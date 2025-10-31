Boots’ £35 Drunk Elephant gift set worth £69: will you bag 3 icons and a bag before Christmas?

A cult skincare name meets the high street as festive shopping heats up and big‑brand bundles tempt tighter budgets.
This week brings a crowd-pleasing box of skincare from a viral label at a very accessible price, built for gifters and anyone curious about premium routines without the premium bill.
The deal at a glance
Price: £35. Stated value: £69. Contents: three products plus a padded zip-up bag. One item is full size.
Boots has folded Drunk Elephant into its seasonal Beauty Icons series, trimming roughly half the cost versus buying the items individually. The headliner is D‑Bronzi Anti‑Pollution Sunshine Drops in the full 30ml size, joined by Lala Retro Whipped Cream 15ml and Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser 60ml. The toiletry bag lands as a keeper for make-up, minis or gym kit.
What you get
- D‑Bronzi Anti‑Pollution Sunshine Drops 30ml (full size) for a sheer, buildable warmth.
- Lala Retro Whipped Cream 15ml for rich, cushioned moisture.
- Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser 60ml for a gentle, daily cleanse.
- Soft padded zip bag for storage and travel.
The sunshine drops feature antioxidant-led ingredients including white tea and cocoa extracts, marula and blackcurrant oils, peptides, vitamin E and omega fatty acids. One to two drops mixed into moisturiser delivers a healthy bronze tint without self-tan commitment. Lala Retro’s whipped texture suits drier or seasonally parched skin, while the cleanser removes everyday grime without a tight finish.
How the numbers stack up
|Product
|Size in set
|Typical individual price
|Notes
|D‑Bronzi Sunshine Drops
|30ml
|£35
|Full size; covers the set cost on its own
|Lala Retro Whipped Cream
|15ml
|£17.40
|Travel size; strong cold‑weather pick
|Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
|60ml
|£15
|Travel size; generous for gym bags and trips
Total stated value: £69, implying a £34 saving at the £35 set price, plus the reusable padded bag.
Who it suits
Gift seekers who want premium names without overspending will feel seen here. Newcomers to the brand can trial a cleanser, a moisturiser and a glow booster in one shot, which reduces the risk of buying a single expensive item that might not suit. Existing fans often treat D‑Bronzi as a year‑round staple, so the math favours anyone who already buys the drops and fancies minis alongside.
Skin that runs dry or combination‑dry may get most mileage from the Lala Retro texture in winter. If you sit on the oilier side, use Lala Retro as a night cream or buffer only on drier patches. The cleanser reads as a daily workhorse across most skin types.
How to use the trio
Morning routine
- Cleanse with the jelly formula for a fresh, non‑stripping start.
- Layer a light moisturiser; mix 1–2 D‑Bronzi drops into your final moisturiser step for warmth.
- Finish with broad‑spectrum SPF. The bronzing drops do not replace sunscreen.
Evening routine
- Double cleanse if you wore SPF or make‑up; the jelly cleanser handles the second cleanse well.
- Apply Lala Retro for comfort and barrier support, especially after central heating or cold winds.
Patch test new products on the inner arm or behind the ear for 24 hours, especially if you live with reactive skin or use actives such as retinoids or acids.
Why this price lands now
The run‑up to December is peak value season for beauty. Retailers bundle bestsellers, add bags or minis, and price them to tempt early shoppers. Boots’ Beauty Icons series has cycled through haircare and make‑up partners already, including collaborations with Nars, Redken and a K‑beauty curation, with savings hovering around the 50% mark against buying the items separately.
Expect rolling drops, short windows and stock that ebbs fast once payday weekends hit.
That pattern matters for timing. If the D‑Bronzi full size sits on your wish list, the set avoids paying RRP while topping you up with travel‑ready extras. If you only want the moisturiser or cleanser, the value still holds, but you should factor in whether you will use the bronzing drops.
Smart ways to use or gift it
- Split the box: keep the full‑size drops, gift the minis and bag as stocking fillers.
- Build a weekend kit: bag plus cleanser and moisturiser travel sizes reduce bulk in airline liquids.
- Shade strategy: use D‑Bronzi to even neck‑to‑face tone when your foundation runs slightly light in winter.
- Mixing rule: combine D‑Bronzi with moisturiser or serum, not directly into SPF, to avoid diluting sun protection.
What to check before you buy
- Ingredients: if you react to fragrance or specific oils, read the label and patch test first.
- Routine fit: bronzing drops add tint, not coverage; pair with concealer if you want to hide redness.
- Shelf life: plan to use opened minis within months to enjoy texture and performance at their best.
- Budget: the per‑item value is strong, but the real saving arrives only if you’ll use at least two pieces.
How this compares on the shelf
Beauty bundles fall into three camps: value-led sets, sampler kits, and hero‑plus‑minis boxes. This one sits in the third category. The hero product is full size and already equals the asking price. The supporting minis help you test texture and compatibility without committing to jars you might tire of by spring. Compared with bags that stuff in tiny vials, the 60ml cleanser is generous for travel, and 15ml of a dense cream stretches further than you expect.
Extra context for savvy shoppers
Consider sequencing with actives you already use. If your nightly routine includes retinoids, slot Lala Retro after the active to buffer potential dryness. If you use vitamin C in the morning, apply it before any D‑Bronzi mix to keep the antioxidant step clear and predictable. Keep an eye on weather swings; skin often needs richer textures when heating dries out indoor air.
For cost planning, take a per‑day view. A 30ml bronzing fluid used at two drops a day can last months, depending on pump size and frequency. The cleanser’s 60ml travels well, and many people find it covers two to four weeks of daily use on trips. Those timelines help you judge whether to buy one box now or wait for another Icons drop later in the season.