Barrel legs are out: seven reasons you should try £42 Next carpenter jeans this week before payday

From school runs to Saturday brunch, denim is changing shape again, and it’s sparking strong opinions on your timeline.
This season, the barrel leg steps aside for workwear-inspired carpenter cuts, and a £42 pair at Next is getting attention. The shift blends comfort with function, and it taps straight into the utility mood taking over autumn wardrobes.
The shift that’s reshaping your denim drawer
Trends have been moving away from sculpted silhouettes for a while. Carpenter jeans pick up where slouchier, straighter cuts started. They bring a practical mood, with roomy legs, reinforced seams and those signature tool pockets that nod to their trade roots. The result feels relaxed but deliberate.
Social feeds show the same pattern: less squeeze, more ease. A looser leg softens proportions, makes trainers look modern, and gives knitwear space to drape. People who found barrel legs too bulbous or tricky to style often prefer the cleaner, straight-through profile of carpenters.
Carpenter jeans bring utility loops, tool pockets and laid-back legs to everyday outfits — and Next’s £42 pair sits right at the heart of the look.
Inside the £42 Next pair
Next has leaned into the trend with a carpenter style built from a thoughtful mix: 79% cotton, 20% recycled cotton and 1% elastane. The fabric feels soft out of the bag, but it still holds its shape. That tiny touch of stretch helps during long days, while the recycled content reduces reliance on virgin fibres.
You get the hallmarks that matter: a relaxed leg, practical pockets, and a sturdy hand that stands up to repeated wear. At £42, it lands in the reachable sweet spot, which helps if you’re testing the trend without committing to premium prices.
Fabric at a glance: 79% cotton, 20% recycled cotton, 1% elastane. Price: £42 at Next.
- Feel: soft yet structured, with light give from elastane.
- Look: relaxed straight leg with utility detailing for depth.
- Function: extra pockets add practicality on busy days.
- Value: an accessible price point for a fresh autumn silhouette.
Fit notes and sizing tips
Carpenter jeans usually cut a little looser through the thigh and knee. That space makes them forgiving, even when you tuck in thicker knits. If you sit between sizes, consider the waist measurement first, then check how the hip and thigh feel when you sit and stand.
- Rise and comfort: a mid-to-higher rise works well for tucking tees and jumpers.
- Length: aim for a break that skims the top of your shoe; roll twice for a sharper crop.
- Stretch: 1% elastane offers comfort, not a jegging feel; expect gentle give, not full stretch.
- Belt strategy: a clean leather belt adds polish and reins in the waist if you sized up for drape.
How to style carpenter jeans this autumn
Utility denim pairs cleanly with tailored and sport pieces. Keep tops neater to balance the roomier leg, or go oversized on purpose and control the volume with structure elsewhere.
- Office-casual: a fitted funnel-neck knit, wool blazer and loafers. Add a slim belt for shape.
- Weekend pace: a boxy sweatshirt, white trainers and ribbed socks. Roll the hem to hit the ankle.
- Evening ease: a silky shirt half-tucked, ankle boots and a compact shoulder bag.
- Rain plan: a cropped puffer and waterproof suede boots to balance proportions and stay dry.
Balance the silhouette: roomy legs on the bottom, sharper lines up top. It reads considered, not scruffy.
Swap guide: which cut works where
|Feature
|Barrel-leg
|Carpenter
|Skinny
|Silhouette
|Curved volume through the calf
|Straight, relaxed with utility details
|Close fit from thigh to ankle
|Comfort
|Airy but can feel bulky
|Easy all-day room without excess
|Supportive but can pinch
|Pocket use
|Standard five-pocket
|Added tool pockets and loops
|Minimal, streamlined
|Best with shoes
|Chunky trainers, clogs
|Loafers, low-profile trainers, boots
|Ballet flats, boots, heels
Care, longevity and fabric facts
That recycled cotton share lightens the fabric’s footprint a touch, while pure cotton keeps durability in play. Wash cool, inside out, and line-dry to protect colour and seams. If you cuff often, press the hem to avoid permanent creasing. Brush off dirt before washing; over-washing breaks down fibres faster than actual wear.
- Temperature: 30°C keeps dye richer for longer.
- Drying: air-dry flat or on a hanger; skip high heat to reduce shrinkage and twisting.
- Repairs: strengthen pocket corners with a quick tack stitch if you carry keys or cards there.
Small changes — cold washes, line-drying, prompt mends — extend denim life and save money over the season.
What to watch before you buy
Utility details add character, but they also change how the jeans interact with your wardrobe. A quick try-on with your usual shoes and jacket helps avoid surprises.
- Pocket placement: if you’re petite, check that lower pockets don’t sit too low on the thigh.
- Loops and bags: tool loops can catch crossbody straps; adjust the bag length to clear them.
- Work dress codes: darker washes read smarter with blazers and polish up easily.
- Hem strategy: if you plan to cuff, ensure the inside finish looks tidy.
Who carpenter jeans suit
They flatter a wide range because the leg isn’t clingy. Straighter lines lengthen, and the waist can be cinched without creating bunching at the thigh. If you prefer a shaped look, let a tucked knit and belt define your middle. If you like ease, leave a tee loose and throw on a cropped jacket for structure.
Seven reasons to switch from barrel to carpenter now
- Price: £42 keeps the risk low if you’re testing the trend.
- Comfort: relaxed legs move with you from commute to sofa.
- Function: extra pockets actually hold your day.
- Balance: they pair neatly with tailored layers you already own.
- Longevity: utility styles cycle back regularly, so they won’t date next month.
- Care: sturdy cotton blend stands up to regular wear.
- Sustainability: recycled fibre share trims the impact a notch.
Extra pointers to get more from one pair
Create a two-jean rotation with different washes. A mid-wash for daytime and a darker wash for smarter settings covers most plans. Swap in textured socks or a statement belt to refresh looks without buying more clothes. If you sit at a desk, keep a lint brush at work and a spare belt in your bag; tiny tweaks lift the whole outfit.
For budget stretch, check alterations: a clean hem or a subtle taper from knee to ankle can fine-tune the shape to your shoe wardrobe for less than the cost of a new pair. If you fancy a weekend project, try a single carpenter loop removal; it streamlines the profile and makes crossbody bags sit flatter, while keeping the utility vibe intact.