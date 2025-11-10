Are your dark dog walks safe this week? Aldi’s £4.99 LED collars and £6.99 coat arrive 23 October

The clocks shift soon, nights creep in earlier, and dog walkers face dim streets, fast traffic and hidden hazards.
As daylight shrinks and school runs collide with dusk, Aldi is rolling out reflective and LED dog wear designed to make pets stand out. The new additions promise brighter walks at small-change prices, landing just as autumn’s murk settles in.
What’s new in Aldi’s pet aisle
Aldi is introducing a USB‑chargeable LED Dog Harness, hi‑vis coat and two light‑up collar styles, all aimed at keeping your dog visible on dark pavements and park paths. The collection arrives in stores on 23 October, timed for the moment evenings draw in and visibility drops.
Key date: the LED harness, two £4.99 light‑up collars and a £6.99 hi‑vis coat reach Aldi shelves on 23 October.
|Product
|Price
|Sizes
|Colours
|Light modes / features
|Availability
|LED Dog Harness
|Price tbc
|S, M, L
|Orange, blue, black
|USB‑chargeable LEDs; flash, rapid flash, constant; dual D‑rings
|In store 23 October
|LED Fabric Collar
|£4.99
|S, M, L
|Red, grey
|Constant or flashing light
|In store 23 October
|LED Rubber Ring Collar
|£4.99
|One size
|Pink, blue, green, orange
|Two light modes
|In store 23 October
|Neon Dog Coat
|£6.99
|XS–L
|Hi‑vis yellow with reflective strips
|Fleece‑lined for warmth
|In store 23 October
How the LED harness works
The LED Dog Harness looks like a standard walking harness but adds a wraparound strip of lights across the front, sides and back. The LEDs recharge via USB, removing the faff of coin batteries and helping you top up before a night walk.
You can switch between three settings to suit the environment: a steady glow for lit streets, a slow flash for mixed conditions, or rapid flashing to punch through fog and drizzle. The harness slides over the head and secures using plastic quick‑release buckles around the stomach. Adjustable shoulder and chest straps help you fine‑tune the fit, while a mesh body keeps it breathable against your dog’s coat.
Lead attachment options appear on both top and front. A metal D‑ring on the back supports a classic heel position, while a second ring at the chest gives you a front‑clip setup that can help manage pulling.
Three light modes, two lead positions and one cable to charge: a simple setup that suits most routines.
Fit and comfort
Choose a size that matches your dog’s girth and build. The adjustable straps should sit snug without pinching, leaving space for two fingers under the tape. Mesh fabric helps prevent rubbing on the sternum during longer walks. If you plan to layer over a coat, test the harness on the largest expected setting.
Alternatives in the range
Aldi’s LED Fabric Collars offer a minimalist approach. They come in small, medium and large, switch between constant and flashing light, and cost £4.99. For dogs that dislike bulk or owners who want a backup beacon, this is an easy win.
The LED Rubber Ring Collar sits as a one‑size loop with two light modes at the same £4.99 price. The bright tube design stands out from all angles, which helps in parks where your dog runs off‑lead.
For colder nights, the Neon Dog Coat at £6.99 brings bright hi‑vis yellow panels with reflective strips and a soft fleece lining. The coat signals movement to drivers and cyclists while adding warmth for thin‑coated breeds or older dogs. Sizes run from XS to L, covering toy breeds through to medium and some larger dogs.
From £4.99, visibility gear now costs less than your midweek coffee stop — yet it buys peace of mind.
Why visibility matters when light fades
Autumn reduces daylight just as commuter traffic peaks. Low sun, rain‑specked windscreens and leaf‑strewn verges cut driver attention. Reflective and lit gear helps drivers register motion earlier, which gives more time to slow down. The same logic applies on shared paths where cyclists rely on rapid recognition rather than guesswork.
LEDs add active light that stands out even where streetlamps are weak or patchy. Reflective strips bounce car headlights back to the source, so pairing both gives you a belt‑and‑braces setup for changing conditions.
Practical tips for safer dawn and dusk walks
- Charge LED gear before tea‑time and keep a spare power bank by the lead.
- Choose well‑lit routes and avoid fast rural roads at peak times.
- Use a short lead near traffic; switch to a longer line only in open, safe areas.
- Add your own hi‑vis layer and a head torch so others spot you too.
- Wipe lenses and reflective panels after wet walks to keep brightness high.
- Check fit weekly; fur growth and winter jumpers change how harnesses sit.
- Attach an ID tag and ensure microchip details match your current phone number.
What to consider before you buy
Think about your dog’s coat type. Dense, long fur can hide slim collars, so a harness with lights around the torso may show better. If your dog pulls or zigzags, a front‑clip option offers extra steering without relying on harsh gadgets. For nervous dogs, pick steady light rather than rapid flash to reduce stress.
Plan for layering. A fleece‑lined coat adds warmth but changes the harness fit. Test the combination in daylight first, checking that light strips remain visible from the side and rear. If mud is part of your routine, opt for wipe‑clean materials and rinse buckles after grit or sand exposure.
Consider charging habits. Keep a short USB cable with your house keys or near the dog treats to build a routine. If you split walks between household members, agree on a setting, a charging schedule and a place to store the gear so nothing goes missing on a wet Tuesday morning.
The bottom line for busy families
These pieces land at the right moment: the week many families juggle school runs, after‑school clubs and early sunsets. Prices start at £4.99 for collars and £6.99 for a hi‑vis coat, while the harness adds multi‑directional LEDs and dual lead points. Sizes from XS to L or S to L cover most breeds, and colour options help you pick something that stands out in your area.
If you already own a reflective lead or a clip‑on light, consider stacking visibility. A lit collar plus a hi‑vis coat creates a halo and a silhouette, which helps drivers place your dog and judge distance. For park play, a rubber ring collar can make a black dog visible against a dark treeline, reducing the chance of near misses with cyclists or runners.