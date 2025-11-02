Autumn in a glass: three slimming smoothies under 250 kcal in 7 minutes — will you try them?

Crisp mornings, cheaper seasonal baskets, and a whirring blender promise comfort without compromise, right when cravings creep in after lunch.
As markets brim with apples, squashes and roots, lighter habits can feel more achievable. Three fast blends lean on British autumn produce, high fibre and modest sugars, to give you a filling glass without the mid-afternoon slump.
Why autumn produce helps you feel lighter
Seasonal fruit and veg carry fibre, water and gentle sweetness. Fibre supports fullness. Water volume adds heft for almost no energy. Lower natural sugar than summer stone fruit keeps the calorie tally in check. The result is a tall glass that satisfies, not a sugar rush that fades.
Three blends, 7–9 minutes each, around 300 ml per serving, and all under 250 kcal with 5–8 g of fibre.
Availability also matters. British apples, pears and squash flood shelves now. Prices tend to dip. That makes healthier choices easier on the wallet and easier to repeat through the week.
Three quick blends, step by step
Spiced apple and squash
For one glass: 1 tart apple, cored and chopped; 100 g cooked butternut or red kuri squash, chilled; 120 ml unsweetened almond milk; 1 tsp maple syrup; a pinch of ground cinnamon; 4 ice cubes.
Method: Tip the apple, squash and ice into the blender. Pour in the almond milk. Add the maple and cinnamon. Blitz until smooth and silky. The squash brings creaminess; the apple adds a crisp edge. Serve cold.
Pear, kiwi and celery green lift
For one glass: 1 firm ripe pear, peeled and chopped; 1 green kiwi, peeled; 40 g celery, trimmed; juice of ½ lemon; a few mint leaves; 100 ml cold water; 3 ice cubes.
Method: Cut the celery into small pieces. Add fruit, celery, lemon juice, mint, water and ice to the jug. Blend until fine and pale green. The mint refreshes; celery adds a light crunch note without heaviness. Drink straight away.
Orange, beetroot and yoghurt pink glow
For one glass (slimming version): 1 orange, peeled and segmented; 80 g cooked beetroot; ½ small banana; 120 ml low-fat plain yoghurt (dairy or unsweetened plant-based); 1 tsp runny honey; 4 ice cubes; a little grated orange zest.
Method: Add the orange, beetroot, banana, yoghurt, honey and ice to the blender. Whizz until completely smooth. The banana softens beetroot’s earthiness; yoghurt adds body without cream. Pour and finish with a dusting of zest.
Tip: keep the peel on firm apples and pears if your blender can handle it. You gain aroma and roughly 1 g extra fibre.
Numbers that matter per 300 ml glass
|Smoothie
|Energy (kcal)
|Fibre (g)
|Prep time
|Spiced apple and squash
|≈ 180
|≈ 5
|7 minutes
|Pear, kiwi and celery
|≈ 150
|≈ 8
|7 minutes
|Orange, beetroot and yoghurt
|≈ 230
|≈ 6–7
|9 minutes
Values vary with fruit size and yoghurt choice. Using unsweetened almond milk, low-fat yoghurt and modest sweetener keeps energy low while preserving texture.
Slimming tweaks that keep flavour
- Sweetness control: swap 1 tsp honey or maple for ½ tsp plus extra cinnamon or zest. Aroma boosts perceived sweetness.
- Volume without calories: add 4–6 ice cubes or 50 ml chilled water to increase sip length with minimal change in taste.
- Protein lift: use 120 ml 0% Greek yoghurt or 20 g skyr for creaminess and a steadier appetite curve.
- Fibre boosters: add 1 tsp chia or 1 tbsp rolled oats, then blend and rest 5 minutes so it thickens naturally.
- Acidity as a lever: a squeeze of lemon in green blends brightens flavour and reduces the need for added sugars.
Shopping, storage and timing
Pick heavy apples and pears with firm skins. Choose squash with dull, hard rinds; they store well in a cool cupboard. Keep cooked beetroot sealed and chilled. Use within 3–4 days once opened.
Blend close to drinking time for best colour and vitamin retention. If you need to prep ahead, acidify with lemon and chill at 0–5°C in a sealed bottle. Shake before sipping. Aim to drink within 24 hours.
For commuting, pour into a 350 ml insulated flask. Add ice last. Keep the bottle upright in your bag. Rinse and wash promptly to prevent staining from beetroot.
When to drink for best effect
Mid-morning bridges a light breakfast and lunch. The fibre steadies appetite. Post-workout, the beetroot mix pairs carbohydrate with a little protein for recovery. The green blend fits a late-afternoon desk snack when meetings run long.
If you track sugars, use smaller bananas, skip added honey, and lean on spices, mint and citrus. Combine the smoothie with a handful of nuts for extra satiety if evenings trigger nibbling.
Cost and swaps that spare your budget
Seasonal buying keeps cost per serving low. Expect roughly £0.60–£1.10 per glass depending on fruit size and yoghurt. Freeze peeled, chopped banana and squash in 100 g bags. You reduce waste and speed blending. Swap pears for apples when offers change. Use leftover roasted squash from supper for the spiced blend.
Beyond the glass
Turn any of the mixes into a breakfast bowl by blending thicker and topping with 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds and 1 tsp cocoa nibs. For guests, rim the glass with a whisper of cinnamon sugar and set a mint sprig across the top. If you need extra iron, fold in a small handful of raw spinach to the green blend; it shifts the colour but not the calories.
Curious about performance tweaks? A teaspoon of grated fresh ginger in the apple or beetroot versions adds warmth and may help you sip more slowly. Try a week-long rotation of these three recipes. Note your hunger curve, energy and food spend. Small, repeatable wins stack up through the colder months.