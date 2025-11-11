Are you paying £170 for boots? Next shoppers pick £65 lace-ups with 4.2 stars and room for socks

Autumn nudges wardrobes towards tougher soles and warmer layers, while household budgets demand sharper choices and reliable, all-weather gear.
One high-street contender is drawing a crowd for pairing leather, grip and width options at £65, with user ratings that hint at steady day-long comfort.
What shoppers are grabbing now
Next’s Black Forever Comfort leather lace-up boots pitch straight at the school-run-to-office sweet spot. They use a leather upper for durability, a round toe for everyday wear, and a cleated outsole that bites on wet pavements. Laces allow adjustment. A side zip speeds the exit at the hallway mat. Inside sits a cushioned footbed from the retailer’s Forever Comfort line. Sizing spans standard/wide and extra wide, which matters for thicker socks and swelling through the day.
£65 buys leather uppers, a cleated sole, a side zip, and a cushioned insole in standard/wide and extra wide fits.
The style lands in that versatile zone that handles jeans, tailoring and floral midis. It looks tidy under straight-leg denim. It adds edge to a pleated mini. It also checks the box for a smarter boot that still feels walkable when commuting.
Price pressure meets practical design
RRP headlines can sting this season. A basic pair of Doc Martens now lists around £170, pushing many shoppers to seek leather alternatives without losing stability or style. At £65, Next’s lace-up trims the bill yet keeps key materials and a grippy base. That price also makes a second pair for rotation plausible, which helps leather last longer.
Cost-of-living maths: wear them 200 days over two autumn-winter cycles and you’re near 33p per day.
How they fit and feel
The boots carry a 4.2 out of 5 score on the retailer’s site at the time of writing. Feedback trends towards a steady fit, a presentable finish, and reassuring traction in cold snaps. Many buyers highlight a generous width that welcomes chunky socks. Several note the wide fit reads true to size. Some report a small rub at the arch under the laces during the first outings. That common pinch point usually eases with break-in and a better lacing pattern.
Most reports reference a comfortable stride and a smart look. A few flag arch rub under the laces during early wear.
If you plan on thick wool socks, choose your usual size in the wider option or add a half-size if you sit between measurements. Those with low-volume feet can keep the standard/wide and tighten laces evenly across the instep. The side zip means you can set the laces once and use the zip daily, which helps maintain a consistent fit.
Key specifications at a glance
|Price
|£65
|Upper
|Leather
|Fastening
|Laces with side zip
|Toe shape
|Round
|Sole
|Cleated for grip
|Footbed
|Forever Comfort cushioned
|Fit options
|Standard/wide and extra wide
|User rating
|4.2/5 on the retailer’s site
Why this pair is cutting through
It’s the mix: leather for resilience, a smart lace-up profile that dresses up or down, and a sole that copes with frosty mornings. The extra width option matters for many feet, especially when temperatures drop and circulation dips. The cushioned footbed takes the sting out of long errand runs and train-platform waits.
- Looks polished with dresses, skirts and denim
- Zip-and-lace combo makes morning rushes easier
- Wide and extra wide sizing serve thicker socks and orthotics
- Cleated base supports slippery city kerbs and leaf mulch
- Leather upper holds shape better than many synthetics
Shoppers also value predictability. A mid-height ankle and round toe suit most calves and foot shapes. The silhouette avoids extremes, so it won’t date quickly. That reduces replacement churn and stretches value over multiple seasons.
Styling cues for changing weather
Try them with straight-leg blue jeans and a neat knit for weekday ease. They sharpen up a ditsy midi and trench for office days. They anchor a pleated denim mini in brown, a shade trending hard this autumn, while opaque tights keep the balance. Lightweight jumpers in a four-pack offer a quick layering fix for unpredictable forecasts and cap the cost per outfit.
Practical tips: fit, care and comfort
Maximise comfort and lifespan with a few easy steps. Leather responds well to routine care, and lacing can solve hot-spot rub.
- Measure feet late in the day when they are at their largest.
- Between sizes? For thick socks, err towards extra width rather than length.
- Use a “window” or “ladder” lacing across the instep to relieve pressure on the arch.
- Break in across three or four short outings before a full-day stretch.
- Apply a water-repellent spray and a light leather conditioner before first wear.
- Rotate with another pair to let insoles dry fully between days.
- Top up grip by brushing the cleats free of packed mud and leaf pulp.
If you need under-£70 leather boots with traction and width choices, this pair hits a practical middle ground.
What to weigh up before buying
Think about your terrain. City slabs and bus steps benefit from cleats and a side zip. Rural tracks might need deeper lugging. Consider your socks. A thicker knit changes fit more than you expect. If you use insoles, the extra wide option leaves space for both support and warmth. Watch for early rub at the arch. Tweak lacing tension and consider a padded tongue insert if needed.
Budget-wise, weigh the upfront £65 against your likely use. Two school terms plus festive travel can easily total 120–150 wears. That pushes the cost per wear towards the pence, while leather care keeps them presentable for a second autumn run.
The retail backdrop
High-street footwear is pivoting to comfort-first features as shoppers demand more function at lower price points. Retailers are bundling wardrobe basics as well. Lightweight knit multipacks offer cheap layers for changeable days, and brown tones in denim and skirts line up neatly with black boots. That palette syncs with everyday uniforms while keeping outfits seasonal.
For many families, the winning brief looks simple: leather where it counts, a sole that grips in drizzle and cold snaps, a fit that welcomes thick socks, and a price tag that doesn’t derail the weekly shop. On those measures, Next’s £65 lace-up makes a convincing case as the go-to autumn boot for 2025.