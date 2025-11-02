Brits are racing for Lidl’s £8.99 wool-mix jumper: will you bag one of 3 sizes before 2 November?

As the cold snap bites and budgets tighten, a supermarket knit is causing a quiet stir on the high street.
Shoppers eyeing up a warm layer that won’t bruise the bank balance have honed in on a new cable knit under a tenner. It lands in stores this week and promises a tidy blend of practicality, comfort and a surprisingly premium finish for the price.
What’s new: price, date and fabric at a glance
Lidl’s Esmara ladies’ white jumper arrives in UK stores on 2 November at £8.99. It’s a cable knit in a creamy tone with a mock neck, spun from a mix of wool and recycled fibres for warmth without bulk. A round‑neck alternative in red and brown lands at the same price.
From Friday 2 November, £8.99 gets you a wool‑mix cable knit in store only, typically in sizes S–L (around UK 10–16).
- Price: £8.99
- In stores: 2 November, while stocks last
- Fibre: wool and recycled materials
- Styles: mock‑neck cream; round‑neck red or brown
- Typical sizes: S–L (stock varies by branch)
How it looks and how to wear it
The knit uses a classic cable structure, which adds texture without looking bulky under a coat. The mock neck offers coverage at the collarbone, ideal on windy commutes or chilly playground runs. The neutral cream pairs easily with pale denim for daytime and sharp tailoring for office wear. The cable pattern reads wintery without shouting for attention, so it won’t date by January.
Layering ideas for cold snaps
- Slip a thin thermal or long‑sleeve tee beneath to boost warmth without altering the silhouette.
- Team with a midi skirt, tights and leather boots for a balanced, work‑ready look.
- Under a wool coat, add an oversized scarf to frame the mock neck and trap heat.
- With straight‑leg jeans, finish with trainers for school runs or loafers for desk‑to‑dinner.
Warmth without weight: the wool‑mix fibres trap heat yet slide neatly under your winter coat.
How it stacks up against the high street
On price alone, Lidl lands decisively in the budget corner. Comparable high‑street pieces come in at double, triple or even five times the cost. The appeal here is clear: a recognised winter texture, a wear‑everywhere colour and a fibre blend that nudges beyond basic acrylics.
|Retailer
|Style
|Main fibre note
|Price
|Lidl (Esmara)
|Cable knit, mock neck (cream); round‑neck (red/brown)
|Wool and recycled fibres
|£8.99
|Marks & Spencer
|Cable knit jumper
|Cotton
|£40
|Marks & Spencer
|Chunky pointelle crew neck
|Includes wool
|£46
|New Look
|Cream cable knit, raglan sleeve
|Chunky knit
|£22 (sale)
|George at ASDA
|Cream cable knitted chunky jumper
|Chunky knit
|£17.60 (was £22)
You’re paying under a tenner for a cable knit many rivals price at £17–£46.
When to shop and how to secure one
This drop is in‑store only. Stock tends to move quickly when cold weather arrives, so timing matters. Branches often put new lines out early in the day, and sizes can vary between stores.
- Go early on 2 November for the best chance at your size.
- Check the cuff and hem ribbing for a snug but comfortable hold; this helps the knit keep its shape.
- If between sizes, try both: a neater fit works under blazers, while a half‑size looser feel suits weekend layers.
- Scan the knit surface for even tension; cables should look tidy and lay flat.
In‑store only and while stocks last means speed beats hesitation—especially in core colours and mid sizes.
Fabric, care and comfort
Wool brings warmth and breathability, while the recycled fibres add durability and help resist sagging. Expect a soft hand with enough structure to keep the cable pattern crisp. A wool blend will pill over time, particularly at friction points, but simple care stretches its life.
Care at a glance
- Wash on a gentle, cool cycle in a laundry bag to reduce abrasion.
- Lay flat to dry; hanging can stretch the shoulders and hem.
- Use a fabric comb or debobbler lightly to remove surface pills.
- Fold rather than hang to keep cables neat.
More Lidl bargains worth a look
If you’re refreshing cold‑weather staples, a few other low‑cost pieces are landing alongside the jumper:
- Esmara ladies’ brown boots for £8.99, offering that soft, sheepskin‑inspired look without the premium price tag.
- Beige winter boots at £17.99 for Lidl Plus members (£22.99 without), waterproof for slushy pavements.
- Cien beauty hair straightening brush at £12.99, handy for quick tidy‑ups before the school run or a shift.
Cost per wear: does it add up?
Run the maths. Wear the jumper three times a week across a 12‑week winter stretch and you’ll clock roughly 36 wears. At £8.99, that’s about 25p per wear. Add spring and autumn layering, and the figure dips further. This is where neutral colour and simple texture matter: you’ll reach for it without thinking, which is precisely how value builds.
Sizing and fit guide
Stock usually spans S–L (approx. UK 10–16), and fit can vary slightly by batch and store. If you prefer a slouchy drape, the round‑neck version in red or brown may feel roomier; for neat lines under coats, the mock‑neck cream typically sits closer to the body.
Who should size up or down
- Broad shoulders: consider sizing up to keep the cable pattern from pulling.
- Petite frames: try your usual size first; the mock neck adds visual height without swamping the torso.
- Long arms: check sleeve length against your wrist bone, as cable knits can “crawl” slightly after washing if hung.
Practical extras to stretch your purchase
Rotate with a base layer to delay washing, as frequent laundering is what soft knits dislike most. A simple wool comb costs a few pounds and pays for itself by refreshing the surface in seconds. Store with cedar blocks to protect against moths, especially if you plan to pack it away between seasons.
Why this budget knit taps the mood now
Households want warmth, texture and a neutral that works across work and weekend. A cable knit checks those boxes with a familiar look that doesn’t date. The Lidl price point drops the risk: you can add a seasonal piece without committing half your clothing budget. For many readers, that’s the difference between staying chilly or layering smart while energy prices loom.
A neutral cable knit earns its keep: office on Monday, fireworks night on Friday, sofa Saturday—one jumper, many slots.
If you want variety beyond cream, the red or brown round‑neck versions open the door to tonal dressing: brown with camel coats and chocolate boots; red with indigo denim and a dark pea coat. Add a thin merino base layer and a scarf, and you’ve quietly assembled a winter uniform that feels considered, not costly.