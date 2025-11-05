Brits are baking this in 35 minutes: will 7 pineapple rings and £3.80 of basics save your autumn?

Short days need small joys. A sticky, sunny bake has quietly returned to British kitchens, comforting hands and hearts this month.
A tin of pineapple, a quick caramel and a soft batter create a warm lift for grey afternoons. You need little money, one pan and half an hour. The result looks like a weekend treat yet fits a weeknight.
Why pineapple upside-down cake is back on your table
The draw is part nostalgia, part common sense. You get bright fruit, a bronzed sheen and a buttery crumb with very little kit. The pudding travels well, slices neatly and turns a cup of tea into a small celebration. It suits family trays and quiet suppers alike.
Seven rings, one tin, 180°C, 30–35 minutes. You handle the flip while it is hot and the caramel does the rest.
The mood, the price, the minutes
Households want comfort without faff. Tinned fruit keeps the bill predictable and the texture tender. Caramel gives gloss and depth. Timing stays tight: you melt sugar as the oven heats, mix a simple batter, then bake once. No chilling. No special mould.
The kit and the numbers
- 1 standard tin of pineapple rings in juice or light syrup (7–8 rings; keep 100 ml of the liquid)
- 150 g caster sugar
- 80 g unsalted butter, plus a little for the tin
- 3 medium eggs
- 150 g plain flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Pinch of fine salt
Use a 20–22 cm round tin or a square tin of similar area. Line the base with baking paper and butter the sides. Set the oven to 180°C (160°C fan, gas 4).
Step-by-step that fits a weekday
- Make the caramel: sprinkle 120 g of the sugar in a dry saucepan. Heat on medium until it melts and turns amber. Swirl, do not stir. Off the heat, whisk in 40 g butter and a pinch of salt.
- Pour caramel into the lined tin. Lay pineapple rings in a neat layer. Tuck any halves into gaps.
- Mix the batter: whisk eggs with the remaining 30 g sugar, vanilla and 40 g melted butter. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt. Loosen with 100 ml reserved pineapple liquid to a smooth, thick-pouring batter.
- Scrape batter over the fruit. Bake for 30–35 minutes until well risen and a skewer comes out clean.
- Rest for 3–4 minutes. Loosen the sides with a knife. Place a plate on top and flip in one confident motion. Lift the tin to release the caramel gloss.
Flip while warm. The caramel flows, the fruit gleams and the crumb stays intact.
Caramel that behaves
Turn the heat down rather than stir the pan. A squeeze of lemon at the end keeps the sweetness lively. If caramel seizes, set the pan back on low and whisk in a splash of pineapple juice until smooth. Keep children and pets away while you pour; hot sugar clings to skin.
Make it yours
Spice, crunch and small upgrades
- Season the batter with 1 tsp ground cinnamon or ½ tsp ground ginger.
- Scatter 30 g desiccated coconut or 40 g chopped hazelnuts over the fruit before the batter.
- Add a cherry to each ring for a retro finish.
- Stir 1 tbsp dark rum into the caramel for a grown-up note.
Fresh pineapple works too. Cut 1 cm slices and pat them very dry. Bake 5 minutes longer to soften the fruit fully.
Storage, safety and waste
Keep the cake under a dome or in a tin for up to three days at room temperature. The caramel slowly soaks the crumb, so texture improves by day two. Freeze slices, well wrapped, for a month. Warm from frozen at 160°C for 8–10 minutes to bring back the gloss.
Handle hot caramel with thick oven gloves. Pour away from you. If any sugar lands on the hob, let it cool and lift it off later; water dissolves the residue.
Nutrition, swaps and allergens
This bake serves 10–12. The whole tin sits around 2,200–2,400 kcal depending on add-ins. That is about 190–240 kcal per slice. For dairy-free, use a plant butter with at least 75% fat. For gluten-free, swap in a 1:1 plain blend and add ½ tsp xanthan gum for structure. If you avoid refined sugar, replace caramel with 100 g coconut sugar warmed with 30 ml pineapple juice, then proceed as normal. The finish is darker and less shiny but still rich.
Cost and energy use
|Item
|Typical UK price
|Portion used
|Cost in cake
|Pineapple rings (tin)
|£1.25
|1 tin
|£1.25
|Sugar (1 kg bag £1.10)
|£1.10/kg
|150 g
|£0.17
|Butter (250 g £2.50)
|£2.50/250 g
|80 g
|£0.80
|Eggs (6 for £2.40)
|£2.40/6
|3
|£1.20
|Flour (1.5 kg £1.20)
|£1.20/1.5 kg
|150 g
|£0.12
|Baking powder, vanilla, salt
|—
|—
|£0.22
|Estimated total
|—
|—
|£3.76
Energy spend varies by oven. A 35-minute bake in an electric oven can add roughly 20–30p at current tariffs. An air fryer set to 160°C often finishes in 22–25 minutes in a 20 cm cake tin, cutting both time and energy. Check doneness five minutes early; the top should spring back to a light touch.
Serving ideas that earn a second slice
Warm slices pair well with vanilla ice cream, custard or thick yoghurt. Cold leftovers shine with a spoon of crème fraîche and lime zest. For picnics or lunchboxes, bake the batter in a lined muffin tin for 18–20 minutes and top each with a pineapple segment.
Troubleshooting quick wins
- Sticking tin: line the base and flip while warm, not hot-hot and not fully cold.
- Pale top after the flip: brush with 1 tbsp warmed pineapple juice mixed with 1 tsp honey.
- Soggy edge: drain rings well and pat dry; do not flood the tin with extra liquid.
- Dense crumb: measure flour accurately and stir, do not beat, once flour goes in.
Drain fruit well, keep the flip warm, and measure flour with care. Those three habits fix most faults.
Extra value for the week ahead
Turn offcuts into speedy trifle: layer cubes with Greek yoghurt and a drizzle of the pineapple juice. For brunch, fry day-old slices in a dry pan to caramelise the edges, then serve with a squeeze of lime. You can also make a reduced-sugar version for toddlers by halving the caster sugar in both caramel and batter; serve with plain yoghurt to balance sweetness.
If you cook for mixed diets, bake two smaller tins side by side: one standard, one gluten-free. Use the same batter techniques and swap toppings to tell them apart, such as coconut on one and nuts on the other. The oven time stays almost identical, so you save both time and energy while keeping everyone fed and happy.