Parents on a budget: could Next’s £36 wide-leg trousers in autumn checks beat your joggers now?

Parents are hunting for easier outfits as mornings get darker and busier. One high street buy promises calm and polish.
Next has dropped a £36 pair of wide-leg trousers in a burgundy check that aims squarely at your weekday chaos. They pull on like loungewear, look like officewear, and claim a sweet spot between comfort and credibility.
Why shoppers are switching from joggers
The jogger had its moment on the sofa and the school run. Many of us now want the same ease without the slouch. Wide legs answer that brief. They soften the silhouette, skim rather than cling, and straighten the line from hip to heel. The result reads put-together in a way elasticated cuffs never quite manage.
£36, pull-on, soft-touch, elasticated waist, tie detail, autumnal burgundy check, in regular and petite: the grown-up comfort formula.
Workers moving between home, office and nursery gates need a trouser that multitasks. This cut does it. The check adds interest, yet stays neutral enough for a Monday meeting. Trainers, boots or loafers all work, which reduces faff at 7am.
What you get for £36
Next’s take centres on practicality. The fabric feels soft to the touch and has drape, so the legs swish rather than stick. The waistband is fully elasticated with a tie, so you adjust the fit after lunch as easily as before the commute. The check leans burgundy, which sits neatly with camel, grey, navy and cream through autumn.
- Pull-on design that avoids zips and buttons during frantic mornings.
- Soft-touch fabric with a relaxed, fluid leg for comfort in motion.
- Elasticated waist with tie for a personalised fit across the day.
- Two lengths: regular and petite, to curb pavement-drag.
- Burgundy check that pairs with knitwear, shirting and trench coats.
- Price anchored at £36, squarely in the attainable treat bracket.
Fit and feel
The wide leg falls straight from the hip, which can balance curvier frames and add length for petite wearers when hemmed correctly. The fabric’s drape helps the trousers move cleanly rather than balloon. The waistband gives, so sitting cross-legged on the carpet or perching at a hot desk both feel fine.
Colour that slips into your wardrobe
Burgundy check earns its keep because it behaves like a neutral. It adds pattern without stealing the scene. Pair with black for edge, cream for polish, or heather grey for that collegiate finish. Rich browns and deep greens also sit well if you prefer earthier tones.
How to style them this week
You can dress these up or down in two moves. Keep tops fitted if you like structure, or go oversized if you want cosy. Footwear flips the mood.
|Scenario
|Top
|Footwear
|Outer layer
|School run
|Cotton tee, denim shirt open
|White trainers
|Quilted jacket
|Office day
|Crisp white shirt, tucked
|Black loafers
|Classic trench
|Date night
|Fine-knit roll neck
|Heeled ankle boots
|Wool coat
|Weekend
|Crew-neck jumper, half-tucked
|Chunky Chelsea boots
|Leather biker
Two-piece rule: interesting trousers plus a simple top. Let the check do the heavy lifting.
Are they worth it? The cost-per-wear maths
Run the numbers. Wear them three times a week for the next 12 weeks and you hit 36 wears. That places cost per wear at roughly £1 before winter fully lands. If you keep them in rotation into spring with a lighter knit, the figure falls further.
Wide legs also adapt as bodies change. The elastic waist takes pressure off the midsection on bloated days. The roomier leg avoids that cling-and-crease feeling you get with skinnies after a long sit-down.
How they compare with joggers
- Silhouette: wide legs lengthen; joggers crop the line at the ankle cuff.
- Dress code: wide legs pass in more offices; joggers often do not.
- Practicality: both pull on; wide legs hide knee bagging better through the day.
- Versatility: wide legs move from weekday to dinner; joggers lean lounge-first.
If you live in a cold house, layered tights under the wide leg add warmth without bulk. You still keep the clean line. That trick rarely works as well under joggers, where cuffs can grip and reveal seams.
Care, sizing and small print
Check the label, then wash on a cool cycle to preserve colour and hand feel. Turn inside out before washing to protect the surface. Steam rather than iron if you can, as steam preserves drape. If the hem skims the floor, visit a tailor or choose the petite length to avoid fraying edges on wet pavements.
Between sizes? The stretch waist often means you can size down for a neater fit at the top without losing comfort through the leg. If you prefer a slouchier look, stay true to size and style with a tucked knit to show the tie detail.
Who will love them, who might pass
You’ll appreciate them if your week blends nursery runs, hot desks and weekend markets. You might pass if you prefer sharply creased tailoring or if you want ankle definition from cuffs. Trainers fans will find the hem sits nicely over most low-profile styles; bulkier soles may need the regular length to keep proportions balanced.
What this says about autumn 2025 dressing
Comfort-led pieces with polish continue to define the high street. The return of the wide leg reflects a shift towards softer structures and longer lines. Checks add a heritage note without tipping into party-wear. A £36 price tag signals value when budgets feel tight yet wardrobes still need workhorses.
The season’s message is clear: keep ease, add shape, and let pattern deliver personality without effort.
Extra tips to make them work harder
Build a two-week capsule around these trousers to reduce decision fatigue. Rotate four tops (tee, shirt, fine-knit, chunky jumper), two outer layers (trench, coat), and two shoes (trainers, boots). That creates at least 12 clean outfits without repeating the exact look.
If you worry about spills around little ones, lean on the check. Patterns mask minor marks better than plains. Keep a mini stain pen in your bag and you can still make a 9am meeting without a wardrobe change. For evening, switch the tee to a roll neck and add a narrow belt over your knit to define the waist above the elastic.