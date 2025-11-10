You gave up joggers, yes? Next’s £36 wide-leg trousers in autumn colours could rescue your 7 days

The school run, the commute and the sofa rarely agree on one outfit. This autumn, they might finally call a truce.
Next’s latest wide-leg trousers pitch a simple promise: lounge-level comfort with out-and-about polish. Priced at £36 and cut in autumn-ready checks, they target that weekday-to-weekend gap where joggers feel too casual and tailoring feels like too much.
Why people are swapping joggers for drapey trousers
Comfort no longer needs a drawstring hoodie to justify itself. Wide-leg trousers give airflow, movement and ease while still reading smart. The silhouette lengthens the leg. The elasticated waist keeps things relaxed. The checked pattern brings interest without loud prints.
For busy parents, students and anyone squeezing a lot into a day, a pull-on waist means fewer faffs. No zips. No rigid waistband. Just trousers that go on quickly, sit right, and move with you from nursery drop-off to desk to dinner.
Key takeaways: £36 price point, soft-touch handle, pull-on elasticated waist with tie, autumnal check, regular and petite lengths.
What stands out with Next’s autumn checks
The fabric feels soft to the touch and falls with a gentle swish rather than a stiff crease. That drape matters. It makes the leg look fluid and helps the pattern sit cleanly. The elasticated waistband and tie give adjustability during long days that alternate between sitting, walking and bending.
The autumn check leans burgundy, which plays well with creams, greys, navies and black. That palette covers most wardrobes. It also carries through from September drizzle to late-November chill without looking festive too early.
Fit and sizing notes
- Choose your usual waist size; the elastic finishes the fit without digging in.
- Regular and petite lengths help avoid frayed hems and hasty alterations.
- If you hover between lengths, test with your most-worn shoes; trainers and ankle boots change the break on the leg.
- The relaxed cut pairs with fitted tops to balance volume, or oversize knits for a cosy, modern line.
Seven easy outfits for seven busy days
One pair, a week of ideas, no ironing marathons required.
- Monday: Crisp white tee, leather belt, low-profile trainers, trench for showers.
- Tuesday: Fine-knit roll-neck, loafers, slim crossbody bag, simple stud earrings.
- Wednesday: Boxy cardigan half-tucked, ankle boots, wool coat, checked scarf to echo the print.
- Thursday: Fitted ribbed vest, oversized blazer, chunky chain, heeled boots for meetings.
- Friday: Breton stripe, canvas trainers, denim jacket for pub or playdate.
- Saturday: Cropped sweatshirt, platform trainers, cap and tote for errands.
- Sunday: Soft cashmere jumper, shearling slides at home, swap to Chelsea boots for a roast.
Joggers versus wide-leg checks
|Feature
|Joggers
|Wide-leg check
|Comfort
|Soft, stretchy, relaxed
|Soft-touch, airy drape, relaxed
|Smartness
|Casual by default
|Smart-casual; office-friendly with a shirt
|Waist
|Elastic drawstring
|Elastic with tie detail
|Footwear range
|Trainers and sliders
|Trainers, loafers, ankle boots, heels
|Office compatibility
|Tricky in formal settings
|Works with blazer and blouse
|Seasonal feel
|Sporty, off-duty
|Autumnal, polished check
|Versatility score
|Home and gym
|Home, school run, office, dinner
Pull-on ease with a tailored read: the drape does the heavy lifting while the check adds instant intention.
How to make the pattern work for you
Checks can intimidate if you usually wear solids. Keep the rest of the outfit simple. Treat the trousers as the only statement. Neutral knits and tees let the motif shine. If you want more, echo a colour from the check with a scarf or bag, rather than mixing prints.
Proportion matters. A wide leg benefits from ankle definition. Show a sliver of sock with loafers or choose a boot that slips under the hem. A structured jacket sharpens the softness of the fabric and frames the look.
Price, value and real-world wear
At £36, this sits in the treat-yourself bracket without tipping into luxury pricing. Consider cost-per-wear. If you reach for them twice a week from September to December, that is roughly 24 uses before Christmas. That brings the cost to about £1.50 per wear. Stretch to spring with lighter layers and you improve the maths fast.
These trousers support busy routines. They pull on quickly in the morning. They breathe on the move. They tidy up well with a blazer for calls. They slump comfortably on the sofa after bedtime stories. Few items tick all those boxes at once.
Who will love them—and who might pass
- You’ll like them if you want comfort that reads smart, need easy outfit formulas, and prefer pieces that flex between roles.
- Petite shoppers get a neater hem out of the bag, avoiding puddled fabric.
- If you prefer rigid denim or minimalist plains, the check may feel busy; try a plain wide-leg in a similar cut instead.
- Very tall wearers may want a longer inseam or a platform shoe to keep the line sleek.
Care and longevity tips for soft, drapey trousers
Steam rather than press to preserve the fall of the leg. Hang them after wear to let creases drop. Rotate with another pair to reduce seat sagging. Use a fabric comb if you notice light bobbling over time. Store clipped at the waist to protect the hem and maintain shape.
Small styling tweaks that make a big difference
- Half-tuck a top to show the waist tie and break up volume.
- Pick a belt in the same tone as your shoes to anchor the look.
- Match sock colour to trousers when wearing loafers for a longer line.
- Choose a structured crossbody instead of a slouchy tote to keep the outfit sharp.
One pair, many roles: school run, office, sofa, supper. Autumn checks bridge all four without a costume change.
Wardrobe planning: how to build around them
Create a mini-capsule for the season so getting dressed takes seconds. Aim for three tops (white tee, black knit, cream blouse), two jackets (denim and a tailored blazer), and two pairs of shoes (trainers and ankle boots). Each item should partner the trousers effortlessly. That small set handles most plans without a second thought.
If you want to widen your options, add a merino base layer for cold days and a sleeveless waistcoat for sharper meetings. Both pieces layer cleanly over the wide leg without bulking up under coats.
Extra ideas that stretch their use
Try a quick cost-per-wear experiment. Wear them on two weekdays and one weekend for a month. That is around 12 uses, dropping the cost to £3 per wear within four weeks. Keep going for three months and you are near £1 per outing. Few impulse buys work that hard.
If you prefer sets, look for a complementary knit in a matching tone rather than a perfect match. Tonal dressing feels modern, keeps mornings simple, and lets the check stay centre stage. Add a bright beanie or lipstick on grey days to lift the palette without fighting the print.