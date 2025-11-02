Christmas guests piling up: could Dunelm’s 83cm-wide velvet sofa bed give you 180cm sleep space?

The festive calendar is filling fast, and spare rooms rarely stretch to meet everyone’s plans and pillows this year.
If you’re short on space, a folding chair that turns into a single bed can calm the Christmas shuffle without crowding your lounge.
What the Jackson velvet sofa bed is
Dunelm’s Jackson Velvet Foldable Single Sofa Bed is a compact seat that converts into a single sleeper in seconds. It works as accent seating by day and becomes a guest bed at night, solving two December problems with one piece of furniture.
From accent chair (H 60cm x W 83cm x D 78cm) to single bed (L 180cm x W 83cm) in a simple fold-and-lay motion.
The look leans contemporary. Piping at the seams gives definition, and the velvet upholstery adds depth under winter light. Three colourways—Orange Umber, Luxe Navy and Olive—cover warm, rich and neutral schemes without clashing with existing decor.
How it transforms
- Chair mode: compact footprint with a supportive backrest for everyday seating.
- Reclined lounge: adjustable back lets you set a reading or TV angle.
- Bed mode: folds flat to create a single sleeping surface for overnight guests.
Two units placed side by side make a quick, wider platform when the guest list grows.
Space maths for real homes
Small homes need measurements that work, not guesswork. In chair mode, the Jackson measures H 60cm x W 83cm x D 78cm, which fits in most alcoves or beneath a window. In bed mode, it extends to L 180cm x W 83cm, enough for an adult up to around 5ft 10in to sleep without dangling toes.
|Mode
|Dimensions
|Best use
|Placement tips
|Chair
|H 60cm x W 83cm x D 78cm
|Daily seating, reading, gaming
|Park near a plug for lamps and chargers
|Bed
|L 180cm x W 83cm
|Overnight guests, short stays
|Allow 30–40cm clearance each side for bedding
Comfort, materials and what to expect
Because it serves two jobs, the feel is different from a sprung mattress or deep sofa cushion. Expect a supportive surface suited to short stays. Sensitive sleepers can add a thin topper to soften the feel and smooth joins. The velvet upholstery feels plush to the touch and helps the chair hold its shape when used daily.
The backrest can sit at multiple positions, useful when you need to stash a guest in the office or make a reading nook out of a tight corner. As a single unit, it’s light enough for one person to nudge into place before bedtime, which saves a late-night furniture shuffle.
Style that earns its keep after Boxing Day
Guest furniture often looks temporary. The Jackson avoids that fate. Orange Umber brings warmth to pale rooms, Luxe Navy pairs well with brass or walnut, and Olive works with natural woods and textured rugs. The piping gives tidy lines, so it reads as a deliberate design choice, not a compromise.
What buyers say
Shoppers who picked the Jackson describe a quick fold-out and a comfortable surface for short visits. Several mention its compact size for stairs and tight landings, which makes it a candidate for lofts or box rooms. A recurring tip: buy a second unit in the same colour if you want the option of a wider sleeping area without committing to a permanent double.
Fast to set up, compact to move, and smart enough to leave out as your daily chair.
Practical Christmas set-up tips
- Lay a thin mattress topper or a brushed-cotton sheet over the folded surface for extra warmth and a unified feel.
- Roll towels and pyjamas into a basket beside the chair so guests aren’t rummaging through cupboards late at night.
- Add a low lamp and a spare charging cable within arm’s reach; night-time phone hunts wake the house.
- If pairing two chairs, use a non-slip mat underneath to keep them aligned in the night.
- Plan airflow: crack a window for ten minutes before lights out to freshen the room after a long day of cooking.
Who it suits—and who might want something else
This format suits households that need a seat most days and a bed some nights, especially in flats or home offices. It’s a smart fit for teens’ rooms, snug living rooms and multipurpose spaces. If your guests stay a week at a time or need a longer, wider sleeping surface, consider twin units or a small double sofa bed with a deeper mattress.
Care, cleaning and safety notes
Velvet benefits from gentle upkeep. Regularly vacuum with a soft brush to lift dust from the pile. Blot spills promptly and avoid harsh cleaners. Rotate the chair’s orientation every few weeks if it lives in a sunny spot to reduce uneven fading. When switching positions, make sure the back clicks firmly into place before sitting. Keep a safe gap from heaters and candles during the festive season.
Make the most of tight footprints
Measure door swings and skirtings before the big day. In a 2.4m x 3m box room, the Jackson in bed mode leaves enough standing space for dressing if placed lengthways against the long wall. In a living room, angle the chair towards the tree for evenings, then pivot it flat away from the coffee table at bedtime. That simple rotation keeps walkways clear for early risers.
Add-ons that elevate the guest experience
A breathable protector shields the upholstery from spills and hot chocolate mishaps. A lightweight 10.5 tog duvet covers most British homes in December without overheating. If you plan to combine two sofa beds, keep a fitted sheet in a larger width to wrap both at once. The shared sheet stops a gap forming and looks tidier in the morning.
Why this approach helps during the holidays
Last-minute plans are part of Christmas. A foldable sofa bed offers a reliable spare without turning the home into a dormitory. By day, it holds its own as a handsome chair. By night, it turns measurements you can trust—83cm wide, 180cm long—into practical sleeping space that keeps relatives comfortable and the rest of the home ticking along.