Brits, are bills rising? seal gaps in 10 minutes with Home Bargains’ £9.99 pumpkin draught excluder

Cold mornings creep in through tiny gaps, stealing warmth and comfort. A small, playful fix can make nights feel kinder.
As temperatures dip and energy budgets tighten, many households are turning to quick draught-proofing wins. Home Bargains is pushing a seasonal option that aims to cut chills and lift the mood for less than a tenner.
Why a £9.99 draught excluder matters right now
Heat escapes fast through gaps at the foot of doors. That forces boilers to work harder and pushes bills higher. A door-length draught excluder reduces cold air flow and stabilises room temperature. The result is fewer heating cycles and more consistent comfort. A low price lowers the barrier to trying it this week, not “one day”.
Spending £9.99 to tame the cold at a key doorway is a small move that can pay back in weeks, not months.
UK homes, especially older terraces and semis, often have visible gaps under internal doors. Open-plan layouts can make chilly hallways spill into lounges. A simple fabric barrier slows that spill without tools or drilling. It buys time before the heating needs to click on.
What Home Bargains is selling
The look and the build
The Lifestyle Edit Pumpkin Draught Excluder is shaped like a neat row of plush pumpkins. It is designed for a door-width threshold and sits flush against the floor. The autumn palette leans towards deep orange, with a cream option for neutral schemes. The soft finish gives a cosy feel while masking a practical purpose. It sits tight against the door line to limit air movement. The playful design means it reads as décor, not just kit.
A seasonal soft barrier that blocks a sneaky chill while adding a cheery touch to the room.
Where it works best
Position it at the base of living room doors, bedrooms, and home offices. It helps most where a warm room meets a colder hallway or porch. It can also soften draughts at back doors if the surface is level and dry. Keep it well clear of any door used as a primary escape route. If a door swings wide or catches, move the excluder away when not in use.
- Measure door width to confirm coverage before you buy.
- Check the floor is even so the excluder seals along its length.
- If you have pets that chew, choose a design with sturdy stitching.
- Avoid blocking ventilation grilles or required air supply for appliances.
How much could it save?
Draught-proofing is one of the least expensive ways to trim heating demand. Sealing obvious gaps can cut heat loss and reduce boiler cycling. Estimates vary by property, insulation levels, and habits. A single well-sealed doorway can often prevent a noticeable nightly chill. That can allow a lower thermostat setting or later heating start times. Those small adjustments add up across a heating season.
|Measure
|Upfront cost
|Setup time
|Potential saving (annual)
|Pumpkin draught excluder (Home Bargains)
|£9.99
|2–5 minutes
|£10–£25 per doorway
|Self-adhesive door seal
|£6–£12
|10–20 minutes
|£10–£35
|Letterbox brush
|£7–£15
|10 minutes
|£5–£20
These are indicative figures and depend on the size of gaps, occupancy, and heating settings. Combining measures typically delivers the strongest benefit.
Block the obvious leaks first. What you stop cold air from taking, you keep in comfort and cash.
Set-up tips you can finish before the kettle boils
Step-by-step
- Shut the door and inspect the gap at the threshold in daylight to spot light leaks.
- Vacuum the threshold so the excluder sits flat and seals along the length.
- Place the excluder snugly against the door on the warmer side of the room.
- Open and close the door slowly to ensure it does not snag or drag.
- Adjust position so it contacts the floor without forcing the door.
- At night, pair it with drawn curtains and closed internal doors to trap warmth.
Kids, pets and practical care
Soft excluders can attract small hands and curious paws. Treat it like a cushion: keep an eye out for loose threads. If you have dogs that like to carry soft toys, store the excluder off the floor when you head out. Place it back in position when you return. Choose a lighter-toned cream if you want a calmer look, but note that darker orange hides marks better between surface cleans. If it gets damp by a back door on wet days, let it dry fully to avoid musty smells.
Style or substance? You get both
Autumn décor often skews ornamental. This piece earns its keep. It softens a room visually while performing a job you feel the moment you sit down. The pumpkin motif nods to the season without taking over. If you swap out colours across the year, the cream variant will carry into winter and spring. For renters, it avoids drilling or adhesives. For homeowners, it bridges the gap until a full seal upgrade fits the budget.
If stock disappears, here’s what to try
Low-cost alternatives
- A classic “sausage” draught excluder in a neutral fabric for year-round use.
- Self-adhesive rubber or foam strips along the door perimeter to close side gaps.
- A letterbox brush and a keyhole cover to tame hallway gusts.
- A DIY version: fill a long fabric tube with dry rice or lentils and stitch the ends.
Layer small fixes: an excluder at the threshold, seals at the frame, heavy curtains at night.
Common mistakes to avoid
- Blocking required ventilation in rooms with gas fires or stoves.
- Leaving excluders across doors used for emergency exit routes.
- Assuming a soft excluder replaces worn hinges or warped doors; structural faults need repair.
- Forgetting the letterbox flap and keyhole, which can leak more than the floor gap in windy weather.
Extra context for smart winter prep
Draught control is different from ventilation. Keep trickle vents open to manage moisture and reduce condensation. A room that stays warm without stale air feels healthier and reduces the risk of mould growth. If windows mist up each morning, pair draught-proofing with a dehumidifier schedule or controlled airing when the heating is on.
Think of the £9.99 spend as a starter measure. Once the worst gaps are handled, consider a door brush threshold for exterior doors, and thermal curtains for glazed areas. Small changes shape how soon you need the radiators, and how high you set the thermostat. The pumpkin design brings a smile in the process, which helps on long, dark evenings when comfort counts most.