanting warmth without the upkeep of sheepskin linings.
- Those building a budget-friendly capsule for autumn and winter.
4.5/5 from 114 reviews signals a crowd-pleaser: warm, durable, and ready for quick dashes outdoors.
Extra context to help your choice
Think about sock strategy. Thick hiking socks increase volume and can push a true-to-size fit into the sweet spot. Barefoot wear highlights the lining’s softness but can make a roomy size feel loose. If your feet run hot, the faux-fur lining is easier to manage than sheepskin; it dries faster after a long day, which reduces odour build-up.
If you suffer from heel pain, the structured upper and thicker sole can help compared with flimsy slippers. Try a removable low-profile insole for extra support; many thin insoles fit under the faux fur without crowding the toe box. For style pairing, treat the chocolate and chestnut shades like neutral leather: they anchor denim, wool trousers and knit dresses, while the greys slide under wide-leg joggers without drawing attention.