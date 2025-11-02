Autumn weight-loss in a glass: 3 seasonal smoothies you can make in 10 minutes for under £2

Morning mist, cold noses and cheaper produce. A quick blender ritual can lift autumn days without denting your budget or your waistline.
As temperatures dip, the seasonal aisle promises comfort at low cost. That mix suits anyone seeking lighter breakfasts or after-work pick‑me‑ups. We built three smart smoothies from British‑market produce, tested the timings, and priced each glass. The result: fast blends with colour, bite and a clear plan for portion control.
Why autumn produce backs your weight goals
Apples bring pectin, a gel‑forming fibre that helps you feel full for longer. Squash delivers silky body without much energy. Pears and kiwis add vitamin C and a fresh tang that cuts through greens. Beetroot gives colour and natural sweetness with a modest calorie count. All four are easy to source right now, and prices fall as supply peaks.
Blend rather than juice. You keep fibre, which slows sugar absorption and supports gut health. Ice and yoghurt build texture, so you skip extra syrups. Small tricks matter when cravings hit at 4 p.m.
Under £2 a glass. Ready in about 10 minutes. Roughly 140–230 kcal. Between 5 g and 9 g of fibre.
Three slimming smoothies made with what’s in season
Spiced apple and squash
Flavours: warm, lightly sweet, pudding‑like. Great for chilly mornings.
- 1 tart apple, cored and chopped
- 100 g cooked butternut or red kuri squash, cooled
- 120 ml unsweetened almond drink
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- A pinch of ground cinnamon
- 4 ice cubes
Method: Tip everything into a blender. Run on high until smooth and thick. Pour into a tall glass. Finish with a dusting of cinnamon.
Why it works: squash lends creaminess, so you avoid heavy dairy. Apple acidity brightens the blend, and the spice suggests dessert without the calories.
Pear, kiwi and celery green blend
Flavours: fresh, zesty, faintly herbal. It wakes up a dull afternoon.
- 1 ripe but firm pear, peeled and chopped
- 1 kiwi, peeled
- 1 small celery stick (about 40 g), sliced thin
- 100 ml cold water
- Juice of ½ lemon
- A few mint leaves
- 3 ice cubes
Method: Combine ingredients in the blender jug. Blitz until pale green and frothy. Adjust with a splash more water if you like it looser.
Why it works: kiwi and lemon pack vitamin C, which supports iron absorption from plant foods. Celery adds crunch notes without extra sugar. Mint cools the palate.
Orange and beet glow
Flavours: juicy citrus with an earthy finish and a soft lift from banana.
- 1 orange, pith removed and segmented
- 80 g cooked beetroot, chopped
- ½ small banana, sliced
- 120 ml plain low‑fat yoghurt (dairy or unsweetened plant)
- 1 teaspoon runny honey, or a few drops of stevia if preferred
- Finely grated orange zest, to finish
- 4 ice cubes
Method: Blend everything until silky. Pour, then scatter the zest on top for aroma.
Why it works: beetroot’s betacyanins bring colour and a subtle sweetness. Yoghurt offers protein and tang. A half banana thickens without tipping the sugar balance.
Tip: keep chopped squash and beet in the fridge for three days. Freeze banana slices on a tray for fast, cold blends.
What you’ll spend and what you’ll gain
|Smoothie (350 ml)
|Approx. cost
|Energy
|Fibre
|Protein
|Total sugars
|Spiced apple and squash
|£0.85
|≈ 165 kcal
|≈ 6 g
|≈ 1 g
|≈ 26 g
|Pear, kiwi and celery
|£1.05
|≈ 150 kcal
|≈ 8 g
|≈ 2 g
|≈ 23 g
|Orange and beet glow
|£1.20
|≈ 220 kcal
|≈ 6 g
|≈ 7 g
|≈ 26 g
Costs use supermarket own‑brand prices and seasonal offers. Your total may fall if you buy in bulk or choose value lines.
How to make them work for weight loss
Time your glass. A smoothie at breakfast or early afternoon curbs snacking better than a late‑night blend. Keep portions to about 350 ml. Add 1 tablespoon of oats or 1 teaspoon of chia if you need more staying power; both add fibre for minimal calories.
Balance your day. If you drink the orange and beet glow after a workout, pair it with a boiled egg or a handful of roasted chickpeas to reach 15–20 g of protein for the meal slot. For the greener blend, add ½ scoop of unflavoured protein if you plan a long gap until dinner.
Shopping and prep shortcuts
- Pick tart apples such as Granny Smith for a sharper, lower‑sugar taste.
- Cook a tray of squash on Sunday; cube and chill the leftovers for mid‑week blends.
- Choose vacuum‑packed beetroot with no added vinegar. It blends cleaner.
- Use ice to bulk out volume without calories. It also gives café‑style texture.
- Swap maple or honey for spices: cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg trick the palate towards sweetness.
Health notes and smart swaps
If you track carbs, set a simple rule: one main fruit per glass, then build body with veg and yoghurt. That pattern keeps sugars steady while preserving flavour. For dairy‑free drinkers, plain soy yoghurt lifts protein more than almond yoghurt. If celery triggers reactions for you, replace it with cucumber for similar freshness.
Beetroot contains oxalates, which some people with a history of kidney stones limit. If that applies, scale the portion to 40 g and add extra orange for volume. Aim for variety across the week: different colours signal different plant compounds, from apple polyphenols to kiwi vitamin C and squash carotenoids.
One blender, three colours, seven days of variety. Rotate the recipes and your habit sticks.
Beyond the glass
Turn leftovers into a breakfast bowl. Pour the spiced apple mix over warm porridge and top with pumpkin seeds. Freeze the pear and kiwi blend in ice‑lolly moulds for a lower‑sugar treat. Whisk the orange and beet version with extra yoghurt to make a quick ripple for granola.
Set a mini challenge. Track cost, prep time and fullness for each recipe across five working days. Note your appetite at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Adjust thickness, spice and protein until you hit the sweet spot. Small tweaks beat strict rules when the weather closes in and comfort calls.